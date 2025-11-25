Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club
Old Glory Club Podcast
American Spirits #20 ft George Bagby - The Conquest of the United States by Spain
0:00
-1:54:07

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Old Glory Club

American Spirits #20 ft George Bagby - The Conquest of the United States by Spain

Charlemagne's avatar
Ryan Turnipseed's avatar
George Bagby's avatar
Charlemagne
,
Ryan Turnipseed
, and
George Bagby
Nov 25, 2025
∙ Paid

George Bagby joins Charlemagne and Ryan Turnipseed to discuss how the war with Spain created American imperialism.

Tall Men Books: https://www.tallmenbooks.com/

Alp: https://alppouch.com/OGC

Axios: https://axios-remote-fitness-coaching.kit.com/affiliate

Fox and Sons Coffee: https://www.foxnsons.com/

Use code “OGC” for 15% off orders of $40.00 or more

Haberdas…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Old Glory Club to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Old Glory Club
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture