Spencer
Jan 11, 2023

Many socialists and/or social democrats (who were once real socialists) have pointed to the “socialist” Nordic countries as their preferred model. However, these countries are capitalist (and would have been/are seen as such by real socialists), so even modern social democrats who still have a soft spot for “socialism” are basically capitalist. The real problem is that many on the Left have a soft spot for totalitarianism even when they are not pushing for the nationalization of the means of production; hence, Wokeism.

