By guest contributor Jed Eckert.

Late last year, Compact published what is one of the most important articles written in a long time. A post on X about the article, “The Lost Generation,” has garnered tens of millions of views and drawn the attention of some of the most important people in the world.

The article says what nearly every Millennial White man has known deep down his entire adult life: that there was mass, systemic discrimination against him in terms of employment in practically every field, career, and profession, in favor of his Millennial female peers and anyone who didn’t look like him.

To a man who fits within this specific demographic, the article was both a relief and a horror at the same time. It was a relief that I had confirmation, from a liberal White male writer of all things, that our experiences seeking employment and advancement were not figments of our imagination despite the intense gaslighting by our elders.

The horror of reading it was that, I cynically suspect, the article represents a matter-of-fact declaration of what has been done and cannot easily be undone, if at all. It’s akin to when someone informs you of a decision he has made after the actions have been taken and your opinion or anything you do matters little.

There have been many reactions to the Compact article, in addition to commentary on how to react to it.

I choose, for the moment, to mourn.

I do not mourn for myself. I could detail numerous examples of where I might have had a totally different life had this kind of discrimination not occurred. Despite it, I’ve done all right and, as a man, can play the long game in many regards.

Unfortunately, as Auron MacIntyre pointed out, this isn’t about one man.

This is about the effects on America and its future.

Other writers here have written about the Millennial experience growing up, but I’ll stick to the relevant aspect of our childhood. We were the grandsons of the Greatest Generation, and some of us were shaped by their world perspective more so than the Baby Boomers. They had an optimism because things got better following their childhood during the Great Depression and World War II. We were toddlers learning to walk as the U.S.S.R. fell apart. Many of us thought we would inherit the most powerful country on Earth and take it to the stars. My first career aspiration was to be an astronaut and explore space. I suppose it’s the pioneer blood in me.

Instead, the institutions built or made great by our grandfathers, and perhaps even fathers, were handed over to others. There are those who debate who is to blame for this, but to me at this point it’s somewhat irrelevant in the sense that what was done is done and can’t be taken back.

Millions of Millennial White men had their prime years squandered either in thankless, low-level jobs or wasting countless hours applying for jobs they had no hope of ever getting as they were being lectured and castigated about their privilege. Not only did they suffer for the “sins of the father,” if blame was to be laid at the feet of anyone, but the opportunity cost of this systematic discrimination is impossible to calculate.

Barring some drastic action that would likely result in mass bloodshed, there’s no rectifying the situation in the short term or in a timeframe where it matters for Millennial White men.

Not only are we approaching middle age, but to quote The Green Mile, “I’m tired, boss.”

I won’t bore you with personal anecdotes of my job searches, but needless to say, it took its toll on me as it has on others. At some point, you simply check out and lose that youthful enthusiasm and eagerness. Even the most optimistic amongst us, I imagine, carries a tinge of cynicism and bitterness toward what’s been done not only to us, but our society and culture.

Mind you, the Compact article only concerned the corporate discrimination that occurred. Keep in mind that all of this happened alongside fourth-wave feminism that destroyed societal relationships between Millennial men and women, giving rise to an entire section of the Internet, i.e., the “Manosphere,” as a reaction to these changes. Men raised to see their female peers as future wives and mothers were treated like an enemy to be crushed, and the dating world turned into a conflict zone.

Now, combine that with chronic underemployment on top of there being virtually no institutions whatsoever that even feign to care about Millennial men or their struggles, and those of you who didn’t experience this might get an idea of what it was like. (Just to clarify, this is not meant to downplay any of the real injustices inflicted upon either Gen X or Gen Z.)

At the end of the 1984 film Red Dawn depicting a Soviet invasion of the U.S., young guerilla fighters Jed Eckert and his brother Matt choose to stay behind in Occupied Territory rather than escape to Free America with the remaining two “Wolverines,” Danny and Erica.

The young Danny protests, but Matt says he and Jed are “all used up.”

Physically, they were all right. But they had lost everything. Their hometown was under occupation. Their father, loved ones, and friends had been killed.

I think the breaking point for Jed specifically is when the Wolverines are forced to kill a former comrade and high school classmate, Daryl, after he turns traitor and has a tracking device put on him. He dies brutally at the hands of Robert, a formerly nice kid turned stone-cold killer and who famously says hate “keeps me warm,” because Jed is unable to pull the trigger. The body is left beside that of a Soviet soldier they have also executed. They gallop away on horses as the corpses lie on a barren, cold field.

Back at their base, Jed weeps. He’s a former star quarterback barely out of high school working at a gas station. His dreams were probably modest: get married to a local girl, have kids, and live an ordinary life. In less than a year, he’s watched all hope of that happening vanish.

He eventually dies with his dead brother in his arms on a park bench where they played as kids, alone and shivering at night amid a harsh winter. It’s a tragic fate. Yet, even if he had lived, he would have spent the rest of his life mourning what was lost.

I’m sure some of you who are older or younger than Millennials will disagree — and maybe you’re right — but Millennial men have experienced something like what Jed did. We endured a conflict waged not with bullets or bombs, but through the Human Resources Department. The casualties were counted not with body bags, but with homes filled with the ghosts of families never formed and instead occupied by foreigners.

Nevertheless, the experience has had a similar impact on the psyche of many.

To be fair, some Millennial men have survived relatively unscathed (so far). Others can’t wait to get on with their lives, finally. They may get some of what they want, but other dreams will remain just that — dreams — for the rest of their lives.

However, some Millennial White men are truly “used up.” They went over to the other side in the hopes that they would be spared. Or they died from suicide one way or another. Then there are those who are broken in spirit due to the sheer, callous indifference if not outright hatred they’ve experienced in every aspect of their lives, including from people who should have cared for them most.

Then there are those who may have survived but will be forever haunted by the specter of what was meant to be and never will be, no matter what happens moving forward.

Some people have criticized the Compact article’s author for his tempered concluding remarks. Aside from the fact that he’s a traditional liberal, I can only say that this precise moment is not the time to call for vengeance. We’re not able to do anything, because we do not hold institutional power.

That will change. Thankfully, the Compact Magazine piece drew the attention of the only Millennial White man who can potentially do something about it — and he has the correct take.

Our day is coming. For now, let us mourn those who won’t be there to see it.