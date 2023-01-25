I hate going to the gym in January. Nothing gets under my skin quite like seeing a bunch of newbies taking up time and space on the limited equipment. It makes me not want to go at all, and to wait them out until the end of the month, when most of them will have checked out anyway; to see another set of New Years Resolutions come and go. I already don’t like the gym, for starters, and if I had it my way, I’d set up a home gym. But despite the annoyance, I go on nonetheless. Why? Because I’m still here, and even though social media tells you every day that “the end is nigh,” somehow the world still turns.

Normies piss me off sometimes. Listening to endless discussions about Netflix shows or sports games or petty office politics can drive you insane. The average woman can drive a man to drink with her incessant speeches about the next social cause to care about or the latest celebrity gossip. I frequently have to hold back from opening my mouth about crime statistics or the future of our country. But despite all the annoyances, I go out and socialize. I hide my power level and find joy in small moments of companionship. Why? Because I’m still here.

Americans are in a sorry state. They are becoming fat, poor, and depressed at alarming rates. Seventy-five percent of Americans are now overweight or obese. Inflation is at a forty-year high. Sixty percent of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck. Thirty-three percent of men under thirty are completely sexless. Fifty percent of women will be single and childless by 2030. Fifty percent of marriages end in divorce, and the marriage rate is at an all-time low. People aren’t forming friendly or romantic relationships. They are addicted to the next current thing and becoming atomized. I see these stats in everyday life, but I still keep striving for better. Why? Because I’m still here.

Statistics are important, but they can be crippling if you aren’t careful. Analysis paralysis is one of the biggest issues I see in young men today. There’s an answer and a statistic for everything, justifying all manner of inaction. But stats are NOT a straightjacket. It is not your destiny to be another forgotten number on a census report, particularly when your competition is continuing to check out. The new year is a time to reflect and to make changes. It’s easier than ever to separate yourself from the sludge. Hell, if you are twenty years old and have an average weight and a positive net worth, you are already in the top ten percent in your generation. You live in a time when you are safe to the point where most men will never experience physical violence in their lives. The vast majority of your male ancestors were being killed in wars or eaten by wild animals. You have cars, guns, and running water. You have the modern equivalent of the Library of Alexandria at your fingertips. Yet even with all of these advancements, your “peers” are using them to become addled by the next Marvel product, get fat, and waste their lives. Another number to add to a forgotten generation.

The best thing in life is other people. It’s not knowledge, wealth, or pleasure, for none of those things would be enjoyable in the absence of another soul with whom to share them. Normies or otherwise, people are what is important, whether it’s your family, friend group, community, or country. People are what is most important.

You only get one life, so you had better not waste it. Some of you are in worse shape than others, but fortunately, you are willing to change. You have all the tools you need to get on track. You have thousands of resources to help you get in the gym and build muscle. You’ve got the Internet, where you can immerse yourself in the entire sum of human knowledge and learn how to profit off of it. You can find like-minded people a continent away. There will be struggles, setbacks, and failures. But to quote my buddy Rian Stone: “You may have been given the short end of the stick, but your job, as a man, is to sharpen that stick and plunge it into the heart of anyone who stands in your way.” Keep going and fight on. Why? Because you are still here, and one day, you won’t be.