Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TJ Martinell's avatar
TJ Martinell
Dec 2

"In many ways, 2006’s Casino Royale was an attempted reboot for the series that ultimately failed because it refused to acknowledge the underlying problems of having a Cold War figure operating in a post-9/11 world. To be sure, they understood that any film overly dependent on gadgets and gimmicks ends up in trouble (see Moonraker and You Only Live Twice). Also, Daniel Craig’s Bond is closer to the literary Bond in some respects than Brosnan, even though he lacks the charm that made Connery’s take work well.

However, continual antagonism towards Bond is conveyed through Dench’s M throughout the Craig films. Bond is portrayed as insubordinate and rebellious, but also deficient in the kind of qualities that is expected of him. Bond is still the “hero,” but one can sense that he is fighting for a world that no longer wants him or likes him.

It all begs the question: what exactly about James Bond is cherished in the modern West?"

https://terrorhousemag.com/bond/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WP's avatar
WP
Dec 2

Bond is like Star Trek, both totally full of contradictions that are exposed by progressivism taking its beliefs to its logical conclusion. Men should be like Medieval Knights, not Bond

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture