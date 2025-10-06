The Sword Is In The Stone.

The Maiden Is In The Tower.

The Crown Is In The Gutter.

Dear Elites on the Right,

Do you want to Rule your civilization?

Or, more immediately, do you want to stop being ruled by demons from Hell who want you dead, your wife carried off, your children castrated and mutilated, your lands invaded by orcs, your race extinguished, your civilization burned to ash, and your Faith forgotten?

I’m afraid you are going to have to Conquer The Arts.

I’m a turncoat libtard theater kid. A creative technician. Now a Poaster.

We are in an existential War, and the battlefield is inside everyone’s minds.

I and others like me are waging a cultural insurgency. We are stealing weapons and ammo from The Enemy and cutting their most expensive heavy equipment to pieces. Like the Rebels from those movies that are gay now.

It happens at least once a week. The Enemy will attempt a breakthrough, spending time and manpower and treasure worthy of the last century to craft a mass media Narrative, and we are right there, dug in and waiting with our tweets and our memes and our podcasts and our Substack articles. Slaughter.

“Why is the first reply always ‘N’? Is it some kind of code?”

The Enemy is tired, staggering, strung out, hungry, short on ammo and fuel, demoralized, and lacking even competent leadership (let alone brilliance).

And they are occupying a salient on our soil.

It’s the perfect time for a coordinated counterattack.

For that, we need the kinds of weapons The Enemy has.

We need PROPAGANDA.

Between scripted media (film/TV), “news” media, sports entertainment, video games, the Modern Art scene, live entertainment, music, traditional publishing, academia, and public education, The Enemy has the keys to a 2-TRILLION-DOLLAR PROPAGANDA APPARATUS.

Two trillion is a million millions, times two.

Say it out loud to yourself:

“2-TRILLION-DOLLAR PROPAGANDA APPARATUS.”

“RUSSIA’S GDP PROPAGANDA APPARATUS.”

“MORE THAN 2 SWITZERLANDS’ WORTH OF PROPAGANDA APPARATUS.”

I am not going to weigh in on academia or public education (except to suggest Tanks). TradPub won’t be a problem for us (we are REALLY GOOD at self-publishing books that people maybe read). And I’m not a sports guy. I will confine my pleas for your support to The Arts, mass media, often called entertainment, but really propaganda.

The Sword Is In The Stone

As the cartoon of me said in the video above, Propaganda is a Weapon. It’s a Weapon System! And yes, weapon systems are famous for the technology with which they are associated. But weapon systems only work to devastating effect because of the skilled people operating all that equipment in concert.

But aren’t the vast majority of professional creative technicians still libtards?

Nominally yes, but here’s a white pill that some of you haven’t swallowed yet:

Most creatives just want to make a great living.

They will adopt the beliefs they need to ingratiate themselves with their patrons, and later double down on those beliefs to rationalize why their success makes them A Good Fucking Person.

If you offer creatives as good a deal as the libtards do, they will defect in droves. If you offer them a better deal, then more, faster.

Given the cascade of defections, The New Right has no shortage of guys (and e-girls) who can play their instruments at a professional level. But we’re not a symphony orchestra. Symphony orchestras need money, organization, leadership, and a physical place to practice/perform.

Re: Place, there is no clear Right-Wing Arts Mecca in the USA. The libtards have New York, L.A., Chicago, Miami. Hollywood conquered Atlanta. Con Inc. (not our friend) seems to be conquering Nashville. Really, the libtards have every arts scene in every city there is. We can thank decades of free government money and universities for most of that problem. But say you wanted to create Anti-Hollywood. It might be worth replicating how O.G. Hollywood formed: a pack of like-minded and ethnically-confederated entrepreneurial types fled “persecution” in inhospitable cities, really to keep ahead of Thomas Edison’s patent lawsuits by moving to a faraway state that wasn’t enthused about helping enforce said suits. So pick a friendly state. Pick a less-developed town/city with infrastructure potential (like L.A. was in the 1910s), put up the shingle, and start making entertaining stuff. I cannot say what the prime town/city candidates are at the moment, but luckily the OGC network is an excellent machine for crowdsourcing the question.

One huge variable when it comes to the future of propaganda is the question of AI completely eliminating physical production, because it’s just so cheap and we’re told it will look as naturalistic as real actors being filmed performing in real places. Watch Waterloo, and then watch a Marvel movie and you know: that is 100% horse-hockey. Physical production will always be of higher quality when it’s done correctly; HOWEVER, generative AI is already making what used to be cripplingly-expensive pre-production and post-production tasks practically free. Ask me about “previs” some time, perfect example.

You’re a patron, an elite. You didn’t get that way by wasting capital, and you don’t want to waste capital on old tech and outdated ways of doing things and extra employees whose jobs shouldn’t exist. I get it. Think of your position as that of the Kaiserliche Marine in the year 1888. You can copy the newest designs and doctrines from the British Navy without having literal wooden sailing ships from the Seven Years’ War on your balance sheet. And discard whatever doctrine and equipment isn’t necessary.

You get the people and the place and the materiel, put them together, and you got Skywalker Ranch with fewer furries. You got a propaganda weapons factory, training camp, creative-technician-attracting magnet… and Party Destination.

The Maiden Is In The Tower

On November 5, 2024, my Twitter and IG feeds were clogged with dimes in all their plumage bragging about voting for Trump. Then Sydney Sweeney happened.

We have The Hot Chicks now.

I’m not only stating this to gloat — it’s a signal that they smell Power coming from our direction, it smells like Pumpkin Spice, and they’re following it like bloodhounds. It doesn’t hurt that The Enemy overtly hates beauty and beautiful people and they keep associating beauty and strength and health with fascism. Good for us.

I’m stating this because of what Dave The Distributist recently poasted:

If there is one thing that the Right needs to learn in 2025, it’s how to throw its own parties. Not hobbit parties, but parties that you feel ashamed for not attending.

Where is the best propaganda business done in The Enemy’s camp? Where does whoever meet whomever else? At the best parties, of course. Hollywood types, particularly actors and actresses, never tire of complaining about being obligated to attend such Merry Do’s… but they fucking go to those parties with their bells on, or their phone stops ringing.

Parties are not for Fun. Parties are for Making Friends. Parties are for Meeting Husbands. Parties are for The Smoke-Filled Room. OGC National Conference attendees know.

You know a great pretense to have a party? AN ART THING. Gallery event. Fashion show. Concert afterparty. Post-theater cast party. The Enemy does this. You might sneer at the NYC Dimes Square/Red Scare types doing parties, but they are doing them, and they are cool. Jack The Perfume Nationalist did a Gone With the Wind-themed party. They beat us to that.

So deploy The Hot Chicks, be they our own wives, art hoe climbers, whatever. Women are better at organizing this stuff than men are. They love it. Look at how obsessed they are with cyborg celebutantes wearing a million dollars walking into rooms on TV. Integrate these defecting females’ interests with our own, and make them glad they turned their peacoats.

You Need To Be Planning Parties.

The Crown Is In The Gutter

What did aristocrats and rulers of the past do for glory and status, and to leave their Cultures better than they found them?

They built colossal beautiful buildings, commissioned monuments and statues, expanded church properties, donated libraries and museums and train stations, endowed universities, slapped their names on hospitals, patronized operas and orchestras, and started charities. (I would recommend doing all these things, by the way.)

And what do aristocrats today (or what passes for them) do for glory and status, and to give back?

Why, they build or buy the biggest media entities they can, and make wild content with them.

Bezos blew a billion dollars making a Lord of the Rings show that sucks.

Elon and his crew bought Twitter for $44 billion, and while we can all appreciate having some room to run, we still haven’t seen what X’s new owners have in store for us in terms of overt content creation beyond mere curation on the platform.

In the age of mass media, monuments take the form of media artifacts. A college friend of mine was intimately involved with the production of The Promise, that 2016 movie about the Armenian Genocide. The production was funded entirely by one man, an Armenian-American billionaire named Kirk Kerkorian. Kerkorian donated $100 million to make The Promise. He expected ZERO profit, but cared about the story being told.

Do you give a shit about the Armenian Genocide?

If you do, probably rich guys like Kerkorian are why.

The movie made zero profit. And Kerkorian died two years before the movie was released. Kerkorian knew he wouldn’t live to see it finished. But Kerkorian didn’t mind because he wasn’t throwing money at the movie to make money back; he cared about THE STORY OF HIS PEOPLE being told with Hollywood scale and majesty. And he cared about A Hostile Foreign Government not having the power to stop his story from being told. He knew that high-quality media artifacts are a more powerful means of communicating and framing history and Culture in a mass audience’s mind than any one book or poem or song.

Do you care about THE STORY OF YOUR PEOPLE as much as some Armenian dude from Fresno? Do you care about your people being told their story by other people who don’t hate them and don’t want them dead?

Stack up with us.

Take Up The Sword.

Rescue The Maiden.

Put On The Crown.

We Creatives need you.

More importantly, Your People need you.