Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moderate_Rebel's avatar
Moderate_Rebel
Oct 16

My child plays with her great grandparents weekly. My friend that moved hither had a child sexually assaulted by a nanny and they barely know their grandparents.

Hope the move was worth it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harry Wetherall's avatar
Harry Wetherall
Oct 18

Is there a limiting factor at play here? For example, you may have three generations of your family live in a town outside of Pittsburgh, but of the past 20 generations, 15 of them may have been in Cork County, Ireland.

In that situation, should you stay in Pennsylvania, or move to Ireland? It sounds pedantic, but there are so many edge cases it’s hard to believe that this strategy could be implemented at scale successfully.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture