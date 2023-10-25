Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

Julian the Apostate
Oct 25, 2023

This is a major problem with government/intelligence/military/police mid-level careerists; they aren't all impotent POZ bug-people. Some have T and are Crenshaw-esque, camo-wearing, Jiu-jitsu practicing, hunting enthusiast types who are regime lapdogs. They work out and know how to target shoot but are self-interested careerists who will thoughtlessly and ruthlessly enforce the latest diversity and trans-acceptance initiatives from POZ commissars.

Here is a rough outline of the informal cartel in GAE govts/militaries/agencies these days:

Middle-aged HR mammies both initiate and staff diversity boards, middle-aged BRCCs enforce compliance and intimidate switched-on junior members from speaking openly during breaks and casually signalling their regime loyalty in casual conversations with their juniors (i.e. "Trans people ain't a big deal bro, *adjusts pit-vipers*, White genocide is a Q-anon talking point bro." cue laughter and snark from brown-nosing/diversity hire juniors).

20-something female TikTok "" soldiers/sailors/aircrew/agents/officers "" do the bonobo game, play thirsty double-digit IQ males like a fiddle and weaken Esprit du Corps by fostering sexual jealousy amongst male juniors. TikTok girl reinforces regime narratives by casting herself as a victimized girl boss by complaining about perceived sexism and inculcating this view in her current male thrall. They will often take things like pararescue, marksmanship, and diving with the motivation of peacocking to their friend group. But, they are paper tigers once the stress of month-long field-ops kicks in or when they can't maintain pace with even the overweight gamer soldier in a ruck march.

Diversity hires then further prevent honest discussion between based juniors and middle managers. They can be overtly loyal to the regime, making conversations uncomfortable by signalling BLM or Palestinian solidarity. But it can also inadvertently make based members self-censor in casual settings since they're worried about who will squeal if they show their actual power level.

The Commissar-Officer, often a Poli-Sci or Sociology Major, is a typical corporate ladder climber in uniform who will parrot whatever talking point and backstab any competitor to move up the hierarchy. Or he is a broken idealist going along to get along after death-by-a-thousand-papercuts inflicted by years of dealing with Mammie committees.

The BRCC middle-aged dude-bro is the enforcer who will either casually mock vaguely RW talking points in casual conversion or will use diversity seminars to brown-nose to Commissars and Mammies simultaneously but also to use as a socially acceptable way to get the soy-rage out of their system in an estrogenic organization. This socially acceptable aspect also informs how the BRCC carries himself. His BRCC status being a socially acceptable display of hyper-masculinity also means he often abuses it since it is the one form of power he is allowed to display in his otherwise sterile and longhoused existence. He often brags about how rough it was in his day or played up how he was in Afghanistan or Iraq and maybe a tough and competent but selfish man. He'll neglect or half-ass the training of his juniors while simultaneously (Think the boomer waving his cane at "lazy" zillennials who ought to pull a $2 million mortgage payment out of their bootstraps). He spends most of his time peacocking about his glory days, flexing on untrained juniors (When he is not in meetings brown-nosing Commissars and Mammies or chatting up the TikToker) or scrolling through Facebook while coming up with new schemes to either arrive to work late or leave early.

All of these types are toxic to any organization, but the BRCCs, the loyal regime Rottweiler, are the biggest obstacle to dissenting juniors. Mammies, TikTokers, Diversity hires, and Commissars could be outmaneuvered, but the BRCC breathing down their neck prevents them from cohering or gives potential apolitical converts an avenue of controlled hyper-masculinity that allows them to throw their weight around. The other dilemma with the BRCC is that while some of them are just show-boats, some actually are reasonably competent in their craft. It's just that they're midwits who are incapable of abstract political thinking. For now, these types strangle the Security State as tightly as HR departments strangle Corporations but even despite this military and agency training, even in its degraded form, it can still provide toughness, discipline and organization that can't be found in the average POZ job. On the one hand, the military, hunting, and jiu-jitsu are worthwhile activities for cultivating toughness and competency. But, the military/police will grind you up in a forever war, and the BRCC nationalists are one of the main blocks to Mannerbund solidarity. For now, it's hard to see how to break or erode the GAE cartel's stranglehold of formal organizations, but at the same time, martial experience should not be ceded to BRCC bullies, even if they are lapdogs martial experience and conditioning is important, we cannot concede this arena to the BRCC merc but also have to thread the needle of avoiding the fate of those poor English boys who were brow-beaten by the white feather campaign.

Víctor Calleros
Oct 26, 2023

I vote for some kind of antler-headress

