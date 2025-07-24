American Spirits #02 - Albion's Seed part 2

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOld Glory Club PodcastAmerican Spirits #02 - Albion's Seed part 20:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:15:29-2:15:29Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Old Glory ClubSubscribe to listenAmerican Spirits #02 - Albion's Seed part 2Old Glory Club, Charlemagne, and Ryan TurnipseedJul 24, 2025∙ Paid2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareJoin Charlemagne and Ryan Turnipseed to continue the discussion of America's founding stock.Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Old Glory Club to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inOld Glory Club PodcastThe ad free Old Glory Club podcastThe ad free Old Glory Club podcastSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeOld Glory ClubCharlemagneRyan TurnipseedRecent EpisodesThe Power of Friendship - Karl Dahl22 hrs ago • Old Glory Club and Karl DahlChapter House #02 - New Ivy League22 hrs ago • Old Glory Club and Not Me Not YouPony Express Radio #89 - Commie Boogaloo22 hrs ago • Old Glory Club, RedHawk, Peter R. Quiñones, and Raging MandrillChapter House #01 - Vetus Dominium22 hrs ago • Not Me Not YouAmerican Spirits #01 - Albion's Seed23 hrs ago • Old Glory Club, Charlemagne, and Ryan Turnipseed