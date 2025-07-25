By Hierophant of Cascade Frontier.

The Gardener tends to his Garden with a form of benign neglect. The soil is tested and amended to provide the proper level of nutrients for each type of plant. Sand is added in for drainage when needed. Irrigation and sprinkler systems are set up. A protocol is designed for weeding and pest control. Once the seeds are placed in the ground, or the plants are dropped root-first into the soil, the gardener steps back and lets the plants go to work. Outside from careful observation of water levels, of pest infestations, or of crowding from weeds, the gardener will do very little to interfere with the growth of the plants. If the correct set of conditions can be established and maintained, the garden will produce a great bounty with very little daily care or interference.

Government, of any type, should be seen in the same way. The gardener is the Government, and the garden is the People. It is the purpose and duty of the Government to provide the best set of conditions for the People to flourish on their own. Too much meddling and the proper growth of the Polity will be impacted; growth will be warped and stunted. Too much neglect and the external forces of weeds (crime), of pests (immigration), and of drought (economic depression) can utterly destroy the People.

The three main destructive forces of the garden can be seen in this way:

Weeds are the criminal element growing within a Society. They leach away necessary resources and prevent the healthy growth and maintenance of a People. If the strictest approach is taken to weed/crime control, a panopticon similar to the spraying of fields with glyphosate, then you will end up with a rigid monoculture. Appearing healthy but lacking in natural robustness. Endless fields of plants masquerading as food, endless cities of people masquerading as Humans. Pests in a garden are akin to the immigrant, the foreigner. It does not matter if their status is illegal or legal; they are a force from outside of a strong and cohesive Society. If too strict an approach is taken in eliminating pests from the garden, you run the risk of killing off all the beneficial bugs and animals that keep a soil healthy and plants pollinated. There must be some introduction of outside ideas, of foreign arts and technologies, and, in some small amount, of foreign people. This mixing of the outside world within a strong Society can add to the overall strength of the People. If they become too insular, they will stagnate and lose their vitality. If there is too lenient a policy in dealing with the foreign, with the pest, all will be eaten, down to the very last of the seed corn. Not only will the People be utterly destroyed, but the pest will soon find itself wasting away on barren ground. Just as water is the lifeblood of a healthy garden, so is commerce the lifeblood of a healthy Society and its People. This is not just a financial commerce, but the trade of ideas, of technologies, of art and beauty, of a mythology and philosophy of Life. A healthy flow of commerce allows a flourishing and expansion of the innovation, artistry, and creative energies of the People. There is a constant tension in providing plants the proper amount of water to remain healthy. At a certain stage in their development, it is important to reduce the amount of water given so that they can develop a strong root system and a natural ability to sustain themselves through lean times. This form of self-sufficiency is an important part of developing a strong People. One can only take care of his Society when he is capable of taking care of himself. Overwatering, akin to flooding an economy with cheap goods, labor, and money, can completely undo the productivity of the garden. It can create a rootless, transient people. Tied to nothing, striving for nothing, accomplishing nothing. All under an appearance of great wealth and prosperity.

If provided with the proper environment to flourish, it is up to the People to create the Eden. They must dig their roots in, connecting ever deeper with the Land. A healthy root system continues to replenish the soil and provide a richer environment for future generations to grow. There are many instances of companion planting being used to benefit each individual plant. One instance is known as the Three Sisters. Corn, pole beans, and squash are all planted together. The corn provides a living trellis for the beans to climb. The beans fix nitrogen in the soil, providing nutrients to corn and squash. The large leaves of the squash shade the ground, preventing the growth of weeds. In this way, the different segments of the Human Society can aid each other in their growth and prosperity. Each healthy people will need its Workers, Artists, and Explorers. Within this thriving world, the seeds of the next generations are planted.

Every environment will require a different approach; each People will have its own needs. Only a Government deeply connected with its People can understand where and how to apply its energies and powers. This is a great responsibility and privilege. The steady and benevolent hand of a proper Government can create the conditions for a robust and fruitful People.

As we look at the poor stewardship of the West by its Governments, at the blighted landscape it has produced, it is imperative that we adopt the mindset of Gardener and Garden. Even the most fallow of land can become fertile again. Proper stewardship and the planting of the right types of seed can create a lush and beautiful garden. Whichever side of this relationship one finds himself in, he must clearly see his place within it and the duties and responsibilities it entails.