Mr. Mandrill delivered the following speech at the Old Glory Club’s “The Road Ahead” Conference in May 2025.

Good afternoon. The purpose of my discussion today is to introduce a thinker, and a book, which most people in this room have likely never heard of before.

The book I am referring to is one which I do not believe was coincidence for me to find. If my life circumstances over the past several years had been different, and if the OGC had never existed, I likely would never have found it. Wandering around on the history floor of the campus library feels like entering the restricted section of the Hogwarts library when David Irving books and original Third Reich editions of Mein Kampf, Reichsadler and Swastika prominently displayed on the front cover, are on the shelf in the World War II section. This is the setting in which I found this book.

The book is called The War Against the West. It was published in 1938 by a Hungarian-born Jewish man by the name of Aurel Kolnai. Kolnai himself is an obscure figure, but you should know that he changed his name from Aurel Stein. He also converted to Catholicism under the intellectual influence of G.K. Chesterton in the 1920s. He attended the University of Vienna while Ludwig von Mises was teaching there and apparently studied underneath him. As you can see from the title, publishing date, and the script on the front cover, this immediately seemed like a book worthy of consideration. Furthermore, this book meets all of the classic criteria of being an actually “banned” book. As far as I am aware, there have been few, if any, reprints. Original editions seem to run about $1,000 at the lower end. Should you look for it on Amazon, the price there is just under $3,000.

Aurel Kolnai

What really drew me to this book is the introduction written by the contemporary journalist and former editor of the London Times Wickham Steed. The National Socialist regime of Germany is described throughout as a “reborn pagan barbarism” fundamentally opposed to “Western Liberal Christendom.” Every major thinker whom we in these circles consider part of “reactionary canon” is mentioned in this book. Every thinker who participated in the so-called German “conservative revolution” is mentioned. Names will ring familiar to you: Friedrich Nietzsche, Oswald Spengler, Hans Heyer, Erich Ludendorff, Ernst Jünger, Friedrich Jünger, Martin Heidegger, Carl Schmitt. Even Julius Evola’s Pagan Imperialism is mentioned in passing. Many intellectual and religious figures of the time of whom most of us are likely unaware are also mentioned. So too are prominent individuals of the Third Reich.

At around 700 pages, it is comprehensive. I would describe reading it as literally reading the original formulation of the worldview of Boomer Truth in one volume. Highly influenced by contemporary Vansittartism, it’s like reading the post-war propaganda film Hitler Lives. On issue after issue, every conceivable stance taken by the Third Reich in terms of political, social, or foreign policy and economics is addressed. It is a rather boring read, because we in this room have heard ad nauseum everything Kolnai has to say. Originally published solely in English by Victor Gollancz’s Left Book Club, it has only recently been translated into German. Since he was a professional intellectual and an ethicist by trade, it is not amiss to say that we currently live in Aurel Kolnai’s world. It is his moral architecture which we currently live in.