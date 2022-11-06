Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
Nov 7, 2022

That is very insightful Charlemagne.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vesper's Tired Musings's avatar
Vesper's Tired Musings
Nov 8, 2022

I'm glad that somebody said it, the memes in response to this article have made us look pathetic. Of course we can't get justice yet, they decide what justice is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture