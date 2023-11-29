Old Glory Club

RpAkbar
Nov 30, 2023

Pour Over

20g of coffee beans to 320g of water (1:16)

Measure 20g of coffee

Put the beans in the grinder but wait until water is almost boiling to grind

Start boiling water

Put filter in pour over maker and pre wet w/ hot water

Boil water to 200 degrees Fahrenheit

Grind coffee and put in filter

Start bloom pour 40g of water for 40 seconds

Spiral pour until reach 320g of water

Cup should take 3 minutes from start of bloom pour.

This makes an excellent cup so long as you are not distracted.

rustle
Nov 30, 2023

I've been on the coffee autism since 2010 and it's still something I look forward to every morning.

For anyone interested, Coava Coffee has excellent quality beans for relatively cheap prices.

