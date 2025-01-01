Paul Fahrenheidt, Treasurer

2024 saw the OGC build upon her War Chest thanks to your generous subscriptions and superchats, which we plan to reinvest in events, Chapter support, and Club activities generally. Thank you all for your generosity. Every dollar you give us goes towards building a better future for Club and Country.

In addition to that, thanks to your efforts, the OGC was able to raise, between two charity streams, nearly $30,000 for ongoing relief efforts in Western North Carolina. We are extremely grateful to Dave the Distributist for hosting the first and appearing on the second. We are also extremely grateful to everyone who donated, especially those who did so on top of regular Substack subscriptions or superchats.

Finally, the plan of the OGC Treasury in 2025 is to continue growing our War Chest so that we can further fund Chapter formation and events, put on more Club-wide events, and move towards the goal of a full-time Club staff. Thank you all again for your generosity to us and to the victims of Hurricane Helene, and we hope to be of greater service to you next year than we were this year. God bless you all.

Ryan Turnipseed, Vice President

The Year of Our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty-Four was a year of great development for the American Right. Every sphere of what I can intuitively assess to be the true Right has been rapidly converging, while containment ideologies, like “classical liberalism” and Christian Conservatism, have been splintering and isolating themselves. Not only is everyone of note converging, but the varying groups are getting along well. For instance, the younger cohorts of paleolibertarians are working ever closer with others on the Right despite radically different understandings of economics and ethics, and the once-ubiquitous disputes between Christian traditionalists have nearly been extinguished (at least on our side of things). This growing concert of right-wingers, I think, is the best proof that our side of things, and the Old Glory Club in particular, has been creating something morally good and productive.

Not only are strife and division on the decline, but their active opposites, concord and brotherhood, are being cultivated, with the firstfruits already showing. I can speak to this personally, since it was the support that I received from the Old Glory Club which has, in large part, allowed me to persist in the face of the church struggles. Outside of my personal reckoning, it is the support provided by the Old Glory Club which has allowed various men in our communities to sustain their families in the face of being canceled by spiteful, vindictive social revolutionaries, and it is this same support which has allowed others to rebuild their homes after being left to the elements by government agencies infected with the same malignant cancer.

The support offered by the Old Glory Club only continues to grow as our confederation of Chapters grows, which itself blossomed nicely this year. Our elections have bought us very valuable time, our reach grows, our brotherhood intensifies, and we can only produce a stronger position at the end of next year. How, then, could any of us enter this next year a pessimist?

RedHawk, President

2024 was an interesting year, not just for the Club, but also for myself, the country, and our movement as a whole. I logged over 35,000 miles behind the wheel and drove across some 30 states throughout all of America. I climbed mountains, felt the cool ocean air, and gazed over the vast prairies. I met dozens of our people throughout the country. I can proudly say that I am very impressed with the caliber of men I can now call friends. Not bad for an organization only two years old.

In 2024, the Old Glory Club put our Chapter program into high gear. Starting the year with only three Chapters and finishing the year with close to twenty is a hell of an accomplishment. We’ve cracked the code of getting our guys from the digital and into the real. Brotherhoods, mentorships, families, communities, and beyond are forming with like-minded people in pursuit of a common goal. People are no longer alone. The first genuine steps for change are in motion, and most importantly, we did it on our own. We have proven that we don’t need to go through the traditional conservative institutions anymore. If they won’t help us — or worse, stand in our way — then we’ll just do without them.

The OGC sounded the call to adventure, like something out of a Tolkien novel, in support of our countrymen who were abandoned at the earliest convenience. We sent OUR men on the ground in North Carolina and Tennessee for months now and raised over $25,000 to help those in need. Can Ben Shapiro say that? Can anyone at Fox News? No, they can’t. Real organizations of mutual aid, like those in the America of old, are returning with us at the helm.

It would be easy to sit back and bask in the glory of our accomplishments this year, but there is still much to do. Maybe one day we can gather as old men and look back on our decades of hard work and see the rise of a new era that has taken root from the seeds we are planting. I’d like that. I’d like to shake my brothers’ hands and take joy in knowing that our future is secure. Someday, maybe. But until then, there is work to do. To 2025 and onwards: God bless the Old Glory Club.