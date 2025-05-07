By Jeff.

The American commencement address occupies a unique domain in our Nation’s conscious — a rite of passage, not only for the graduates but the broader Nation, signaling the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. The speech offers a rare chance for a beacon of American culture to enunciate and guide the direction in which the American ethos will be embodied. It is no surprise, then, that President Trump decided to take his “Golden Age” message on the road, and a commencement address was the perfect vehicle to re-insinuate core American tenets into the current paradigm.

A commencement speech’s venue speaks as loudly as the speech itself. Opposed to Obama, who spoke at Howard University in D.C., President Trump chose to deliver his address deep within the heart of the South, at the University of Alabama. On May 1, Trump took the stage in Tuscaloosa to deliver the speech to the Class of 2025, whom he termed “the first graduating class of the Golden Age of America.” With his signature passion and style, Trump shared eleven lessons learned on his poetic journey to the White House:

1. You’re not too young to do something great.

Trump explained, “Don’t waste your youth. Go out and fight right from the beginning… Push yourself further than you have ever pushed yourself before.”

On July 4, 1776, James Monroe was 18; Aaron Burr, 20; Alexander Hamilton, 21; James Madison, 25. Nor are you, dear reader, too young to do something great — join or form a chapter of the Old Glory Club!

2. Love what you do.

The President noted, “You have to love what you do… I rarely see somebody that’s successful that doesn’t love what he or she does.” The American work ethic, when fueled by true passion for one’s work, is indomitable.

3. Think big.

As a young teenager, Alexander Hamilton wrote to a friend:

[M]y Ambition is prevalent that I contemn the grov’ling and condition of a Clerk or the like, to which my Fortune &c. condemns me and would willingly risk my life tho’ not my Character to exalt my Station… I mean to prepare the way for futurity.

Trump explains that thinking big carries the same workload: “If you’re going to do something, you might as well think big, because it’s just as tough.”

4. Work hard.

Trump shared a saying he learned from golfer Gary Player: “The harder I work, the luckier I get.” In America, “luck” is earned by the sweat of your brow. The more you show up early and stay late, the more doors begin to open. Work draws Providence closer.

5. Don’t lose your momentum.

America was not founded on hesitancy. In Common Sense, Thomas Paine urged that “Should we neglect the present favorable and inviting period… we must charge the consequence to ourselves…” For Trump, the key to not losing momentum is realizing when you are losing it.

6. Have the courage to be an outsider.

President Trump instructed the graduates, “If you want to change the world, you have to have the courage to be an outsider… You have to break the system a little bit and follow your own instincts.” Americans succeed by acting outside the system, whether by choice or necessity, to build something better from the ground up.

7. Trust your instincts.

To Trump, the instincts relevant to today’s political climate are:

[B]orders are not racist. Speech is not violence. America is good. Terrorists are bad. Men can never become women. Police are not criminals. And criminals are not victims.

Trump also revealed his instincts about Alabama:

We believe the South is beautiful, Alabama is great, and America is our home. We believe in the SEC and the USA.

8. Believe in the American Dream.

Instead of a throwaway concept, the American Dream is “…real. It’s there. And it’s right before you.”

9. Think of yourself as a winner.

The President cautioned against a victimhood mentality, noting the power of positive thinking and a common attribute to all American heroes:

Our heroes are the ones who take charge of their own destiny, make their own luck, and determine their own fate — despite the odds.

10. Be an original.

Trump cited America’s Great Men, including Teddy Roosevelt, Douglas MacArthur, and George Patton, as men who “lived their lives with pride, personality, and flair.”

11. Most importantly, never, ever give up.

The President ended his list with a perfect distillation of the American way: “Just don’t stop. Never, ever give up. Victory is right around the corner.” Americans press forward even when their cause looks doomed, as victory may always be one valorous move away.

Trump’s commencement speech was not a policy pitch. It was a cultural moment, a passing of the torch to a generation of Heritage Americans hungry for something real. In the Heart of Dixie, Trump lit a fire; it’s your obligation to keep it burning: join or form a chapter of the Old Glory Club today!