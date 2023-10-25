I’ve seen an old article by Bronze Age Pervert being passed around Twitter once again, likely due to recent happenings in the Middle East. In it, BAP denies the assertion that anons should sign up in the military to fight in Ukraine or in any other place. He rejects the assertion for a simple and clear reason: it is not in our interest. Frogs should not volunteer for far-off foreign conflicts which have very little to do with their own people. Nor should they fight for national governments which are overtly hostile to kin and kind. One should only fight for the Mannerbund. However, I wanted to outline briefly some of the tactics which we have seen used before to contain nationalist sentiments and divert them to regime purposes. I will attempt to outline the aesthetics of these tactics, since I have not yet seen anyone do so in writing. Maybe someone has, but we have so many Frens, and so much content to engage with, that sometimes very basic information gets lost in the cacophony of social media.

What can describe these tactics structurally is that they will always appeal to hyper-masculinity whilst never really allowing any display of ethnic/racial preferences. Also, it’s the concurrent usage of shame as an enforcement mechanism. Carrot, meet stick. Both of these are emotional tricks to get individual persons to perform tasking which is against their personal and/or ethnic interests. It’s the very same tactic used during the First World War: women would give white feathers to men who had not already volunteered for the Army as a visible display denoting cowardice. “You don’t want to die for Israel, Anon? Aren’t you a real man? Don’t you know they’re our greatest ally?”

I call the current iteration of this manipulation tactic “BRCC Nationalism,” after the Black Rifle Coffee Company. As everyone knows, BRCC itself was outed as not truly pro-gun when it openly refused to support Kyle Rittenhouse during the “Summer of Floyd.” So, BRCC is using a similar marketing technique. What is the point of owning firearms if those guns cannot be used in self-defense? If they cannot be used as a hedge against, and in defiance of, anarcho-tyranny? At that point, it’s just an expensive hobby. Hence, the name of the article. You will find the aesthetics of BRCC’s advertisements almost a 1:1 fit for regime media’s aesthetics to get normie conservatives on side with The Current Thing. Similar aesthetic tastes might also be displayed by so called “hicklib,” red-state Democrats.

The aesthetics in question:

Gun/pro-military aesthetics. Hyper-masculine, muscle-bound guys. Big breasted, scantily clad bimbos (sex appeal). Cowboy hats & boots or hunting garb. This is a form of ethnic dress for rural, red-state Americans. The Yellowstone TV show is a prime example. It’s very easily coopted because anyone can visit Boot Barn. Beards, flannel, leather jackets are a variation on this theme. Oh, don’t forget about anything stereotypically blue-collar, such as trucks, as well.

Of course, the same aesthetics can be further refined depending on the target audience. The regime could easily adopt any form of ethnic dress unique to any region, place, or people, and coopt it for regime ends. Perhaps this is why the regime feared the red MAGA hat in the Trump era. It was a political uniform, a way of socially signaling loyalty to a cause and policy positions not in line with regime priorities, and which could not be coopted. The direction in which to refine our aesthetics must therefore be twofold. First, we must have clandestine aesthetics which do not engage regime tripwires and can be used for identifying friends in regime-controlled spaces. Second, we must have overt aesthetics which can be displayed openly when it is appropriate to do so, typically when we wish for open confrontation with the regime. Both of these must essentially mean the same thing and move in the same direction policy-wise — but must not be perceived as such by anyone who is regime-affiliated.