In the Book of Genesis, the words and synonymous phrases appear numerous times in the first chapter: “And God saw that it was good.” The “goodness” of Creation requires the sight of God; from nearly the very first words of Scripture, the sight or presence of God is emphasized.

It doesn’t say that the things are good; it says that God sees that they are good. A possible exegesis is that good things, beautiful things, if we are to use those words as synonyms, are only good to the extent that they are in the sight of God. Obviously, God can “see” everything, so why the emphasis?

By the Grace of God, human beings can see as God sees, in a State of Grace. To realize the beauty of the good is to see things as God sees them. The Enemy cannot see the beauty of the good, as is quite well evidenced in the heinously ugly chaos cultists it creates. Beauty is not an objective property of objects; it is a sensation or recognition by way of a subjective observation, from a certain perspective, of the perspective of the Christian religion.

A simple test tells us that there is no inherent beauty in the door. The door, on its own, might have a certain stylistic charm, but 98% of its beauty is in knowing or seeing its history. The door merely as an object could be described as “old and busted” if it were in a contemporary building. It is the context, the rich history of all the hands that have pressed against it and manipulated its mechanism. We can imagine an advanced Star Trek 3D printer that perfectly reproduces the door, literally down to the last molecule, and how that item would not be a thing of beauty, but really somewhat abhorrent in its artificial attempt to capture the spirit of the door.

While I’ve been writing this piece, the saga has continued. Dave articulates something similar to what I have written:

If that philosophy isn’t enough for you, consider this: What is the difference between secular human rights, that derive from “humanity” in and of itself, and beauty, that derives from the object in and of itself? You either worship the creator or the created. As much as “human rights” are a worship of the mundane, the same can be said of the insistence on the intrinsic property of beauty in an object.

Where did this come from? Watching too much Roger Scruton? Too many JPEGs of Robert E. Lee’s molten head? Failing to connect the beauty of objects to their divine source is a complete misunderstanding of both of those men. The beauty isn’t destroyed when the artifacts are destroyed; it was already destroyed when the faith left the people who made them.