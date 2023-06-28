Old Glory Club

JasonT
Jul 1, 2023

Well done. John Bunyan was another who took his craft of tinkering and his Bible and changed the world. One translation has Jesus telling His disciples: “As you are going, take the Gospel with you.” Nothing against going to Darkest Africa but there was, and is, a place to pack the Good News in your lunch box and take it to the guy you work next to.

Yes, and the soil. Much material there.

Obyvatel
Jun 28, 2023

I suspect you are an old soul, my friend. You write with an effortless ease of style, and your sentiments stir the soul. Beautifully said. "two strapped canoes, his seeds, and his bible," changed America. Thank you for reminding us of our noble patrimony.

