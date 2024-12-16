One of the things that I notice about meetups between friends of the OGC is that we have so many of the same conversations over and over. A fascinating conversation is about what we have in common. A related side-topic which comes up a lot is how artistically and musically inclined we all are. Naturally, the conversation turns to more acceptably pro-white and based musical forms. “Classical” music, especially. This means Wagner, ultimately. No other opera composer can convey emotion quite like Wagner. The case of which Wagnerian opera should be considered the best is a question which possibly ruins friendships.

There is one Wagner opera in particular which routinely comes up as a matter of conversation. Wagner wrote Rienzi during the heady years leading up to European-wide revolutions — the 1830s and 1840s. The opera itself is based on an earlier work, a book named Rienzi, the Last of the Tribunes written by no less a figure than the Baron Edward Bulwer-Lytton. Lytton also wrote another work which many in our circles might find interesting. That work is named Vril: The Power of the Coming Race. I have always found it fascinating how obscure science fiction and fantasy novels influence discourse and how political movements frame ideological myths.

The persistence of the terminology of the 19th century in our circles really is something to ponder. We really do have the coolest-sounding book titles, don’t we, folks? Of course, a major problem with Lytton’s book is the Romantic style and prose. It tends to mix historical fact with “spiritually true” but factually less-than-correct fictions necessary to emphasize the book’s narrative storyline. Generally, Lytton embellishes to make Rienzi more heroic and courageous than he was depicted historically. Unfortunately, for the purpose of this article, it is impossible to detach fact from historical mythmaking entirely. Therefore, Lytton’s account — and by extension, Wagner’s — will have to be used for reference here.

In any case, revolution was something on the minds of Europeans due to the previous French Revolutionary period and Bonaparte. Cola di Rienzo (1313–1354), or Rienzi as he is known in the book, is one such revolutionary figure. In fact, since we are so interested in historical cycles, it makes sense to be interested in the patterns, the rhymes, the tempo, and the tone of history in the archetypes which arise over and over. A historical mystery is the question of why revolutions happen at periodic intervals in a Western European context, and the character of those convulsions. Rienzi could be compared to many revolutionary archetypal figures, but he is of note because he is the first one which we could point to in a Western context. In my view, it is no coincidence that he lived in the High Middle Ages. More specifically, this archetype is always a revolutionary “from the middle” in Elite Theory. That is to say, he leads “the low” of his society against “the high.” It was for this reason that the classical liberals and nationalists of the romantic 19th century identified with him.

So it was with Rienzi. His family’s middling status meant that he received a classical education and was familiar with the ancients. The vision of Rome as it was in the classical period was a major motivation. He wanted to restore Rome to glory. To give further detail into his personal motivations about why he was anti-aristocracy (for the Middle Ages), we must tell the story of his younger brother. Rienzi’s family was patronized by the powerful Colonna family. As is typical for medieval Italian stories, feuding rival aristocratic families were a problem. Rienzi’s beloved brother gets killed by mistake in a skirmish between the Orsini and their rivals, the Colonna. This incident is depicted most poignantly in the Pre-Raphaelite painting by William Holman Hunt.

“Justice! Justice for my slain brother!”

The anti-aristocratic attitude held by Rienzi was also furthered by the corruption of the nobility. The feuding between rival noble families created an atmosphere of anarcho-tyranny where the nobles were the greatest criminals — frequently robbing travelers. Rienzi made an early alliance with the Church in large part because of this fact. The suppression of noble raiding allowed Rienzi to secure the roads for pilgrims who would provide the Church with revenue through the sale of indulgences. As Rienzi was a man of learning and letters rather than a chivalric man of action, the Church was a natural alliance for him to make.

As previously mentioned, Rienzi also courted the dissatisfied commoners who had plenty of reason to resent the nobility. Rienzi’s initial base of support, and his strongest supporters, came from this segment of the population. With this support, he was able to defeat the nobles in a bloody battle outside the city gates. Of course, pitting peasants against men-at-arms trained since birth is always a sorry affair. This provides us with the comparison with other figures in history of the same archetype — Napoleon, Mustache Man, etc. But this archetypal comparison should not end there. It can be extended into other artistic mediums. Of course, this means anime.

The necessity of sacrifice, and the inescapability of the death of one’s followers, is a truism for all such revolutionary figures. Rienzi reminds me in this regard of Griffith from the anime and manga Berserk. There is a horrific scene in the famous eclipse of that series where Griffith must make a conscious choice to sacrifice his loyal Band of the Hawk to the four dark entities known as the Godhand. This is done to acquire membership in the Godhand, and immortality. This conscience choice gives us the picture of what this kind of archetypal, revolutionary character is truly like. Don’t forget, word-fame is a form of immortality, in a way. This lesson is one which we can see passed down to us through folklore as well. Specifically, the tale of The Golden Palace that Hung in the Air (ATU 531). In this tale, the theme of sacrifice in order to overcome obstacles is omnipresent. Indeed, in all telling of this perennial story is the unavoidable comparison of corpses to cobblestones paving the long road to success. Literally “stepping over” each and every person in the quest for power is what is required of such a figure as Rienzi. For those who seek their own castle, or who wish to overturn an established order, this is the only true path to success. Even in victory, it is fraught with difficulties. The ferocity of such figures applies even to their friends. This is a reason why such figures are a lonely few and occur only at intervals in history.

Could this be a supernatural explanation for the Night of the Long Knives? A required sacrifice in exchange for victory? Carl Jung himself even made the connection to the Odinic and the Mustache Man. Who can say for sure…

But, despite initial success, Rienzi’s accession to tribuneship did not last. The reason for this basically had to do with the inability to raise funds. The alliance with the common folk left him vulnerable to the concerns of the lower order. The requirement to raise a more professional standing army meant that Rienzi had to raise taxes on wine. The common folk were absolutely dead set against this. In their view, unfair and unreasonable taxation was one reason why they had agreed to rise against the nobles in the first place. The money issue is a huge one for a medieval ruler. Feudal powers have great difficulty in levying taxes for large standing armies. Rienzi consistently underestimates the virtue of his own people in this regard. They simply are not the same Romans as the ancients in terms of virtue. Rather than give up some of their luxuries, they chose not to provide security for their champion Rienzi. What are the prospects of reform, and of a return to greatness, under the conditions of such degradation?

When the nobles engaged in a whisper campaign to turn the Church against him, he reacted badly. This was to be expected, since he had up until this point received the Church’s sanction. However, by accusing him of being a pagan, the nobles were able to cast enough suspicion that higher-ups in the Church unfamiliar with the region subjected Rienzi to lines of questioning. The precise allegation was that he had bathed using a vase of porphyry which had belonged to Constantine. Where or how exactly a man of his station acquired it was not elaborated. Rienzi took offense to this because he had been operating to the benefit of the Church. His battle cry was even “Spirito Santo, Amen!” One of his primary wishes was to see the return to greatness and the forwarding of Rome’s interests as a whole. He wished for his society to begin looking “upwards” again. This required the suppression of factional or individual family interests like those of the nobles. Rather than displaying patience and calmly explaining his situation to Church higher-ups, he grew angry and deliberately insulted them. The collapse in Church support, and the inability to levy a real army for defense, allowed the nobles to depose Rienzi without much trouble.

We can see the first part of an archetypal outline with this incident. The protagonist has a stunning early success, but then is brought low through gossip, rumormongering, bureaucratic inertia, and all of the perniciously dishonorable mechanisms a reactionary power can use to stall for time. This is clearly done to avoid granting full legitimacy to an up-and-coming leader desiring reform. He later returns to prominence and success at even greater levels before his final downfall.

I want to break from the plotline for a moment and discuss a major difference between the historical Rienzi and Bulwer-Lytton’s character. This difference is where exactly he goes after he is ousted the first time. Historically, he fled to Bohemia, to the Czech lands, where he was imprisoned by the Holy Roman Emperor. Bulwer-Lytton keeps him imprisoned in Italy. Once again, given the timing of his historical exile in Prague, I call the audience’s attention to the Bohemian Question.

Of course, I mean that this historical proximity with Bohemia is a reference to the intellectual scene in Prague around this time. The University of Prague (Charles University), that Hussite haven of heresy, was established a mere three years before Rienzi historically went into exile there. Of course, the anti-hierarchical stance of Rienzi was echoed in the anti-clericalism of the later Hussites as well and the anti-hierarchical beliefs of the most radical Protestant sects. Something is rotten in the state of Bohemia.

It was Church intrigue which restored Rienzi in Baron Lytton’s book. The Cardinal d’Albornoz restored Rienzi to power not as Tribune, but as Senator of Rome — essentially equivalent to viceroy! With his alliance with a cunning, cold-hearted patron in the Church reacquired, the symbolic justification for rule was restored. However, this was not enough. He also needed to solidify more competent soldiers than the peasant army of Rome. This meant that he was obliged to contract with the German mercenary company commanded by the disgraced nobleman Walter de Montreal. Montreal is a fascinating character because of this contradiction. Furthermore, his death is the root cause of the ultimate downfall of Rienzi. Unbeknownst to Montreal, Rienzi’s favored young lieutenant, Angelo Villani, is actually Montreal’s bastard son. Montreal was under the impression that Angelo had perished along with his mother in childbirth, but this was not true. The way this interpersonal drama plays out is that Walter is plotting against Rienzi with the German mercenaries. This is in no small part because the mercenaries are distrusted by the Roman populace, but more importantly because of Montreal’s personal ambition to rule Rome instead of Rienzi. In punishing Montreal for his duplicitous treachery, Rienzi ensures his own downfall. He executes Montreal and therefore loses the loyalty of the mercenary company. Angelo Villani finds out that Montreal is his father around the time of Montreal’s execution and swears vengeance against Rienzi whilst he still dutifully works for him. In fact, Angelo Villani opens the gates of the city to the noble army during Rienzi’s final fall from power and ultimate demise.

Rienzi’s failure to levy taxes consistently enough to maintain a professional army meant that he could not finish off the nobles by taking their fortress when it would have been timely to do so. Furthermore, he is also betrayed by one of his earliest supporters of the “populist” mold: Cecco del Vecchio. Del Vecchio was a pure rabble-rouser, a radical member of the “low” who wishes to overthrow the nobility and all social requirements. It is on the issue of taxation that del Vecchio breaks from Rienzi. Rienzi also fails throughout the story to cultivate a loyal cadre of competent fighters which he alone commands. Rienzi’s failure to go “full Jacobin” on the corrupt nobility means that he cannot give a figure like del Vecchio something to do. So, del Vecchio vented his frustrations on Rienzi instead. But Rienzi could not truly rely on del Vecchio anyways, because such an anti-hierarchical figure usually ends up wanting power for himself — they always are like Robespierre. He condemns to death the early figures who push for the revolution. In a French Revolutionary context, it’s like the Montagnards ousting the Girondins. All these factors, combined with Rienzi’s persistent money problems, meant that his grasp on power couldn’t last.

Now we have seen the basic outline of the fascinating story of Rienzi. Why this story is important lies in the conversations which happen at the OGC secret lair. As I mentioned previously, Rienzi is the first figure that one could point to who is of the “Revolutionary” archetype. However, the OGC conversations reveal a detail. They always have observable, similar patterns which play out. There always seems to be at least one every century. This detail is that revolutionaries historically seem to have switched in a Western context in the middle of the 19th century. Instead of the pattern of a left-wing revolutionary mold, the positionality of who was in charge began to change. The Left was in the driver’s seat much earlier than we imagine. I think Wagner is an excellent individual example of this shift. He in the 1830s and ’40s was on the side of nationalism, which was a radical left-wing position in the 19th century. He later moderated his position on several issues as he aged. This detail also brings up questions for us. What was the reason for why this shift occurred? What, and why, explains the periodicity for these shifts? Who among Western Civilization takes the position of the revolutionary archetype — will it be a “left” or a “right” type? A more uncomfortable line of questioning is why exactly does this archetype occur at all in our civilization when it does not in others? What about “us” makes this historical phenomenon part of “us”?

As we ponder these questions, I will leave the audience with a few quotes from the book which stood out to me.

And what, then, would the Lord Adrian have us do? … Shall we wait till the Colonna and Orsini quarrel no more? Shall we ask the Colonna for liberty, and the Orsini for justice? My Lord, we cannot appeal to the nobles against the nobles. We must not ask them to moderate their power; we must restore to ourselves that power. There may be danger in the attempt—but we attempt it amongst the monuments of the Forum: and if we fall—we, too—we plebeians of our sires! Ye have high descent, and sounding titles, and wide lands, and you talk of your ancestral honours! We, too—we plebeians of Rome—we have ours! Our fathers were freemen! Where is our heritage? Not sold—not given away: but stolen from us, now by fraud, now by force—filched from us in our sleep; or wrung from us with fierce hands, amidst our cries and struggles. My Lord, we but ask that lawful heritage be restored to us: to us—nay, to you it is the same; your liberty alike is gone. Can you dwell in your father’s house, without towers, and fortresses, and the bought swords of bravos? Can you walk in the streets at dark without arms and followers? True, you, a noble, may retaliate, though we dare not. You, in your turn, may terrify and outrage others; but does this license compensate for liberty? They have given you pomp and power—but the safety of equal laws were a better gift. Oh, were I you—were I Stephen Colonna himself, I should pant, ay, thirstily as I do now, for that free air which comes not through bars and bulwarks against my fellow-citizens, but in the open space of Heaven—safe, because protected by the silent Providence of Law, and not by the lean fears and hollow-eyed suspicions which are the comrades of a hated power. The tyrant thinks he is free, because he commands slaves: the meanest peasant in a free state is freer than he is. Oh, my Lord, that you—the brave, the generous, the enlightened—you, almost alone amidst your order, in the knowledge that we had a country—oh, would that you who can sympathize with our sufferings, would strike with us for their redress!

Revenge and patriotism, united in one man of genius and ambition—such are the Archimedian levers that find, in fanaticism, the spot out of the world by which to move the world. The prudent man may direct a state; but it is the enthusiast who regenerates it—or ruins.