The content of this image will be the subject of today’s article. We won’t type the phrase or name the person behind this so as not to boost his relevance, but let the reader understand who it is, as well as his little busy bee friend who is now involved with boosting this nonsense.

Busy bees come up with quotes like this:

“We can defeat the wicked racial pathology of the Left without adopting it ourselves.”

Auron MacIntyre interviewed a smug Boomer of a similar temperament earlier this week. The Boomer complains that the Right has adopted the Left’s “oppressor/oppressed… binary; only they’ve tried to flip who’s the oppressor and who’s the oppressed.”

No, the Right has not simple-mindedly become inverse Marxists who believe the exact same thing as Marxists, only with the variables flipped. The Right has simply observed the manifest facts about the treatment of white Americans and made the correct determination that whites are serially abused not only by the government but by virtually every organized body in the country, via the mechanism of clear and present racial preferences for nonwhites. These are facts.