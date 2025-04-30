Old Glory Club

Uncouth Barbarian
3h

The only way for the 5k to really go to the right families, and likely be hardlined in terms of how it was written into law in terms of making the intent clear and non-expansive, is if the 5k was paid to the husband of the woman who gave birth. There would be howls in the street from all the right people, but if you center your family formation around head of household, you build up the family from what matters - a patriarchal society.

At the same time, as you say, you still need to do campaigns and media to convince women, to give them a dream and a home in place of where they would fit in such a society. Lead them to it one step at a time. Show them how you can take care of them by taking away all the retarded state mandated ponzi-schemes and, instead, enabling a husband, father, and her children to care for her out of the dividend returns of human love.

Viddao
2h

Baby bonuses are socialism, regardless of the pro-family rhetoric, and like any socialist policy it will be detrimental. It also never occurs to these kinds of people that we could have a tax on bachelors instead of more welfare programs.

