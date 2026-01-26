By guest author Slovak.

We’ve all seen the penguin video. If you haven’t, it is linked here.

I remember a version of it making the rounds a few years ago, but not like this. This time is different. It is pervasive on all social media. Whether its redditors calling the penguin dumb, or TikToks implying a national socialist penguin paradise. But why?

So much has changed in just a few short years. Covid in China was downplayed by everyone exactly 6 years ago. Followed by Covid hysteria a few weeks later. The war between Galicians and the Rus started almost 4 years ago in Ukraine. Followed not long after by October 7th. We live in a time of constant happenings while the chronically online profess that nothing has ever happened, or ever will. These are the penguins of the colony.

But who started the colony? Colony, that safe world that others would dare not venture from. The word invokes memories of my favorite historical site in America. One I’ve been to more times than I can remember, and one I recently took my boys to this past summer. Jamestown.

The Jamestown settlement is often forgotten when referring to the first settlers of this country. Everyone knows about the Mayflower, Myles Standish, and the First Thanksgiving, and may even be able to recall the year of 1620. Before the Mayflower was the Susan Constant, Discovery, and Godspeed. In 1607, these vessels arrived on an island along the James River in Virginia along with their passengers and crew. The first English expedition to settle the New World. Led by Captain Christopher Newport. Between 1609 and 1610, usually referred to as “the starving time,” the population had gone from nearly 500 to 60 souls. The vast majority of the settlers had died of disease brought on by starvation. And yet, those who remained persevered. But why?

Because Virginia would not be the same without men such as these. The United States would not be the same without Virginia. We are here because of the men before us who persevered. They sailed the Atlantic, built the forts, fought the savages, and journeyed through the Great Plains. Nothing worth saving is easy. We all have a part to play, and it begins deep in our souls. It is a flame that cannot be extinguished. Not by reason, logic, cost–benefit analysis, or social pressures. But why? We simply must.

The penguin of destiny is a timeless meme in the metaphysical sense, because it is True, and only those who see the Truth understand it. Those with the fire in their souls.

Women broadly do not get it, not like we do. That’s okay; it’s not in their role to understand. I showed the video to my 7-year-old son and asked him what it means, and this was his answer.

“Nothing can stop him.”

We as men must realize the Truth in every aspect of our lives, and perform it with the intensity of the penguin running for the mountains. Nothing can stop you. Nothing can stop us. Christ set the expectation; it is our destiny to do the work. So don’t go back to the colony. Don’t listen to those gorging their bellies at the feeding ground. Build a new safe colony for your people, then keep going. Find your brotherhood and charge across that frozen tundra, to certain death.

We have come so far in the past 5 years. So many men have realized the truth, but they need to see action to be inspired. We are going to win.