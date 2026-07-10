By guest contributor The Veronan Suitor.

John C. Calhoun, a son of South Carolina and its most honorable statesman, is generally remembered for two things: his arguments and understanding of political philosophy, political science, and human nature, as well as his rivalry with Andrew Jackson. The rivalry between Calhoun and Jackson was lifelong, personal, and complicated, and its details are beyond the scope of this piece. Early on, both men served in the same presidential administration under James Monroe. Later on, Calhoun was Vice President under Jackson in Jackson’s first term. The two men were of the same broad generation, with Jackson being senior to Calhoun in age. Both men were active and influential at the same time, and both men died within 5 years of each other. Their relationship was always based on mutual distrust, and it is safe to say that they were lifelong adversaries if not outright enemies.

Why is the relationship between Calhoun and Jackson important and relevant in today’s context? Because it is an example of two men who are similar in many ways who never buried the hatchet and, I believe, were better off for not having done so. Calhoun and Jackson were living in a time of increasing political and national tension. Both men were Southerners, generally in favor of the South and her institutions, and most certainly would have been leaders in the Confederacy had they lived to see it. Both men were of the same political party. Both men were born within just a few miles of each other. Had they both been 30 years younger, such a rivalry might never have existed in the face of the total war marching from the North. However, in the Antebellum age of relative peace, their egos and strengths and personality differences, the assets that made them successful and powerful, came into conflict in a time when such differences had the room to grow and develop.

Jackson is a warrior and a brawler by nature. He is a man who takes the fight to the enemy, doesn’t surrender, and is willing to kill another man in a dual over a matter of honor. This is partly why he is admired today. I think that it is safe to say that every man reading this aspires to have even a tenth of the courage that Jackson had. Calhoun, by contrast, is more of an intellectual and a thinker. He wrote perhaps the most accurate and insightful work of political science ever penned by an American statesman, including the Founding Fathers. He possessed the knowledge and intelligence to point out the mistakes that the previous generation had made, and he did not shy away from doing so. Calhoun’s value today, and one of the reasons I love reading his work, is a clear and better alternative not just to the Conservative, but to the underlying tenets, such as they are, that form modern Conservatism. Calhoun’s Speech on the Oregon Bill from 1848 may be his most concise demonstration of such alternative understandings, and it happens to be extremely short and readable. I highly recommend reading it after finishing this piece.

On the one hand, you have Jackson the fighter. On the other, you have Calhoun the sage. You, dear reader, likely see the value in the legacies of both men, as do I. We can admire both, with the benefit of hindsight, for their enormous strengths while consigning their rivalry to interesting history. Their heights are applicable to us in different ways, but both can be applicable. For them, however, the rivalry and differences were just as important as the individual achievements. The competition between the two was very much a motivating factor for other work. Calhoun resigns the Vice Presidency and becomes a Senator, where he arguably does his best work, to spite Jackson. Jackson executes his most prominent use of executive authority against South Carolina in reaction to the provocations of Calhoun. Jackson even went so far as to say on his deathbed that his regret in life was not executing Calhoun when he had the chance. For both Jackson and Calhoun to reach their highest potential, in a way they needed to be fighting each other.

They were very much rivals with differences that were irreconcilable, and I think that an argument can be made that if the two men were once willing to kill each other, personally they were total enemies. In the Year of Our Lord 2026, there is political instability, dramatic technological and demographic change, and economic uncertainty. We all feel the storm coming, but its full force isn’t here just yet. Different developments, from the wars to immigration to various elections, seem to keep bringing up the same fundamental disagreements.

Maybe it is better that the men of different camps never reach an understanding. Maybe such differences will be brought to the grave. When 1861 comes around, the differences that were very much real and important to Jackson and Calhoun suddenly become unimportant. That doesn’t mean that they weren’t important fights to be had in their day. Competition tends to bring out the best in men. Men of ego and intelligence, like Jackson and Calhoun, are not likely to shake hands, make up, and be friends, even though they are broadly on the same side of the Civilization struggle. The thing that makes them great and worthy of remembrance is the same thing that keeps them from an agreement. If the time comes when affiliations are ended and fighting words are exchanged, both sides will likely be better off having made the effort to develop arguments and plans of action motivated out of strong disagreement. Maybe our sons will take our strengths and the best work that comes out of disagreement and chalk up the rivalry itself to an interesting historical intrigue. To men of various opinions, I say press on. Keep doing what you’re doing and working for what you believe is the right course of action. Keep training, and be ready to fight like Jackson. Also, brush up on Calhoun, and think about why he is right about basically everything. We may never come to an agreement here, and that is okay.