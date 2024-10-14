Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Improooover's avatar
The Improooover
Oct 14

The difficult part me in all of this is the "democratic treadmill" that were always running on. We're always chasing representatives that actually represent us and will hold the line and then they inevitably don't, aren't transparent with why they're acting in opposition to us and thus the search for new representatives continues--i just want to win.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gregory's avatar
Gregory
Oct 15

I have an idea- if I can pull my head out of my ass and do it. Integrate / utilize AI systems to help “our guys” determine if our representatives are good, means to contact them and automatically formulate letters and emails to push them to do good, do better, etc. I’m fuckin lazy, I don’t want to look things up, spending time doing that. Most people want the exciting 7 second laugh we could be spending on social media.

Maybe we need a means to get the ball rolling for people who don’t have the mental energy or attention span to deal with important decisions.

I need to learn more on how to get some kind of program running, one could write it to our liking, steering the ship in our direction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture