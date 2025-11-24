By guest contributor Jack Wilkie.

I’ve long been a Thanksgiving maximalist, and every year I look forward to squeezing every drop out of the festivities. The day’s lineup is lengthy:

Putting on the Macy’s parade.

Watching the Lions and Cowboys.

Tossing the football around in the back yard.

An enormous plate of dinner and dessert (pecan, not pumpkin).

Card games.

Second helpings.

All carrying on into the wee hours.

No Christmas music or decoration is allowed until Black Friday at the earliest.

The list of traditions is lengthy, and that’s just the way I like it. Of course, while they are important to me, all of those are personal preferences.

However, this recent development of people ditching turkey for some meat they like better is one I see as a little more worthwhile of discussion.

With each passing year, I see more people saying that they are foregoing turkey in favor of some preferred entree, like steak or barbecue. “Turkey is dry and bland, and I like other things better,” the argument goes. “Why do I need to have turkey if I can have something better?”

I’m here to tell you why.

The first Thanksgiving occurred over 400 years ago. It’s not clear whether turkey was served or when it became the centerpiece of the meal as the traditions came into shape, but one writing indicates it was standard by 1827. This means that we have observed two centuries of turkey at Thanksgiving—at least eight full generations.

It’s far more important than most people think that we, as one commentator puts it, “live historically.” I am the son, grandson, great-grandson, and so forth of men and women who lived and worked and served their country, and I have a connection to them whether I acknowledge it or not. I’ve also been blessed by them with a name and a history and traditions, and I owe it to them to be thankful for those things, honor those things, and hold on to the baton I’ve been handed.

Our rampant individualism wants to sever all these ties unless we feel that they serve us in some obvious way. “I don’t like turkey as much as a ribeye, so why am I beholden to the menu that was made up by people who lived before I was even born?” Why, indeed.

Well, think of it this way: if everybody in my lineage had treated this tradition like our generation does, what would result?

The result would be that you wouldn’t have Thanksgiving. If every generation gets to slap their own meaning onto practices, fundamentally changing what they are, then it’s not long before the practices disappear. We don’t see the point in turkey. Maybe our kids or grandkids won’t see the point in having Thanksgiving at all.

To be honest, we’re well on our way there already. Veterans Day and Memorial Day have no relation to their names. They’re just two more days off. It’s become controversial to acknowledge Columbus Day unless you’re doing so to disavow the man and all other colonizers in favor of “indigenous peoples.” And now, Black Friday and Christmas commercialism have already all but swallowed up Thanksgiving.

I pick this battleground over Thanksgiving’s main course because I see it as a microcosm of the mindset that is causing our cultural malaise, separating our families, and making cohesion all but impossible.

We’re not so many disconnected atoms, all charting our own paths, and it’s important that we act like we understand that. Is it really too much to let our ancestors outvote us on 1 dinner out of the 365 we’ll consume this year?

One of the purposes of holidays and their accompanying traditions is to bind us together with other people. Part of our gratitude on this special day should be toward our forefathers who handed us a wonderful lore and culture to share with our families and with our neighbors. Lore and culture are what bring us together, and coming together with others gives our lives deeper purpose and fulfillment.

But if I get to pick and choose what parts of the lore and culture I like, and you get to pick and choose the parts you like, we’re one or two generations away from all of us having our own private cultures, which would be no culture at all.

My working definition of culture is “what we do here.” If “what we do here” is “I dunno, whatever you feel like doing,” we shouldn’t be surprised when we struggle even to feel like we’re part of an “us.” Believe it or not, “I want brisket for Thanksgiving” bears a connection to “Studies show young people are depressed, purposeless, and unfulfilled.”

That’s the point in all of this. It is about the turkey, but it’s also about much more than the turkey. It’s about whether we have eyes to see ourselves as part of something much bigger than ourselves.

With the holiday almost here, I’ll spare you a few hundred extra words and let you ponder the many downstream implications of these mindset shifts. For now, I’ll leave it at this:

Eat the turkey. Give thanks for our fathers and mothers who had the foresight to start and preserve traditions to hold and pass on through the generations. Teach your kids to eat the turkey, too, and tell them why we do it.