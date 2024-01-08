Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Calvin & Hoppes's avatar
Calvin & Hoppes
Jan 8, 2024

History quickly proved Henry right, guess there is a part 2 coming to elaborate on that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Charles Carroll's avatar
Charles Carroll
Jan 8, 2024

Great read. I wonder if Hamilton choose to use empire in the sense that the United States would be a nation of various states with different peoples that acted as somewhat their own nations but still pledged allegiance to a higher government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture