From the Officers and Men of the Nathanael Greene Society:

Salutations to the brethren in Christ, and peace be unto you.

And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. – Luke 2:8–11

At the heart of Christmas stands Christ, the cornerstone of our faith and the source of our salvation. In an age where the world seeks to obscure the holy with the temporal, we must stand firm, remembering that Christ Jesus came into this world, God in flesh, born of a virgin, to redeem mankind and fulfill the promise of Genesis 3:15: “to bruise the serpent’s head.”

As Christian men, our first duty is to Him: to walk as faithful servants, to stand as guardians of truth, and to run the race set before us with endurance (Hebrews 12:1–2). The mission of the Old Glory Club is not separate from this calling, but flows directly from it. We are to be men pleasing to God, laboring to uphold virtue, steward tradition, and strengthen our communities. Not for the sake of heritage alone, but because Christ must reign over every part of our lives.

Christmas is more than a reflection of our values; it is a celebration of the fulfillment of God’s promise, the light that pierces the darkness. Through His birth, Christ restored what the first Adam lost, offering salvation to all who would believe.

Adam’s likeness, now efface,

Stamp Thine image in its place.

Second Adam from above,

Reinstate us in Thy love. – “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”

Let the world chase after profit and fleeting pleasures, but as for us, let our joy be rooted in Christ alone. The shepherds who watched by night were not kings or scholars, but humble men who feared God, and to them, the greatest announcement in history was given. So, too, we must stand watch over our homes, our families, and our communities, faithful in small things, trusting that God’s glory will shine ’round about us.

May this Christmas remind us of our true calling: to be good and faithful servants, to proclaim the Gospel, and to live as men transformed by the birth, death, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Peace be unto you, and may the joy and light of Christ dwell richly in your hearts, now and always. Merry Christmas, Old Glory Club.

With Respect, Esteem, and Regard,

Your most obedient, humble servants, the Officers and Men of the Nathanael Greene Society