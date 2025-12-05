By guest contributor Sky and Sea.

Auron MacIntyre has long argued that the friend–enemy distinction is the primary motivation behind politics. The Left’s reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk forced this lesson into the mainstream, though not under the “friend–enemy” label. The Left does not view the Right as friends in dialogue, but as enemies to be defeated by any means necessary — including bullets to the neck.

Unfortunately, political theory has not caught up with political reality. The Right does not understand how the distinction manifests today, resulting in unnecessary blunders across almost all political issues. Here, I update the friend–enemy distinction by explaining how modern leftists process it.

I do not wish to doxx myself, so I will keep my credentials brief and vague. I was a progressive less than five years ago. Even among former leftists, I am unusual in terms of how far-right I landed, how much I conversed with highly educated progressives, and how recently this happened. This puts me in a unique position to explain how today’s Left thinks.

In The Concept of the Political, Carl Schmitt coined the “friend–enemy distinction.” The friend–enemy distinction can be understood as the loyalty criterion. It is akin to, but distinct from, other criteria like morality (good–evil) or aesthetics (beautiful–ugly).

Existential conflicts are the breeding grounds for friend–enemy dynamics. Imagine you are stranded on an island with your family and a stranger’s family, but there is only enough food for one. It is not that the other family is necessarily less moral or beautiful than yours, but you will fight them because you care more about your own family. Even if the enemy is more beautiful and moral, your loyalty to your family will overpower those other criteria. Loyalty is the criterion that asks, “What will you fight for?” As such, it is the strongest of all criteria.

Schmitt notes that the friend–enemy distinction was a natural magnet for rationalization: “as the strongest and most intense of the distinctions and categorizations, [the friend–enemy distinction] draws upon other distinctions for support,” and “emotionally the enemy is easily treated as being evil and ugly.” However, he failed to anticipate that rationalizations can fully supplant friend–enemy in the conscious mind. In America, the friend–enemy distinction has become entirely subconscious and rationalized. The mechanism is the thought experiment: we imagine hypotheticals, let our feelings evaluate them, and rationalize the results.

Immigration

Some of the most baffling mistakes from the Right revolve around immigration. From the center-right, we have Gad Saad’s idea (also pushed by Elon Musk) that “suicidal empathy” motivates the Left’s attitude on immigration. Those further to the right make similar mistakes. They claim that these waves of illegal immigration are due to a globalist belief in the interchangeability of humans. They accuse leftists of being globalists who view humans as interchangeable widgets, such that a town of 60,000 in Ohio would be the same regardless of whether 20,000 Haitian immigrants moved in.

Illegal immigration is indeed defended by appeals to sob stories, cultural enrichment, and universalist ideals. Leftists also genuinely feel empathy for illegal immigrants. Nonetheless, these motivations are secondary.

The Right understands the Left only in fleeting moments, such as when Ron DeSantis sent 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard (a very progressive place — the Obamas live there). They were promptly deported. Not out of the nation, of course, just out of the rich progressive enclave. The rest of the Left rallied around the enclave and denounced DeSantis.

These enclaves are full of wealth, resources, and self-proclaimed generous universalists — the perfect place for 50 illegal immigrants or 20,000 Haitians! Yet they are not welcoming tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with open arms. What a curious phenomenon.

Progressives want to think that they are globalist universalist empaths. That is the story they want to tell themselves, and for some reason, conservative commentators are buying it. The reality is much more mundane. Progressives do not think humans are interchangeable; they believe outgroup members are interchangeable.

And it turns out that everybody believes this. Do I care if some random people move in with some other group of random people? Abstractly, perhaps, but not viscerally. Do I care if some random people move in with me? Obviously I care. There is nothing especially globalist or universalist about the attitude that outgroup members are interchangeable.

Years ago, I stumbled on Robert Putnam’s idea that diversity harms community and social cohesion. I remember thinking it was fresh and edgy. It was neither. That diversity harms social cohesion is such a basic idea that it is one of our most deeply embedded instincts.

Rural Ohio Whites are not just random people, and American social cohesion is not just some random group’s social cohesion. Progressives feel contempt for both, and from this contempt emerges the corollary of the instincts described above: everybody wants his enemies to be flooded by random people. Do I care if random people move in with my enemies? Obviously I care. That would be fantastic.

Still, none of this is a conscious trick. Try to put yourself in the shoes of a leftist. If you have people you do not like, you would probably also want 20,000 Haitians to move in with them, but this would not appear as a conscious thought to you. Rather, when you imagine it happening, you will be happy, and when you imagine it happening to yourself, you will be sad.

You will also feel real empathy for the Haitians when you imagine them being deported. There are other rationalizations for flooding your enemies you might use, such as “cultural enrichment” and “universalist ideals,” though these will be dwarfed by the emotions you feel when imagining the Haitians moving in next to you. Can you see how easy it would be to rationalize these feelings as empathy and ideals, especially when these are also the explanations of your critics?

Leftists cannot wake up to the true nature of their beliefs, because that would shatter their self-narrative. The leftist narrative is that their beliefs came from being better and more rational people than the backward and fascist red America. It was supposed to be empathy, morality, philosophy, experts, and research that created their politics. If all of that were false, then what would that mean about their status as good and rational people? For progressives, this analysis is existentially terrifying, and thus they cannot wake up to it. To our great detriment, conservatives thus far seem content to assist leftists with maintaining this delusion.

Identity Politics

This goes far beyond immigration. The friend–enemy distinction is the underlying motive for most major political issues, though I do not have the space to detail how it applies to every issue. For now, we will limit ourselves to examining how it underlies identity politics, a topic that encompasses at least half of the political discourse.

I am told that the Left is for identity politics and the Right is against it, but this is clearly untrue. The Right loves identity politics when the identity is that of being an American and the politics are pro-America. The Right is only against identity politics when the identities are race/gender/sexuality-based factions and the politics are pro-factionalization. This makes sense. The last thing America needs is to fracture into identitarian factions. “Identity politics” is clearly a misnomer, and we should reword: the Left supports internal factionalization, and the Right is against it.

But that is not quite right either, because the Left clearly despises internal factionalization. The Left is composed of a myriad of unrelated factions: Blacks, Asians, Mexicans, Jews, single women, and LGBTQ+, and the Left does what it can to prevent this coalition from fracturing. On paper, Blacks should have horrible relations with the rest of the factions. From the 1980s to the 2000s, Mexican gangs violently cleared Black residents out of sections of the L.A. area. Described by the SPLC and the U.S. Attorney’s office as an ethnic cleansing, this would be the most recent ethnic cleansing in America. During the coronavirus pandemic, Blacks murdered dozens of Asians in a racially motivated killing spree.

In The Unprotected Class, Jeremy Carl writes:

Whites have been blamed for anti-Asian hate crimes under the #StopAsianHate hashtag, a charge that constitutes a blood libel. This is supposed to be the result of comments that Trump made about COVID, which allegedly stirred up the antagonism of whites toward Asians. Interracial violence against Asians is predominantly of the black-on-Asian variety. Yet because acknowledging this would upset the political coalition between black and Asian anti-white racial activists, this truth must be disguised while crime is blamed on right-wing whites. As the San Francisco Chronicle documented as early as 2010, 85 percent of the three hundred assaults they examined in San Francisco were black-on-Asian — despite African Americans being just 6 percent of the population and Asian Americans 33 percent.

The Left hates drawing attention to these internal divisions. Every faction should be tossing requests for reparations against the others, and yet they do not. The Left does not want to “understand systemic oppression” between its own factions. It does not want to “expose history” when it would fracture itself. Only when the Left can fracture the outgroup (America) does it promote factionalization.

The most striking example is the land acknowledgment, where leftists carve out time before delivering a speech to acknowledge that they are about to speak on land stolen from Native Americans. Dave Greene points out that the problem is that leftists usually own the land on which they say this. Take Harvard, for example, where just 2.9% of the faculty identify as conservative. There is little doubt that the overwhelming majority of the people with power at Harvard have made a land acknowledgment. They openly declare that they should give the land back, and they have the power to do so, but they do not.

Why not? Well, everybody instinctively does not want his own group to split into factions, emphasize past grievances, and demand spoils from one another. Just imagining it happening to a group I like (e.g., friends, family) evokes disgust within me.

The Left would respond that factionalization makes sense when the grievances are legitimate, but again, legitimate grievances are ignored when they apply internally.

We see again that there is no disagreement between the Left and the Right about ideas. The idea that drives identity politics is that my enemies fracturing is good, and my friends fracturing is bad. Both parties agree on this.

The other ideas orbiting around the identity politics debate are also fake. For example, you can spend hours trying to convince leftists that reparations are divisive. Nothing will change, because they already know that on an instinctual level, and the division is the point. When they imagine Blacks and Native Americans demanding free stuff from a group they do not like (e.g., America, Whites), they will feel happy. When they imagine this happening to a group they like (e.g., the Left), they will feel sad. We debate in circles, trying to convince each other of ideas, when the issue lies in loyalties.

The critique of progressives is that they are too empathetic? Suicidally empathetic, even? Where, then, is the “suicide”? It would be suicidal for progressivism to begin importing tens of thousands of Haitians to their enclaves, paying reparations, or inciting internal identity politics, but they do not actually do these things. There are instances of a progressive’s empathy leading to their destruction, but in aggregate, suicidal empathy should be renamed to sacrificial empathy — you cannot make an omelet without breaking a few eggs.

Three Clarifications and Three Open Questions

I wove some clarifications in with the examples, but I should make them explicit. First, the Right also has many fake beliefs, such as the one about being against identity politics. Second, the effect of loyalties on beliefs is only absolute in aggregate, and individual results may vary. For example, somebody who does not hate America can very well be pulled along by progressive rationalizations. Finally, it is still important to fight the rationalizations, but they will be an order of magnitude more resilient than you might expect if you do not understand that they are rationalizations.

Also, a particularly careful reader may notice three things and have questions: First, Schmitt said that the friend–enemy distinction usually arises in existentially threatening situations, but most progressives are not threatened existentially by the Right. So why are they fighting the Right like this? Second, the Left cannot wake up to its delusion because of the terror that lies beyond, but what is the Right’s excuse for not seeing the friend–enemy distinction? Third, rationalizations are insufficient to explain the Left’s current insanity. What other cultural mechanisms are at play on the Left?

I restricted this article to descriptive analysis of the friend–enemy distinction. I will answer these questions in future articles, which will help explain how we should address our current situation.

Charity

A hint of truth remains in the phrase “suicidal empathy”: everybody instinctively wants his enemies to be charitable. Imagine if every progressive institution emptied its funds into random philanthropic projects. This would be the equivalent of setting their money on fire — fantastic!

Say you wanted to destroy your enemies just by promoting charity. As you formulate your plan, you realize an enormous risk. What if the recipients feel gratitude and loyalty for their new patrons? The thought sends a shiver up your spine.

To fix this problem, you frame the charity in terms of entitlements. If a person feels entitled to something, he will not feel gratitude when he receives it. You ensure that the recipients think that they deserve everything they are getting and more. The dynamic is thus flipped from that of loyal followers to pestering parasites.

Other tactics come to mind:

Use “rights” to justify giving. Guarantee that groups do not gain benefits by being grateful. Force them to gain benefits by demanding them as rights. Make the charity as inhuman and bureaucratic as possible, further preventing mutual loyalty. Oscillate between calling welfare “benefits” and “entitlements,” between “charity” and “obligation.” Obfuscate the distinction. Ensure that, because your group is the advocate for more giving, your group claims the ultimate credit for the charity. Frame yourself as the neutral and objective champion of humanity, while your enemies are tribal and fascist enemies of humanity. Pull in bystanders by appealing to the good created by charity. Have them join in lampooning your enemies as inhuman for not giving more. (These bystanders, of course, also give nothing personally.) If your enemies are Christian, appeal to the most extreme possible form of their values, and use it to destroy them. Consider the Good Samaritan. If your enemies behaved like the Good Samaritan, they would be destitute by the end of the month.

Of course, this is not actually about your plan. This is the progressive playbook, and this is America.

One might think that creating such a plan requires sophisticated thinking and that sophisticated thought must be conscious. In reality, the most nuanced thought springs from imagining a scenario, internally simulating its consequences, and reacting to those consequences. All three steps, especially the last, can be performed subconsciously. We are all familiar with this form of thought — it is a thought experiment. Progressives constantly use thought experiments to probe how they should react in different situations, and there is almost no limit to the sophistication of the plans built from this process.

American politics is a play where no one knows that he is an actor.

In hindsight, all of this was obvious.

For as long as I have been alive, the Right has called the Left hypocrites, and since at least 2016, we have figured out that the Left does not care. Furthermore, the zeitgeist has shifted, making it obvious that the Right “owns” patriotism (that is, loyalty to America). Progressives now view patriotism as low-class and cannot resist throwing out snide quips denigrating the nation’s history. Flying the flag is now a right-wing symbol.

If somebody is hypocritical about his stated ideas and does not care, is it not obvious that those ideas are fake? Furthermore, at any other time in history, it would have been obvious that differences in loyalty would be the source of political tension. Today, however, we must launder these differences through disagreements — through “ideas.”

Everybody understands that it is good to flood enemies with random people and fracture them with internal divisions. These are the real ideas behind mass immigration and identity politics. It is not hypocrisy; it is just friend–enemy.

Leftists think that they believe in their stated ideas, but these are rationalizations. They could not very well tell you, “The actual idea behind our politics is that we want to fracture our enemies, such as America and Whites.” They could not tell themselves this, either, so it had to become subconscious. Schmitt missed this phenomenon because the concept of the subconscious was only a decade or two old at the time. We have no such excuse.

Schmitt is often critiqued for being radical, and he was defended because he was simply describing reality. Similarly, my description of American politics may be radical, but I am simply describing reality. My resulting prescriptions are not required to be radical. I believe that anti-American progressives and leftist ethnic factions are ultimately still American. The American people are fractured, but the union can be mended peacefully. I will not defend my beliefs here, but I state them to show that recognizing reality does not mean answering every bullet fired at ICE with a bullet of our own. Quite the opposite.

It is our failure to recognize the reality that landed us here. For decades, the Left has been playing to win (if only subconsciously), while the Right has barely been playing at all. Every pointless debate with progressives existed in a frame wherein leftists were assumed to have America or humanity’s best interests at heart. Even when the Right won a debate, the actual impact of the victory was to reinforce the frame. Even when the Right won, they lost.

The Right’s mistakes extend beyond “suicidal empathy” and “globalist universalism.” Take the Online Right’s empathy heatmap meme, Yarvin’s pronomian vs. antinomian framing, or the more mainstream Order vs. Chaos. These all contain truth but apply far more narrowly than commonly understood. After all, progressives do not import tens of thousands of Haitians to Martha’s Vineyard or open the floodgates for internal identitarian infighting. If they do, then this article will require revision, but as it stands, no such revision is on the horizon.

Recent events have brought the Right closer to the truth at the cost of several lives. Whether we learn the rest of the lesson will be up to us.

Thumbnail image: migrants in Martha’s Vineyard, 2022.