Yizz The Eunuch
May 27, 2024

Our 'country' isn't what it's supposed to be, but I do celebrate and love my American heritage and my ethnicity (Appalachian). If we are to have a real race/ethnicity as proper men of the West again, it will be because of men like the OGC who want to build out of love and passion, who will act defiantly in the face of evil, and most importantly who act intelligently during trying times. May we see that new Western sunrise together one day friends <3

May 27, 2024

Celebrate the nation, not the country.

