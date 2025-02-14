As we near the end of the first month of the second Trump administration, the media blitz that has come from various executive orders, pardons, and proclamations has left the mainstream press somewhat unsure as to what issue to make their hill to die on. As the fight against the administration finds its path of least resistance (activist judges), I thought it fitting to pause for a moment and look at the current media ecosystem as it pertains to Trump’s second term, and what we’re currently seeing on our screens as a taste of the next four years.

The first four weeks of this administration have been marked by the breakneck speed and volume of executive orders, with most (although not all) having now met their challenges in federal courts throughout the country by a clown car of activist judges. Natalie Winters of Steve Bannon’s War Room has done some good work on this, showing 2021 footage from Rhode Island Federal District Judge John McConnell (which just goes to show that there are no good McConnells in politics) openly expressing his views about letting his personal opinions affect particular rulings and the judicial process more generally.

Such a flurry of executive orders was bound to come in contact with the enemy eventually, but at the same time the more immediate “discourse” is focused on each new revelation of government spending, crazed meltdowns on reddit.com/r/fednews from federal bureaucrats, and even a strange attempt to see progressives use the imagery of the American flag to make their cause seem more palpable to the average voter. As humorous as this has all been, the déjà vu one might feel from it all is certainly real.