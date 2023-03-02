Old Glory Club

The Improooover
Mar 2, 2023

I feel like there is something to be said of the continued developments in at-home 3D printing technology, modeling tools and our "community's" writing capabilities.

Nevermind that "this little thing of ours" already is staffed with many STEM people that can probably code up some workable game simulations that can either ape or be better versions overall of the current WH40K/D&D video game offerings.

With things like the passage prize its evident that we have a plethora of people that enjoy writing and want to write so making our "own" D&D, and WH40K seems suddenly very feasible. It would also be a good exercise in developing our own culture as well.

Get a bunch of guys who like writing agree on a general theme/universe and set about building our own lore/universe. Then get some guys to do some modeling, release the modeled units and let the guys with 3D printers print the models and bam we've got our own organic world which we can all continue to expand and grow. Just a thought, we've got the tech and the writing/manpower.

