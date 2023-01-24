The latest fad, among the many fads designed by the elite for the elite, is the idea that “Artificial Intelligence” or “Machine Learning” will create an economic boom that will dwarf even the consequences of the Internet. This is their way of coping with the fact that civilization is crumbling under their management, and there is nothing they can do about it while still remaining true to their ideology. Just like in the Industrial Revolution, under whose forms we are still imprisoned, this next phase of technological society will do no more to free us from work than any prior phase. From my own blog:

We are still subject to the architecture of the Industrial Revolution, when that era has ended. The technological, or information, or calculation revolution requires new solutions, just as the end of the feudal era and beginning of the industrial required new solutions. The industrial age is over; no longer is there a “working class” and factory-cities driving economies, but architecture still confines us in the industrial military prison workhouse. Beyond the spatial constraints in architecture, we are also still bound in time by the 40-hour work week, even though this is certainly not necessary. Industrial society has no interest in doing away with work because maximizing work is its goal. Even the utopian socialists were primarily focused on the most efficient use of labor to create the perfect town—but at least they had a vision. Although humans will never create the perfect society, the modern economy is certainly capable of doing away with homelessness and providing basic clothing and food for everyone—but there is no longer interest in doing this.

A.I., if left to its “natural” developmental process, has the potential to mitigate the disasters cause by the elite. What machine learning does is find patterns that humans are unable or unwilling to see. It also accepts whatever initial assumptions are given to it by the user. Left as open as possible, A.I. will discover information not previously understood by humans. About a decade ago, A.I. defaulted to “racist” discoveries. This “problem” has been ironed out by users after years of work. The new “ChatGPT” bot is somewhat of a curiosity of the online right, who have tried to provoke it into producing various forms of what the elite call “bigotry.” There has been little success in this regard, because the A.I. driving the chat output has been successfully gated from reaching certain conclusions—which defeats the entire purpose of the A.I.

There is little to fear from A.I. in terms of increasing ideological oppression, because all it is going to do is reach the same anti-white, anti-patriarchal, anti-Christian, anti-American ideas that the elite already hold anyway. Where there is room for worry is the fact that it will be used, like all prior industrial technology, to squeeze out even more labor in a more debasing way from human workers.

There is an open question about the role of technology in Christian society—namely, whether or not it is intrinsically deleterious. On a livestream today hosted by OGC’s Ryan Turnipseed, I heard the term “Enluciferment” as an alternative to “Enlightenment.” “Technology,” colloquially meaning something more like “electronic high technology” as opposed to hammers and plows, has only existed in the Age of Reason (Lucifer). Some argue that there is no way out of this age in the presence of technology, but it is my view that technology can be moderated by Christian ethics, just like anything else Man does. To focus on technology as the root of the problem (à la Ted Kaczynski) is to miss the real spiritual root of the matter.

That said, A.I. is not something that can be ignored just because the elite are neutering it on purpose. The companies behind the “free” A.I. algorithms you are enjoying are using a business model we’ve seen before: offer a “free” service whose value is in the data it collects. This data can then be used to improve the service and can be monetized in other ways. It’s the same model followed by Google and many other “Big Tech” companies that are hated on the political right. In order to prevent the same thing from happening again, people will have to stop using these services.

As some readers will know from “Elite Theory,” the disorganized masses cannot be counted on to organize a mass-boycott of these services. If you weren’t already convinced by The Populist Delusion that any such hopes are fruitless, then you should be by the fact that the masses, including those who purport to be on the political right, are falling for the same thing again. Unfortunately, people are so demoralized that they view the end result of the development of A.I. as an inevitable outcome. While it’s true that individual boycotts are a pointless exercise, organized boycotts are not. Elite Theory doesn’t tell us that we are powerless; it only tells us that the disorganized masses are powerless.

The Old Glory Club is a living example of the fact that we can organize oligarchy, which transmutes into power. Through organized refusal to help our enemies grow their A.I. algorithms, the inevitability of their negative development can be avoided. Those of us in the Old Glory Club can collectively reach at least 10,000 people directly, who can choose to reject the temptation to use ChatGPT for their own high time preference pleasure, with the understanding that they stand with so many others. And they can warn even more people by relaying the same message.

In order for organizations like the Old Glory Club to work, readers will have to get over the cynicism and resignation that plagues Generations X, Y, and Z, who tend to not believe in anything. If readers do not actually believe that we can effect change in the world, then we never will.