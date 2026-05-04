Coalitions, alliances, diplomacy, and dialogue. All of these are a necessity within any political project. If any is to be had between the Hardliner and Patriot camps, then we must first start with outlining, in clear detail, what the dynamics and perspectives are. Allow me to give my own insights, and hopefully in doing so I may shed some light and understanding on how Patriots view the world. I hope that in doing so, Hardliners may see where we come from, and Patriots feel their voice heard in this matter. In all I refer to, I am speaking only of what I see in the best of our two camps. There are many in both who can be detrimental to accomplishing anything, whether Patriots who are far too quick to assault anyone who expresses even the slightest disloyalty to Trump, or Hardliners who think that anyone who is a Patriot is an idiot at best or a compromised shill at worst. This is not who I am speaking to; rather, I am speaking to those who might actually be interested in working with one another.

I am an archetypal Patriot. I am vocal and vociferous in my support for Donald Trump and see him as the vessel by which we have achieved any of our tangible gains in this country. I am loyal to him and to his project, and very little could shake this or change this. I have an undying loyalty to America, to our people, to our foundations, to seeing a restoration of our great nation. However, I also do see value in many of the Hardliners, and I would like to see us put down arms against one another and work together in this project. In order to accomplish this, allow me to explain why I am a Patriot at my core.

Patriots often approach from what could be described as thinking inside the box. We look at the mechanisms of power as they currently exist, at the system as it is, and seek to work inside of it. We believe that you win by winning, that through making gains in the Republican Party and taking positions within and with enough held, we can direct the course of the country. I often say this: that there is not one crown in the gutter, but a million little crowns, and with enough Patriots reaching down and taking up these mantles, we can have our country again. What this looks like is working with likeminded Patriots through various organizations, working in coordinated efforts to seize things like county GOPs, influence or run for office at every level of government, take positions within the bureaucracy, the military, and other established positions, and work in a unified effort to unseat those who are unwilling to do that which is necessary within the GOP and to defeat the Left, whom we universally see as the foremost, primary, and tangible enemy in the United States.

The Republican Party is seen as the only mechanism to do so. For obvious reasons, we see an impossibility in infiltrating the Democratic Party, and we see third parties as an absolute dead end incapable of winning in our system which structurally only allows two, or perhaps one, to exist within it and run it. These are pragmatic choices, which is what the Patriots mindset is operating off of. Known variables, known entities, looking at the dynamics as they exist and working within them. That is unchangeable for us. I believe that this is an absolute necessity in order to accomplish everything, but we have vulnerabilities to us and things we often overlook.

In our vulnerability, we can often end up rationalizing support for and working with Neocons. Oftentimes, this will come because the Neocon, on occasion, supports and votes for that which we also want to see. But there is a danger in this, because Neocons ultimately wish to regain their control, excise Patriots as much as possible, and steer the direction of the ship themselves, which is detrimental to the Patriot. The Patriot, first and foremost, wants an America for Americans, by Americans. He wants to see mass deportations, he wants the Left crushed utterly, and he also wants to see foreign influence removed from our country. But because Neocons hold power and are nominally within the Party, they are often more tolerated than they should be.

And Patriots can overlook the value which Hardliners bring. What I see often in the best of Hardliners is a better ability to be outside of the box. Hardliners often have phenomenal artists, theorists, and philosophers which Patriots tend to lack in. They have a better ability to engage in things outside of the system as it is, to create parallel networks, or uncompromised, purer entities from the existing ones. Both kinds are useful in their own right, and I do not believe that one can necessarily succeed without the other. But how can there be a coalescence?

First, we need to understand how to form a coalition, and what a coalition is, for that matter. A coalition is not simply formed from general vibes between one nebulous entity and another. It requires concrete organizations to make actual pacts or efforts between each other in common cause, or barring an organization, must be done through specific individuals seen as thought leaders who can marshal particular support. Ideally, it would have one unified leader whom all look to, but this is not available to us at this time. Rather than seeking one out or waiting for one to arrive, we must work and build until such a figure emerges.

One thing which builds unity is common enemies. There was far greater unity in our camps under Biden than under Trump for exactly this reason. We both opposed his regime, the Left which domineered and supported terror against us through BLM and Antifa, who flooded our nation with hostile migrants, and who actively sought to crush resistance against them. The Left, too, holds their coalition quite strongly through this. They are unified in anti-Whiteness, bringing together nons and self-hating Whites under a shared mission to remake the country in their image. They still hold this coalition quite strongly. We, however, do not. We have fragmented severely, and much still stands in the way of rebuilding this.

I cannot speak for what prevents the Hardliner from coalescing with the Patriot, but I can speak for the Patriots’ side. There are three main concerns which the Patriot has with the Hardliner:

1. Rhetoric

Patriots don’t necessarily have issues with the ideas presented by Hardliners. We share many of the same goals and beliefs. But in terms of rhetoric, Hardliners are seen by some Patriots as being vague, needlessly incendiary, insulting, and self-defeating. This difference in rhetoric, more than anything, might be driving much of the friction. When setbacks and frustrations in the Admin’s efforts are met with cries of betrayal, of lashing out, of threatening to withhold support or of how theirs is burned entirely, Patriots generally believe that this overall diminishes our own ability to act, particularly when we are associated with this directly. It is widely believed that this poisons the willingness of those in power who are more in line to continue to fight and to be on-side. No one wants to go to the mat for people who will make fun of him or attack him when the chips are down.

2. Misunderstandings

Even many of the best of Hardliners — not only through their rhetoric, but also through their demands which are seen as unreasonable, or poor takes on current events — can sometimes be seen as ill-informed on realpolitik. Patriots would summarize Hardliners as holding an “Everyone should just ____” solution: Congress should do this, the President should do that, the people should do this, etc. It often seems as though little thought is given as to how these processes actually work, what barriers might exist, or why quick action isn’t being taken. Patriots understand all of this to be a highly complex and byzantine system with many interests, factors, and intersecting systems at play; that sometimes compromises simply have to be made in the interest of achieving anything, or else you just do not have the actual capital or ability to do what you might want to have done. Hardliners are perceived by some Patriots as armchair politicians, making calls and plays on a system they simply do not understand, especially in that there are risks in all of this.

Patriots, particularly those who have actually picked up a crown, know that even small ones lie heavy on the ones who hold them. Certain associations do just carry risk. They can lead to you being rendered a pariah, removed from all positions, excised from your goals. In a personal example of this, but without naming names so as not to draw more attention back to an older controversy, a Patriot who has actual pull within the Admin received an extensive and coordinated attack by bad actors for his own association with myself. But he was willing to stand by me and not disassociate, even though I had incurred him risk, because I would simply never attack or even critique him, and instead defend and stand by him as well and support his efforts. Had I opted instead to post publicly and trash him or name-call for some of his takes which I don’t agree with, I doubt he ever would’ve taken heat for me.

3. Worldview

In worldview, Hardliners and Patriots are far more similar than the rhetoric between our camps lets on. What gives Hardliners angst gives Patriots angst, too. Both of us are keenly aware of demographic trends, for example. The biggest difference is that Hardliners often believe or act as though there is a fix-everything switch that just isn’t being flipped. Patriots know that there is no one such flip which exists. Much as there are a million crowns in the gutter, there are also hundreds of little fix-everything switches that all have to be flipped before the problems are fixed. However, they cannot all be flipped at once, there are ones which are of greater priority, and there are those seeking to un-flip already-flipped switches. Triage is applied here: the ones most easily or most important to flip are flipped, and some are simply left aside until they can be addressed.

Hardliners are presumed to be simply talking about Based World. Patriots believe that we are actually building Based World, and that there are massive headwinds and forces arrayed against our doing so. It is not fast or easy to do it. It’s difficult, there are risks, there are failures, and there are hard-fought wins. This is what lies as well at one of the biggest issues Patriots have with Hardliners. We are working to accomplish these objectives through the means we have available to us. Hardliners are seen as not actually putting in the work, but simply critiquing from the sidelines, often leveled just as or more heavily at us than even at our shared opponents.

I am certain that the Hardliners have many critiques, many issues, many grievances with us; that on these matters, they have a different perspective. Perhaps some of these are uncharitable, or inaccurate. But this is accurate to what Patriots believe of Hardliners, and so it must be said, and must be acknowledged if any kind of dialogue or building is to occur.

And this dialogue should happen. Hardliners should clearly state, in charitable fashion, what their issues are, where they see value in us. And Hardliners must also show exactly what they bring to the table, because most Patriots don’t see the Hardliners as having value. I do; I’ve said as much, as just one example, that many of my favorite artistic pieces as they exist on the Right were made by Hardliners, and art has immense value. Hardliners need to make it clearer exactly what tangible value they bring to the table, because tangible value is what Patriots respond to.

In the actual work of building this coalition as well, there are concrete things which must happen. First, Patriots and Hardliners who hold an interest in actually doing this work must come together. Both must have representatives who can be seen as speaking for one side or the other. Then, deliberate dialogue must occur. Ideally, it is conducted in person, where it becomes most clear that one is speaking to another human being. If not that, then private video or voice calls can substitute where things are hashed out and worked on, once more by specific representatives, with moderators in case things get hot. Public dialogue and debate is also quite useful, particularly if conducted respectfully, as this gets a good gauge from the audience. Finally, in posting, in text, in articles like this, which is the most divorced from real human interaction, it must be conducted as much as possible and in good faith, with the goal of fostering dialogue respectfully, especially if very hot-button topics are addressed.

Finally, in organizations which already exist and claim both Patriots and Hardliners as members, care must be expressed for both sides. Jockeying for power is not a coalition. If one side is attempting to convert the other, that is not a coalition. If one side is shut out from power, that is not a coalition. A coalition has all parties represented within it, and there are compromises had, issues hashed out, and care taken not to disrupt the activities of one part or the other. For Patriots, sharing an organization with Hardliners carries worry, risk, fear that it will lead to loss by their association. Flippant dismissal of these risks simply inflames tensions. And at a certain point, Patriots will calculate that the risk of being in the organization is not worth the reward, and they will simply just leave, and no coalition will be had. That needs to be understood, taken quite seriously, and efforts made to prevent it, if we are to have any kind of working relationships. I believe we can succeed at this. Let’s put in the work to make it happen. I am inviting anyone who sees himself as a Hardliner to reach out to me, directly. I am happy to dialogue in whatever fashion you see fit, whether private or public, in DMs or in articles. Iron sharpens Iron. Let’s get to the grind.