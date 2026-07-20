Last week, a now-deleted tweet went viral from one of the chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America, with an image posted from the Denver DSA chapter having a meeting and with most of the attendees still wearing face masks like it was 2020. Conservative media had a blast doing their usual work of pointing and laughing, and rightly so, as prayers to have fools for foes were seemingly answered for so many.

Pointing and laughing at our enemies is certainly not a new tradition to the Right. Americans have been mocking their political enemies and opponents since long before the birth of the nation 250 years ago. More recently in the age of the “Online Right,” wherein our ideas, writings, and observations on the world reached a memetic tipping point, the mockery of our enemies has for well over a decade become the mainstay model of content creation and online monetization for many.

The model emerged as a form of coverage-turned-infotainment, as news over what the government was doing (under the late Obama years) to the cultural impact of Black Lives Matter to what would then become the “Woke” from the Social Justice Warriors to campus activists. Conversations and online responses to feminism, especially on college campuses, ushered in waves of online commentary and entertainment from a skeptical or outwardly contrarian lens. Obama’s “Dear Colleague” Letter, Mattress Girl, Duke Lacrosse, the list goes on as to what generated an organic response among primarily White men taking to the Internet and the streets for a redress of grievances. I’m certainly no stranger to this; as I’ve said on the air and in conversations about media in this political ecosystem, my college days consisted of listening to Rush Limbaugh, NPR’s All Things Considered, and Carl Benjamin’s This Week in Stupid. I remember cringe compilations featuring liberal activists going crazy when someone as tame as Steven Crowder showed up, to the infamous events of Evergreen State College. It was entertaining to laugh at them, to disrupt their platitudes with culture-jamming messages (such as “It’s Okay to Be White” and countless others) that spurred years of debate, and still do.

It was a lucrative, but very dangerous, ecosystem, with doxxing and the like always a threat for those who were certainly ahead of the curve. I’m sure that the readers of this article can think of several individuals on the Right who were debanked, deplatformed, and effectively made personae non gratae by the state both here in the U.S. and abroad. What did emerge was a sizeable media ecosystem that would eventually make its way to the 2016 election, and even more so now in the midst of the second Trump administration, with discount fashwave edits and Boomer-esque memes about putting Sombreros on Hakeem Jeffries. Some would certainly consider it gauche or downright Boomercon kitsch, but it is the conclusion of riding a meme and its virality to a fever pitch.

Even to this day, we’ve seen what can happen: start-ups, media personalities getting hired, “playing the game,” and chasing the magic dragon that is, as some have put it, “the spirit of ’16.” However, the spiral of pointing, laughing, pursuing a ratio and the like serves as an effective pressure-release valve for the need to organize; or worse, it turns a very real threat against the nation and its people into nothing more than a platitude with very few people acting like the threat is real. Our foes, however dysgenic and laughable as they may be, from DSA to the Communist Party of America and countless others, are indeed organizing. They have the benefit of the wealthy and the anarcho-tyranny of our judiciary, and they have killed and have no problem killing again.

The spectacle formed from merely “Our enemies are ridiculous” to “The Internet is real life” has been a long and painful lesson when it comes to engaging in our political system. Forming clubs and organizations (ones not too dissimilar from ours) will put you on the list, and odds are, the law enforcement or nonprofits designed to target “extremism” are just as gay as someone singing about a little list from the Mikado. Nevertheless, action must be taken into serious consideration, and thankfully there are tools available for this. Mike Shelby (one of our featured speakers at the South Central Forum this August), for instance, has a whole book on conducting area studies for your local community, with the necessary tools for collecting human intelligence. Yes, our foes meet, train, and spy, and many foot soldiers or true believers are just as laughable as we like to point out by simply quote-tweeting their profile pictures or pointing out the bioleninism before us. The tragic assassination attempts on the President, various ICE officers, and the late Charlie Kirk have awakened many to real dangers that emerge from such freaks, and how they can never be near the levers of power again.

But crazed and rabid minorities of traitorous White liberals and their multiplying forces of foreigners are happy to put pressure on the old guard, and pave the way for more Mamdanis to take the reins of power wherever they can. This isn’t even the first wave of “DSA”-style candidates; lest we forget that while the “Squad” was derided in the first Trump admin as a bunch of crazies, the DSA and the Chakrabartis of the world continued to shape the American Left into the rabid, Third World-style of winner-takes-all politics that has for decades been robbing actual Americans of their inheritance.

So while The Blaze and others continue to make fun of who’s still masking in the Year of Our Lord 2026, we should not be so quick to engage in the decade-long media cycle of derision. Our memes are not always reality; if they were, we would have a lot more liberals in crystals right about now like it’s Superman 2. We have a lot of work to do, because as much as we can joke about our foes, we cannot leave it at just laughter, lest we find the next one of us targeted by the maniacal laughter of a mentally ill troon with a rifle.