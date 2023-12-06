Civil War & Reconstruction in Alabama

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOld Glory Club PodcastCivil War & Reconstruction in Alabama30Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore511×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:44:05-2:44:05Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Civil War & Reconstruction in AlabamaA discussion with Ryan Turnipseed & George Bagby Old Glory Club and Ryan TurnipseedDec 06, 202330Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOld Glory Club PodcastBringing back unityBringing back unitySubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeOld Glory ClubRyan TurnipseedRecent EpisodesOGC at the Movies: ‘Team America: World Police’ (2004)Jul 4 • RedHawk, Charlemagne, and Chad F. Kennedy2025 Event RecapMay 22 • Raging Mandrill, Not Me Not You, RedHawk, Peter R. Quiñones, Charlemagne, and Auberon QuinnBabylon Berlin - Season 3May 2 • Raging Mandrill and CharlemagneBabylon BerlinApr 4 • Raging Mandrill, Charlemagne, and Grant BrooksOGC at the Movies: ‘Africa Addio’ (1966)Feb 28 • RedHawk, Paul Fahrenheidt, Clossington, and The American TribuneState Quarters ReviewJan 17 • RedHawk and CharlemagneFrederick Jackson Turner’s Frontier ThesisDec 13, 2024 • The Prudentialist and Grant BrooksOGC at the Movies: ‘Sicario’Nov 1, 2024 • RedHawk, Raging Mandrill, and Charlemagne
Share this post