I was re-watching The Lord of the Rings recently, and one moment in the films hit me differently on this viewing. At the climax of The Two Towers, Sam speaks to Frodo in war-torn Osgiliath about how “by rights, we shouldn’t even be here, but we are,” and how “there is some good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it’s worth fighting for.” Interestingly enough, I found a lot of parallels between Sam’s words and the founding of the Old Glory Club. I was a little on-edge driving to the first American Scyldings Event back in 2022. I was set to give a speech. Meeting fellow content creators for the first time, I was the odd man out, as I’m no economist, theologian, or political theorist. And I am now President of the Old Glory Club — funny how life turns out.

I reached the Event grounds early and pulled into the parking lot not sure what to expect. As soon as I got out of the car I saw a tall man in a leather jacket, none other than our own Mr. Paul Fahrenheidt. We hit it off right away, and along with all the other content creators at the Event, we spent the weekend trading stories and ideas, culminating famously in a Sunday night afterparty, when we booked an entire floor of a hotel. We knew right then and there that we had something — this unlikely group of guys from all four corners of the country, with different faiths and views, who by all rights had no business being in the same room together, but there we were. And we were gonna make the best of it, because there is good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for.

Paul Fahrenheidt, Treasurer

Over the past year, the Old Glory Club has spun up the beginnings of a successful business model. Thanks to our many generous supporters and patrons, our content model has generated the beginnings of an OGC War Chest, the sum of which is entirely reinvested in our work. In short, keep giving if you can; it’s working.

Our hope is that one day, a long way off, the funds you give us can be used for more than the OGC. Just as you have invested in us, it’s our hope to reinvest the fruits of that back into you, our supporters, as a small step in building the American future we want to see. So long as we can count on a base of supporters as dedicated as you all, the only thing between us and this vision is time.

Raging Mandrill, Secretary

The first anniversary of the Old Glory Club brings an opportunity for some reflection. There were several logistical challenges to be overcome in the building of any institution started essentially by RW anons. Being so geographically distributed is helpful for avoiding being crushed by the regime, but it brings about some organizational difficulties — most notably, distance and time. Because our members have lives external to the OGC, our time is limited. We cannot meet in person to resolve basic problems. No one is receiving a salary for this, so everybody is essentially working for free. These difficulties have not stopped us from setting up the architecture of a legally incorporated organization.

What this proves is twofold. First, we have committed individuals who care deeply about the well-being of their people — REAL AMERICANS. Second, we have a core base of highly competent people who are motivated to do something, anything, about the current milieu facing us. We are not naïve to, or unaware of, the stakes. Please excuse our dust and have patience with us. The resurrection of the fortunes of our people, nation, and civilization will not happen overnight. But we are going to win, because we are committed to providing the organizational infrastructure which will allow a counter-elite to form, network, survive, thrive, and begin to take the actions necessary to achieve the survival of our posterity.

Ryan Turnipseed, Vice President

Despite the many tumultuous events of the last year that I have experienced, taking part in the cultivation of the Old Glory Club has been by far the most exciting. For the majority of my politically-aware existence, the Right has been very strong on producing hard-hitting, one-off messages and flash-in-the-pan campaigns, but most formalized organizations and any sustained, coherent messaging always seemed to crash and burn. To maintain a Right-wing movement with a unified positive vision only seemed possible to happen on the scale of tiny groups and irrelevant niches, rendering them at best useless and at worse sectarian and confounding — but no longer!

The OGC has been organizing for over a year now, having publicly launched in November 2022, and I am quite proud of it. According to every narrative coming out of the Dissident sphere at that time, the OGC should not exist. The leadership is religiously divided: we have a good representation of Protestants, Roman Catholics, a few Eastern Orthodox, and a few others. The backgrounds are just as scattered: Northerners, Southerners, Westerners, and Midwesterners, all coming from the equivalent of closely related, yet separate, nations and heritages. Our ideologies are far more variable. The idea that we could put forward a positive vision of a traditional, revitalized America that values her people’s heritages is, conventionally, insane. Yet here we are, and I may add that we are doing quite well. Our leadership has never been more amiable and cooperative. Our endeavors are promising and are being enacted as you read this. The future is bright, and we are building it now.

RedHawk, President

On November 7, 2022, the Old Glory Club officially launched. It was a hectic day with over six hours of content and many more hours of planning beforehand. I often wonder to myself: “How many lives would I have to repeat in order to replicate this series of events?” Hundreds, I reckon, and as such I won’t be letting this go to waste. One year later, the OGC has a strong central committee, with intelligent and dedicated individuals who have a vision for the future. We have a well-established body of content that continues to improve each week, whether in written or audio format. We have an ever-expanding network of anons who are forging relationships of their own, and hopefully future OGC chapters. Our year one got off to a hell of a start, and we aren’t stopping now. Stay tuned for exciting announcements as we reach ever closer to the new year. American Excellence.