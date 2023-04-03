Old Glory Club

Conrad Holt
Apr 3, 2023

There is certainly a feeling in the air that the battle lines are being drawn.

Someone on Twitter mentioned that, like other shootings that are inconvenient to the Left's narrative, they could have memory-holed the event or continued to beat the drum of "gun control." Instead what we got was almost an immediate escalation of rhetoric, the martyring of the transgender terrorist who committed the act, and now the continued campaign of gaslighting that "no, actually transgender people are the real victims here."

When else would this happen but when one side in particular is looking for a fight? Better yet, not looking for a fight so much winding up to deliver another blow?

Wat
Apr 3, 2023

Homerun on that title.

