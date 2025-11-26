By guest contributor Benjamin Wilson.

As the sun started to set and we had pitched our tent, we started the fire, and I went off in search of the local wild berries which we would press and mix with some whiskey to make a savory sauce with our open-flame-cooked sausages and simple vegetables. It was almost harvest season, so the berries shouldn’t be hard to find. They were bright red and grew on distinctive bushes. Every well-adjusted native of South Jersey knew them. And since Thanksgiving was not far away, how could we enjoy that most wonderful of American holidays without cranberry sauce?

It has become synonymous with Thanksgiving itself, but such a significant part of our heritage and celebration traditions would not be enjoyed by the majority of the United States if not for the attempts to cultivate cranberries. In 1816, Henry Hall successfully cultivated them in the Cape Cod town of Dennis. Yet another place which was supposedly impossible to cultivate for Cranberry production was South Jersey. South Jersey is a diamond hidden between the two roughs of Philadelphia and New York City. And it is my native home.

For generations my family has called the town of Mount Holly home. Alfred Wilson bought some land in Pemberton and farmed it until he passed. My grandfather Alfred Wilson was born on that farm and would frequently be called out of school to help his dad with the harvest. He could remember when Highway 38 was still a dirt road. My father, Alfred Wilson, Jr., lived down the road from the farm and was always helping. I, Benjamin Alfred Wilson, can remember visiting that farm once. It is unfortunate that my son Alfred Wilson could not see his heritage. A single farm passed down just as a name like Alfred continues to mark our heritage. The prior list of those who came before and after me are not their full names, but each did bear the name Alfred in some way, and that was my highlight. The inside of the farm was a dream of a classic American home, but sadly the details escape me; I was very young. I remember visiting the banks of the stream and digging in the sand knowing that many Lenape arrowheads had been found at that very spot. Recently, my Dad relayed to me a story of my great-grandfather. While driving the tractor one day, he hit something. After digging it up, he found a skull. He told no one what he did with the skull, and he never again used that tractor. It remained parked there until the farm was sold.

When my parents married and moved out of their houses, they settled in a small town called Indian Mills. Older people called it Brotherton, and nothing of much importance happened there. Nothing except it being the first Indian Reservation in the United States and the minister to the Lenape who lived and worked the mill there was John Brainerd, the forgotten brother to the famous David Brainerd. It was a land perfect for the growth of cranberries, a fruit native to North America. Cranberry sauce was first mentioned in American Cookery by Amelia Simmons in 1796, the first known cookbook authored by an American. Prior to her book, Americans used British cookbooks. Simmons designed her book to “adapt to this country” the heritage of British food. Within a book that the Library of Congress called one of the 88 “Books That Shaped America” is a fruit dish which we still eat today as they did in the 1790s. The cranberries native to North America are Vaccinium macrocarpon, found mostly in the Northeast and named “cranberry” by the German and Dutch colonists because the flowers resemble a crane’s head and neck.

As for South Jersey, the cultivation of cranberries, once successfully attempted, boomed into a thriving industry. The Pine Barrens had the perfect soil for cranberries to grow in, sandy and wet — bogs. But the commercial growth of them had yet to be tried. Basically nothing else could grow in this soil. Agriculture did not thrive in the Pine Barrens for a long time. In 1850, a man named William Roger Braddock purchased land near Atsion, a town over from Indian Mills and a town that produced ammunition for the American Revolution due to the vast amounts of iron ore in the water, and set out to make his idea a reality. Those around him called his land “Braddocks Folly,” but he was successful. In true American determination, Braddock was able to turn an otherwise infertile land into a blossom of red bogs every autumn. And in 2008, Rutgers University released the Mullica Queen, a cranberry cross between Lemunyon and #35 and named after the slow meandering river that winds its way from Atsion to Batsto and then to the Great Bay and into the Atlantic Ocean. Another man, George Cook, a Rutgers University geologist and chemist in the 1800s, likewise was experimenting with the cultivation of cranberries. He discovered that swamp muck was a wonderful fertilizer for cranberry production and that controlled flooding was necessary for cranberry vine health. All this research and perseverance led to an agricultural boom, with places like Whitesbog becoming a massive cranberry farm, and with Elizabeth Coleman White working with the USDA to help the cultivation of a new fruit, the blueberry.

Even the beautiful and quiet river, the Mullica, did its part to help America become a nation. Named after Eric Mullica, an early Swedish settler along the river, the Mullica snakes its way through the dense woods. Stained from the cedar trees and iron deposits, it is dark enough to be a black mirror. Along the river was the town of Batsto, another very important ammunition forge for Washington’s army, so much so that the British tried to sail up the Mullica to capture it. The narrow and winding way and the dense woods made it impossible for the British to make it any further inland, to capture Batsto and to cease the movement of war goods to Washington at Valley Forge. Privateers were also held up at Little Egg Harbor with warehouses of war goods; these the British did capture, but not before the Colonials emptied them due to advanced warning. A small town called Chestnut Neck became the site of a skirmish. The Third Militia Battalion dug in at Chestnut Neck as the British abandoned their larger ships and rowed smaller boats up the river. The British swept through the town with ease, and the Colonials retreated through Wrangleboro to Leeds Point, the infamous birthplace of the Jersey Devil. Upon hearing that Col. Proctor and Count Pulaski were to arrive with new Colonial men, the British sailed back to Little Egg Harbor, having suffered one casualty and inflicting none on the Third Militia, even after bushing them out of town. Chestnut Neck was soon recaptured, and raiding missions on British ships were launched from it. The British lost a few ships, as did the Americans, and today, ship wreckage has been found in the dark water.

South Jersey is my heart’s home. This sounds strange to probably the vast majority of Americans, for whom New Jersey is a joke. The armpit, as it were. But South Jersey is its own land and its own people. But I still moved away. I would still move back in a heartbeat if it wasn’t an expensive and occupied land. What identity does a state have left when what everyone knows it for is its diverse demographics? No one remembers that Bordentown gave America her greatest seascape painter Frederick Waugh, her first modeler in wax and spy Patience Wright. Camden gave us an ultimate American summer night experience with the first drive-in theaters. Cowtown hosts the oldest professional rodeo in the United States. Author of The Last of the Mohicans James Fenimore Cooper was from Burlington City, and the descendants of Paul Revere reside in that city as well. I know them. Burlington also is home to the oldest church in New Jersey, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, founded in 1702 and rebuilt in the Gothic Revival style in 1846 by Richard Upjohn. That the towns along the shore were once a leading producer of an American folk art, the duck decoy. And does anyone know that Washington viewed Mount Holly as extremely vital to a victory at Trenton? The battle that helped turn the war was only a victory because Hessian commander Donop ventured down to Mount Holly and away from Trenton. The trick was in keeping him there. But there he stayed. Donop has been blamed for the loss of the entire war for the British.

We should be proud of our state, but how can you be proud when it has become a punchline about Italians? Can those outside the state feel what we feel when they deride our state? What you ridicule is not what I love. I love the calm grandeur of the shore, not the Latin music played on speakers. I cannot explain what a South Jersey native is, but I know them when I see them. They are me and my family. A family that seems forever bound to a life of trailer park houses in a land that is ours. We have been here since the New Englanders traveled down to establish the state. But now New Jersey is the post-immigrant society, the quintessential example of a heritage-less state. Any heritage left is in museums for foreigners to browse, or it’s in the sliver of time in the evenings when we get a pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich at a diner, or a hoagie from our favorite store.

I wish I could be with the South Jersey natives. But like myself, they are also in exile. Moving out of state. Laying low in the Pine Barrens, a tract of nature as large as some national parks and not yet destroyed by modern industry, tourism, or mass immigration. Thank goodness we protect it and those who live in it are descendants of fugitives, poachers, or moonshiners, applying the term “Piney” to themselves to keep as many people out as possible. Once making a living off of the vast resources found there, iron ore, the production of charcoal, a thriving glassmaking industry, and cedar logging for roof shingles and shipbuilding, searching for a place to live in those woods is nearly impossible. And maybe that is for the best right now. The hunting lodges out there, while they would say, “Welcome!” to most, practically only host the natives. But I also know those families; they are mine. And they are broken and torn apart. Once attending big family Thanksgiving meals in those woods. Now that is no more, as people develop feuds and death comes to the ones who held a Jersey family identity together and everyone goes their own way, away from there.

But that brings me back to Braddock, to Cook, to the Third Militia. To so many people who did not throw in the towel and call it impossible. A man who cultivated cranberries where they said it was folly. A man who did the research to help them grow in a wasteland. Men who fought for America in the most backwater location imaginable. Knowing when to make a retreat and when to come back. Knowing that the small outpost can be as crucial to victory as any fort. To me, all of South Jersey feels like this. A folly, a wasteland, and a small outpost that means nothing to the rest of the states. It was never a grand place, and it is folly for me to think that it could ever be what it once was. A home to my people and not to just me. But just because it feels like folly does not mean that it cannot be done, and we cannot have our large family Thanksgiving meals again, with cranberry sauce, in South Jersey, in America. We know how to make a harvest in a wasteland.