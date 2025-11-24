Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caleb's avatar
Caleb
31m

Butcher the turkey into white and dark meat sections. Dry age it in the fridge for at least an hour. Cook white meat to 155 F and dark to 190 F. You'll never question turkey again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture