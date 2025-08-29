Old Glory Club

Two sincere questions. The first is: is it not obvious that the left is perfectly fine tearing down and destroying its own idols and it doesn’t “need” foreigners for that? In fact wasn’t the oak door just a metaphor?

Secondly, isn’t the objectivity of the good and the beautiful one of, if not *the most* foundational concept of being “right wing” or whatever you want to call it? Saying beauty is subjective seems so off I actually wonder if I misunderstand the point here.

I recommend Heideggers Question Concerning Technology and The Origin Of The Work Of Art, he discusses the interplay of the object and the subject in art etc, and the “telos,” and it has nothing to do with beauty being subjective, and he also discusses the creation of sacred objects (like the door) in Aristotelian terminology, accounting for the work and craft of the artist or artisan and the use it has in ritual or daily life (this too is discussed in Origin of the work of art)

The primary issue I take is Dave does not go far enough in his thinking. In another post he properly differentiates between these shitlibs who use these objects as false idols vs those of faith who would properly steward them. If this is the case, it is not only right, but a moral necessity to relieve the shitlibs of the authority they have over our heritage well before they or any melanoid has the chance to do it harm.

