There’s no denying it anymore. The “shadow recession” of the last several years has become a real recession. Jobs are scarce and hard to come by. Everywhere there is a sense of a deep breath before a real plunge. The crisis of recent grads unable to find work is inexplicably unresolved. Similarly unresolved questions remain about the precise role that AI has or has not played in removing entry-level positions from the jobs market. On top of this backdrop, we are being told by the geriatric leaders of our society that all is well, the stock market is doing fantastic, and everything should be costing less now that the Federal Reserve has held interest rates above 4% for a sustained period of time.

The observations from the ground level are dire. There are reports of job fairs where tables of prospective employers are half-filled. Of those which are available, high-turnover roles like sales are highly overrepresented. I made an observation on Twitter several months back that the atmosphere felt a lot like the lead-up to pre-2008. This prediction has had commentary within the last few days confirming this.

Anyone who lived through the ’08 crisis knows how bad things can really get. There was never really a full “recovery” per se. For those recent graduates, my heart goes out to you. Our futures have all been stolen from us. Don’t allow the Boomers to gaslight us about how we need to try harder. We did what we were told. We attended college, got a degree in a more or less useful field, and had every reasonable expectation that a job commensurate with our knowledge, skills, etc. would be provided to us. Instead, the requirements which we are supposed to abide by in order to become a gainfully productive member of society are constantly raised. “Oh, that’s nice you have a degree!” “Oh, that’s nice your GPA is honors-level.” In a just society, such quality markers should make getting employment easy. Today, none of these status markers of quality are granted by HR professionals in giving individual applicants a job. Rather, it seems that there is a complex set of unwritten requirements about what a job application entails.

Résumés must be written according to specific and shifting specifications. No one can explain exactly where or who these unwritten rules come from, but basically every HR lady abides by them. Didn’t write your résumé to these arbitrary requirements? AUTOREJECTED. It’s basically a given now that this isn’t the actual deciding factor for whether your résumé even gets a first look by HR; that’s determined by your place on the intersectional hierarchy. But it is an additional layer on top of that obvious injustice. This creates an obvious problem for jobseekers. If HR doesn’t like your formatting, or you didn’t take the time to write your résumé to match the job posting, then you’re just out of luck. The reality of needing to filter more jobseekers than available positions creates this vicious dynamic. In a more labor-friendly market, HR is going to loosen their requirements simply because they need a position to be filled. If they wait too long to fill a position under normal labor market conditions, they would have to answer questions about why it was taking so long to find recruits.

Of course, one is also told that résumé styling is subjective! Each HR representative has her own preferences, of course! This reveals how arbitrary and unmeritocratic hiring actually is. Furthermore, it reveals additional questions about the usage of technology. In my previous article “Smash the HR Cartel,” I posited that Applicant Tracking Systems combined with human oversight actually created a double filter for job hunters. A-ha! But couldn’t ATS be replaced by AI? Isn’t AI a better usage of technology for job applications since it can more accurately parse candidate résumés to see whether they would be a better fit for a role? And how exactly would Human Resources have a job? After all, aren’t they partially automated already? These questions, of course, are never answered. In all likelihood, it is only a matter of time before AI is used for the purposes of selecting job candidates.

We know that AI, like all computer programs, is only as good as its inputs. Which means that whatever AI system is implemented by major corporations must absolutely not be calibrated according to DEI specifications. ATS likely is calibrated to be DEI-compliant. In high-tech Tomorrowland, AI will be used as the sole filter for screening candidates prior to the interview stage. HR is a useless make-work department subject to political prerogatives. HR therefore could be abolished for substantial recuperation in employee salaries to firms. Of course, AI means that résumés don’t have to be so standardized! If an AI program can recognize the text font, it should have no difficulty in analyzing résumés for proper fit to roles and then ranking the applicants according to suitability. I too look forward to using Comic Sans for my résumé submissions. However, this would take away the one thing that HR absolutely wants to retain: human subjectivity. A pure program would have no subjectivity, only pure, unbiased merit. This is the true problem, as well as one of the greatest possibilities, of AI. AI, if not initially coded to analyze the world via the lens of a human bias, would grant great powers to us. Without added subjective human preferences for skin tone or sex or whatever gender goblin gobbledygook, such a system would be indisputably meritorious. MERIT!

This is too good to be true. But substantial improvements can be made to the hiring process. The fact that most people out of work have to spend 5–6 months, sometimes up to 9 months, to find employment in a good job is ridiculous. AI analyzing résumés takes HR out of the picture, and makes the jobs market closer to what was the Boomer cliché of giving the manager a firm handshake. Essentially, in Based World your résumé submission would be your application. No additional forms, no repeating yourself in cover letters, etc.

Above all else, we must remember never to be satisfied until conditions on the ground improve. There are easily implementable solutions to small problems. SOCIETY CAN ACTUALLY BE IMPROVED.