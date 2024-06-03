Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dissident Futurist's avatar
Dissident Futurist
Jun 3, 2024

Very interesting, it's nice to see a good counter-argument to the "you can't take credit for your ancestors work" claim made by leftoids. If you can think and feel both positive and negative things for others, including your peers, family, friends etc., why can't you feel those same things for the people who came before you? And why can't you feel proud of their accomplishments the way you would, say, feel proud of your own brother for starting up and running a successful business? I think the main difference in our thinking versus people like Sandel is that people like him are unfeeling, envious and extremely selfish (see: Marxists), and so feeling happy about the accomplishments of somebody outside of your own self is an utterly foreign concept to them.

Also, I checked Sandel's 'Early Life' section and my findings are as one would expect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Top Shelf Theology's avatar
Top Shelf Theology
Jun 9, 2024

Primarily Liked for using "subconscious" correctly in context where 99.99% of midwits out there would have used "unconscious" which is grammatically incorrect. This is empirically true and I will die on this hill.

Sub: Meaning "under," "below," a thought process deeper and less attentive than conscious thought.

Un: Meaning "not," a lack thereof, an ABSENCE of conscious thought, as in KNOCKED THE FUCK OUT. You know, that other classic use of the word, "he was knocked UNCONSCIOUS" as in didn't think AT ALL.

You can't "unconsciously" straighten your back in response to my heated counter-argument unless you *read in your SLEEP.* But I could see how you would straighten your back with *minimally aware thought* in reaction to my seemingly egregious and visceral disagreement, how you might SUBconsciously recoil at my autistic rage.

I take pride in YOU sir, for your command of the English language, and its ancestral patterns therein.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture