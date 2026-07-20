Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James A Sullivan's avatar
James A Sullivan
31m

Like pointing out hypocrisy, laughing at fools being clowns is no help to our side. Shame only works with those who share values. They are immune to our laughter, as we should be to their shaming efforts.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Old Glory Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture