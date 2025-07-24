Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club
Old Glory Club Podcast
American Spirits #01 - Albion's Seed
0:00
-2:32:02

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Old Glory Club

American Spirits #01 - Albion's Seed

Old Glory Club's avatar
Charlemagne's avatar
Ryan Turnipseed's avatar
Old Glory Club
,
Charlemagne
, and
Ryan Turnipseed
Jul 24, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Join Charlemagne and Ryan Turnipseed to discuss America's founding stock.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Old Glory Club to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture