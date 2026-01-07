By guest contributor Bryce Mitchell of Building Community.

“Borders are the worst invention ever made by politicians,” according to Jean-Claude Juncker, the former President of the European Commission, in 2016. He is not alone in claiming that borders are modern inventions of the 20th century. This claim is an exaggeration to the point of falsehood, though it contains a kernel of truth. Borders have always existed in some form or another as long as there have been competing groups of humans, but people’s freedom of movement across and through borders has changed throughout time and across places.

Borders once were much more open. There is this fascinating anecdote from J.F.C. Fuller’s The Conduct of War describing borders during wartime:

In his A Sentimental Journey through France and Italy, Laurence Sterne relates that during the Seven Years’ War [1756–1763] he left London for Paris with so much precipitation that “it never entered my mind that we were at war with France,” and that on his arrival in Dover it suddenly occurred to him he was without a passport. However, this did not impede his journey, and when he arrived at Versailles, the Duke of Choiseul, French Foreign Minister, had one sent to him. In Paris he was cheered by his French admirers, and in Frontignan was invited to theatricals by the English colony. (pp. 22–23)

For us living in modern times, this freedom of movement during wartime is difficult to fathom. Yet prior to World War I, there were indeed far fewer restrictions on movement. However, contrary to the claims of the likes of Juncker and others, this historical fact in no way implies that we should have open borders today.

In the aftermath of World War I, mass democracy — democracy characterized by near-universal suffrage — became the norm. This is not the only change that necessitates a strong border (the welfare state is another), but it is sufficient in itself to warrant a strictly controlled border.

The word democracy comes from dêmos, “(common) people,” and krátos, “force” or “might.” It is a system in which people exercise political power through the proxy of voting. Robert Heinlein in Starship Troopers was essentially correct:

To vote is to wield authority; it is the supreme authority from which all other authority derives… Force, if you will! — the franchise is force, naked and raw, the Power of the Rods and the Ax. Whether it is exerted by ten men or by ten billion, political authority is force. (Chapter XII)

To the extent that the political will of the people, expressed through voting, is implemented forcefully by the government, this is true.

Prior to recent times, democracy, from Ancient Greece to the early modern period, existed in a way quite different from the way it does today. Athens, of course, restricted its franchise to Athenian citizens, reflecting the ancient notion of citizenship tied to the obligation to fight in war. America restricted its franchise as well, as did all other democracies in one form or another until the late 19th to early 20th century, when mass democracy became the norm in the Western World.

With mass democracy, voting rights are practically ubiquitous. Acquiring the right to vote is relatively easy; in some cases, it is downright trivial. The absurdity of birthright citizenship in the U.S. allows anyone to fly in as a tourist, give birth on American soil, and instantly, the child is granted full citizenship with lifelong voting rights. In places like the U.K., organizations such as the Migrant Democracy Project work tirelessly to help migrants vote.

Mass democracy creates a fragile political system that is susceptible to demographic change. Pop-historian Dan Carlin observed this fact in an exchange where he responded to the idea of a one-state solution for Israel/Palestine with “plurality and equal rights for all”:

Once one understands what is at stake in a mass democracy, the political danger of allowing open borders becomes clear: migration, even if non-violent, becomes the functional equivalent of an invasion — simply over a longer timeframe. Characterizing it as an “invasion” might seem a bit sensationalist, but it is accurate. If war is politics by other means, then mass migration in a mass democracy is war by other means. Certainly, in places like Britain, the analogy is unfortunately all too apt.

In the U.S., the foreign-born population has reached more than 15%. This number is far, far too high. Combined with their higher fertility rates, we are headed toward an irreversible tipping point, if we have not reached it already.

Whatever the theoretical benefits of immigration, it is not worth the political ramifications. When libertarians such as Richard Hanania argue for open borders, they conveniently forget this political reality.

A modest amount of research (and even the article Hanania references) makes it clear that the UAE’s 88% foreign-born population “works” only because immigrants are not allowed to become citizens, cannot participate in politics, are not eligible for welfare, and can be easily deported for almost any reason. Try implementing the UAE’s border policy in the U.S. without these controls, and it would quickly spell disaster.

In short, mass migration and mass democracy are a suicidal combination. A political system that vests authority in people cannot engage in a large-scale replacement of those people and expect to survive. Borders are not “the worst invention ever made by politicians”; they make democratic self-government possible. Our nation must reclaim its right to decide who enters, who stays, and who becomes a citizen. Both mass migration and mass democracy must be brought to heel. Anything less will mean the destruction of our way of life.