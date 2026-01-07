Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
2h

“If you are a US president and you think the US empire in the long term would be destructive for the US republic but you are careful & don’t want to take on the powerful military-industrial complex head on, here’s what you would do: you would alienate allied vassals like the EU, seek peace with long-term enemies these allies hate, display the naked reality of US imperialism in its traditional backyard and finally insult your allied vassals in their faces by taking something big and shiny (reflective from space!) they very much like to have, like Greenland.” - David Roman

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Old Glory Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture