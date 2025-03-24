As the Trump administration moves into its third month in office, the organized guerilla resistance on the front lines of America’s political and cultural wars have become emboldened and engaged, striking back while the administration continues to fight a rogue bureaucracy and judiciary. This has mainly taken the form of striking at figurehead/brainchild of DOGE itself, Elon Musk. Regardless of your opinion of Musk, SpaceX, and Tesla, his endorsement of Donald Trump led to an instant transformation from Reddit Meme Superstar to being seen as Trump’s Heinrich Himmler.

It’s laughable on the face of it: a man who is a self-declared “Democrat from twenty years ago” going the same route toward government spending and the size of government as former President Bill Clinton had announced in 1993, only to be treated as Enemy #1 of the Administrative State. Bill Clinton, however, pardoned radical leftist terrorist figures who became professors and made millions off speaking to the next generation of radicals on the college campuses, not to mention influencing future presidents like Barack Obama. From John Brown, to the anarchist bombings of the 1920s, to the Days of Rage, to 2020, America’s long history of left-wing violence has been both de facto and de jure the only acceptable form of political violence as it has been tacitly endorsed or outright sponsored by domestic or foreign actors.

Americans should learn their lessons, and this administration cannot afford to have another “Monitoring the Situation” moment in the wake of the Left’s terroristic actors beginning to feel like they can take meaningful action. Weakness is where entropy, terror, and the Left overall thrive. The inability, or the unwillingness, on the part of the Right to defend itself to the fullest extent of the law must be addressed, lest it remain a stumbling block of blindness where those allegedly in positions of power do not know what time it is.

Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project was permanently suspended from Twitter for posting his Substack article entitled “Kill Tesla, Save the Country” with burning Tesla cars for the thumbnail image. Inciting terrorism, or even making terroristic threats, is a crime in all fifty states, and the same old calls of “stopping fascism” to justify terror or other paramilitary activities against everyday Americans have once again been invoked to take extrajudicial action against a leading face (and bankroller) of the MAGA faction of the Republican Party. The attacks against Tesla are not just in America. NBC reported just last week that 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged in an attack in Ontario. Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced that those going after Tesla would be facing severe consequences, with three individuals in the United States facing up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Attacks against Tesla seem to be safer than going after the President, if anything then for the sole reason that damaging a car carries a lot less legal risk than an assassination attempt. However, some of the people who are leading “the resistance” à la 2017 have the same cringe we would’ve joked about in a YouTube Cringe Compilation around the same time:

From r/esist, even if AI/Deepfake, it’s the face of white liberal fanaticism

Social media has seen the timeline of maddening protestors akin to the pussyhat brigades of nearly a decade ago, or even one video of an overweight man sticking his own hand so far up his ass just to rub whatever his hand touched on a Tesla in an act of petty defiance to Muskenreich. Conservatives and right-wingers of all stripes shouldn’t fall for the delectable soma of liberal cringe when it comes to dealing with these types. For every soy-facing liberal that gets pointed out as a joke, the more the worst parts of left-wing terrorism get ignored for the discursive spectacle that is Twitter/X discourse.

Thankfully, larger influencers have been tackling the long history of Left-Wing Violence, including The Blaze’s Auron MacIntyre, whose recent article on the same subject was retweeted (and presumably read) by White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller:

Auron’s article offers a general but comprehensive breakdown of left-wing violence in the United States, and it includes a stark warning:

Political violence in the United States must be met with zero tolerance. For too long, the left has enjoyed the ability to use violence as a political tool, relying on its media monopoly to shield perpetrators from legal and political consequences. Progressives have already escalated their tactics to assassination, successfully killing multiple victims.

Right-wing defense or counter-protest is almost always universally met with the fullest extent of the law for doing only a fraction of what the Left has done for decades. This isn’t simply to decry it impotently as “hypocrisy,” but to remind the reader of what happened to Kyle Rittenhouse (who did nothing but defend himself and the right to private property), the political imprisonment of J6 Protestors and Derek Chauvin, or the arrest of a Trump-supporting counter-protestor for defending himself with pepper spray.

It behooves the influencer/media class on the Right to focus on this issue and not to take the foot off the break. If Trump’s victory, a signal of a “Vibe Shift,” is to mean anything, it must mean that the Trump administration should empower and endorse state and local actors to take out the trash themselves. The State of Maine, whose governor said that they would resist Trump’s transgender ban on women’s sports (don’t get me started on Title IX here), had its university systems back down after Trump had threatened that he would see them in Court.

Leveraging the executive actually works.

Trump’s first administration saw the use of BORTAC in the early days of the 2020 riots, much to the chagrin of Antifa and the ACLU (but I repeat myself). The feeling that the average leftist (read: genetic dead end) has of being emboldened must be cut out at the root, lest the festering axe wound of political violence and its adherents spread odiously onward toward actual targets. This means making sure that the goldfish-style memory of social media discussions lasts longer than an actual day. Trump’s mugshot or the footage of the attempt on his life has virtually disappeared from public consciousness, as individuals like Musk can go from defending H-1B visas to calling attention to Pakistani Rape Gangs overnight. Our focus must remain on one simple message: that America should not subject herself to any enemies, foreign or domestic, whether that’s the Great Replacement or left-wing violence.

Both should be stopped, and we should not be silent. After all, we know that they’re listening.