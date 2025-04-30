By Charles Morgan of Old Hickory’s Volunteers of Middle Tennessee.

Recently, the Trump administration floated a $5k “Baby Bonus” payable to… well, we must assume any woman who births a child in the United States. A worse policy could not be created without malicious intent. Why would Trump suggest such a thing?

Elon Musk has repeatedly commented on (and attempted to prevent, in the African way) the collapse of the birthrate in the civilized world, claiming that we are well on our way to a population catastrophe. This can already be observed in our political system, which is dominated by gerontocratic interests — in our public spaces filled with the elderly and ugly rather than the young and beautiful. The most recent data has placed the birthrate at 1.787 births per woman, with a remarkable parity between the races, albeit skewed in favor of recent immigrants.

For those with plenty of time, an excellent essay series by the fascistic futurist John Carter explains the problem:

A second part explains failed attempts to address the problem:

And a third part presents a very detailed set of proposals to reverse the catastrophe:

Unfortunately, a “Baby Bonus” fits neatly into the second of these essays, with the set of policies that have a proven track record of failure. Why is it a bad idea for the government to pay people to have kids?

For one, there is no such thing as a free lunch. Government spending is redistributive, not generative. In other words, the money has to come from somewhere. Thus, any policy to promote procreation takes as much or more from the taxpayer than it can give to young families. In our current economic situation as a country burdened with $36 trillion in debt, money will have to be printed (causing inflation) in order to pay out ~$15+ billion per year to new mothers. Likely, the redistributive effect will destroy wealth, as high taxes and inflation impose negative economic externalities.

In exchange, new mothers will receive $5k, much less than the cost of raising a child. In fact, the amount of money is too little to sway anyone with the ability to plan long-term, but enough to introduce perverse incentives to those incapable of long-term thinking. What sort of children would be born on account of this policy? Likely, a great increase in proportion of the lower classes will occur, the dysfunctional and violent echelons of society. The policy may even decrease the absolute fecundity of the upper classes as breeding is demeaned more — to something that one must be paid to do. This is the ruin of a country.

Who will get the money? We cannot honestly expect that Americans of good character (such as married individuals) will be the only recipients of such a policy. Some judge or else the next liberal government will extend its benefits to legal immigrants, illegal immigrants, criminals, and every other class of person whose reproduction you would resent having to pay for.

Who will get the money? In even broader terms, it’s wrong that the government should pay money to women. It increases their economic and, subsequently, social power. It also transforms their relationship with government into an indirect prostitution. In a society already so warped by the rampant prostitution of women, it would be a terrible evil to commodify reproduction even further with public money. The effects of such a proposal have already been demonstrated by blacks, whose rates of intact families plummeted due to Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” program. Note, whites have gradually suffered the same consequences, albeit at a far slower rate. Socialism has a negative impact on the dignity of labor and the human soul.

If a “Baby Bonus” wouldn’t work, what can be done to improve birth rates? Surely, something must be done. A healthy society should have a total fertility rate of at least 2.1 (replacement), or, in a large and sparsely populated country such as ours, more.

To begin with, the burdens that our society shifts onto young people need to be lessened because these drastically harm and delay family formation. Healthcare is socialized for the old, poor, and sick whose burden is paid for by the young, gainfully employed, and healthy. Housing markets are kept permanently inflated by fiscal and immigration policies designed to benefit the old at the expense of the young. Social Security redistributes earnings from middle-class young people to affluent older people. Business, government, and the universities have conspired to require education far beyond what is practical for employment in middle-class jobs, which wastes young people’s time and creates a debt burden. These burdens have all accumulated to create economic conditions hostile to the formation of young families.

The next issue is that while financial insecurity often prevents the births of some children who would be otherwise wanted, the desire for children can only be encouraged by improving the status of parenting. Being a parent in our society is simply considered low-status. This is the primary reason for why birth rates have dropped and why in the past they were high. Again, the thing to do is undoing. The propaganda of feminism and anti-natalism must be undone. The woman with a baby on her hip must be cooler than the woman going to the nightclub. The man coming home to his wife and kids must be cooler than the man barhopping and binge-drinking every weekend. A small government payment or even a tax break does not make being a parent cool.

What would make parenting cool? Well, an ad campaign might help, especially one associating already high-status things with parenthood, but if we are really serious about pulling out of our civilizational nose-dive, we must build a system of privilege and exclusion. Parents (and their children) need to be prioritized again in society. They literally and figuratively need to be moved to the front of the line. In this country, a working man used to get a raise when he had a kid. On the other hand, spinsters and bachelors need to be looked down upon, shamed — maybe even persecuted. They need to pay penalties at tax time, they need to be pushed into relationships, they need to be humiliated again for their childlessness.

Is this possible? Can it be done given the current condition of the law and the people? Much of it can’t be, so the laws need to be changed. However, some of it can be implemented right now and steps in the right direction taken. I am disappointed in the vision of our political leaders if the best that America can do in combating the decrepitude of modernity is to copy the failed policies of other countries. No. We can do more, and must. Such is the past and future greatness of our country!