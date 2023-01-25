Old Glory Club

CT
Jan 26, 2023

I love this. My grandma was the living embodiment of "because I'm still here". She grew up dirt poor (literally had dirt floors and rats in their house), had untold medical problems causing her to have like 12 surgeries and multiple bouts with cancer treatments in her adult life but she was too stubborn to just give in. You only get one life and she was going to make the best of it by spending as much time with her family as she possibly could on this planet. It was the best example for me. Things will go wrong, there will be bad days, bad times, bad decisions, bad circumstances. Go ahead and take an hour to have your pity party but then learn how to pick yourself up and continue moving forward and find ways to smile and make the best of things.

I always said, backpacking is a great metaphor for this. Because once you're out on the trail even if the weather goes to shit or you just don't feel like it what are your options...keep going or give up where you are and what...die? No, keep going even if it's a centimeter at a time, it doesn't need to be elaborate beautiful or life changing it just needs to be a choice to keep going.

Alexander Hale
Jan 27, 2023

Oh how true. We all need to pause and realize just how good we really have it. The amenities and resources we have. Take advantage of it!

