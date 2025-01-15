Old Glory Club

Jan 16

"If you go to a church that sends the kids away during worship, politely decline. Keep your children in decent behavior, of course, but don’t banish them to a kids’ room. A culture that won’t even keep kids around when assembling before God won’t want kids around anywhere else, either."

This is huge. I had a talk with my mother a few years ago, and it was clear she had no idea what they were teaching us all those years we were growing up in the Sunday school classes. No idea what was going on in the Church youth groups.

And how can an adult? It's just like a public school - once you give away authority of your child's upbringing, you become reliant upon others to report what is going on. They're not always incentivized to tell you everything, or know what you'd want to hear, or remember (if you're asking the child).

So just don't do it to begin with.

Jan 15

Great article. It reminds me why we chose to move back to our small town where we have our entire family and friend circle within a 35 minute drive. The world has taken away so much from children, however grandparents, cousins, and a few others provide a great arena for them to learn and grow.

