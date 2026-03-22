The MAGA Civil War must end. It began with the death of Charlie Kirk. Whether or not the MAGA Civil War was manufactured by one or more sides is for our purposes irrelevant. We can and must end it.

This article is written with complete neutrality, purged of all polemic, with no attacks meant on anyone. It is written as a description of the facts and good faith given in all cases where facts are absent.

The belligerents can be categorized into two clear camps. The camps can be described as the Patriots or Plan-Trusters and the Hardliners or Trump-Skeptics. The camps do not have formal leaders but do have several significant figureheads that people look to for guidance — for the Hardliners, the top figure may be Tucker Carlson, and for the Patriots, the man who goes by “Captive Dreamer” on Twitter.

The Patriots get slurred as shabbos goys, or worse, and get grouped with the Neocons and Zionists. We will assume that Patriots are neither Zionists nor Neocons and that any aide given to these camps is inadvertent or unforeseen and is not intentional.

Likewise, the Hardliners get slurred as “Panicans” (including by the White House itself), “trooning out,” and are grouped with Nick Fuentes and Groypers. We will assume that whatever they may have in common, the Hardliners are distinct from Fuentes, Groypers, and similar groups, and are not set on intentionally sabotaging Trump and the Republican Party in the manner articulated by Fuentes and similar figures, and that they are not under a JQ-derangement syndrome.

These two camps used to be united under what can broadly be described as a MAGA–Dissident Right axis. As I described, there are many other interests, but it is these two that must cease hostilities, or else both will be destroyed by superior outside interests intent on the destruction of MAGA. This is desirable because both camps are pursuing the same ends with different strategies, and this is necessary because the enemy is so overwhelmingly powerful that knives must never again be turned inward.

This article is a call to cease hostilities and begin diplomacy. If you are not ready to conduct diplomacy, reflect until you are ready to have conversations instead of fights. Remember, we are not here to argue about who is more justified because the other side hit first. None of that matters now.

The opening of this conversation will begin with this Twitter post and the thread created from Auron MacIntyre’s response:

The classic Internet meme of “Don’t feed the trolls” is applicable here. Invariably, popular people and people around whom controversy brews, regardless of fault, will be brigaded like this. Conversely, when attacking that brigade, Captive Dreamer causes some to feel as though they were his intended target. This, repeated over and over again, will result in belligerency where there was none before. This is not a mysterious process, nor is it theoretical. I — and you — have watched it happen before and watched it happen around this particular case of the MAGA Civil War among reasonable and thoughtful people who are not quite upset with each other.

This is not to scold and pick apart Captive Dreamer, but there is simply no way of beginning this conversation without reference to him and without putting these things on the table.

Captive Dreamer is quite clearly conflating the distinct camps I identified earlier, because he is simultaneously identifying a mere five people who speak in the reasonable tones Auron MacIntyre identified while the “entire right-wing Internet influencer/podcaster class” is basically the problem. It is easily comprehensible how the repeated use of broad terms like this exacerbates conflicts that arose where there shouldn’t have been any. The fact that he is being hyperbolic here is productive, because it more clearly identifies the sentiments underlying all of this.

We can recognize that it’s not merely people who literally call Trump a pedophile and people who literally call for his arrest and actually believe that Israel killed Charlie Kirk who are a problem. We’re not going to dissect tweets so that we can weasel-word our way into pretending that we don’t all know what is going on here. It would be a disservice to both Captive Dreamer and his opponents to pretend otherwise. There is a deep but — importantly — not fundamental disagreement between the Patriots and Hardliners on how they rhetorically position themselves in public in relation to the Republican Party and Trump.

The disagreement is being treated as fundamental, however, to the point where the genuine right wing in America, which is absolutely not the Republican Party, is functionally deactivated. Whether or not one is a Patriot or Hardliner, however, it must be recognized that the Republican Parties of the 50 States are the only mechanism by which Heritage Americans will be able to secure their natural rights as Americans. We know what the so-called “Retard Right” looks like when it has practical means of civic engagement — that’s just the Alt-Right of a decade ago. Likewise, the Patriots without the “Panicans” just descend into absolute sycophancy devoid of any chance of achieving a “hard reset,” as defined by Mencius Moldbug in 2008.

The Patriots are employing the Gramscian and Fabian strategies outlined and argued against by Moldbug in 2008:

We continue to Gramscian incrementalism. This is not without its merits. It even has its successes.… On the other hand, it should not be necessary to join the Cathedral to have an intellectual impact on it, and one day it won’t be. And as an institutional power play rather than a platform for intellectualizing, the idea of Gramscian reaction is just silly.… [T]he Cathedral tends to be much better at assimilating them than they are at subverting it. … Gramscian subversion works for a reason: the Gramscian progressive’s real goal is power. In order to generate free energy which he can transmute into organizational power, he is ready to push his organization toward ineffective policies, which by virtue of their very ineffectiveness are a permanent source of work for him and his friends. A Gramscian reactionary, working in the same organization as these people and nominally collaborating with them, is forced into one of two options: attacking the progressives and trying to destroy their jobs, which will result in his certain destruction, or finding a way to betray his own principles, which will result in a comfortable and permanent sinecure. There is little suspense in the decision. Ultimately, the Gramscian reactionary is in fact a Gramscian progressive. All he is doing is to create jobs for himself and his friends. The Cathedral is happy to employ as many tame libertarians or conservatives as it can find. As LBJ used to put it, better to have them inside the tent pissing out. … We continue to Fabian incrementalism.… Fabian incrementalism means supporting either the Outer Party, or a minor party such as the Libertarians. By definition, if you are going to take power using the democratic process, you have to support some party or other. There is an immediate problem with this: as we’ve seen, modern “democracies” do not allow politicians to formulate policy. It is a violation of their unwritten constitutions, and an unwritten constitution is just as hard to violate as a written one. Therefore, even when the Outer Party manages to win the election and gain “power,” what they find in their hands is more or less the same sort of “power” that the Queen of England has.

We cannot say that the Gramscian and Fabian strategies don’t work just because Moldbug said so; however, Moldbug does raise objections, with examples omitted for brevity, that cannot be ignored. At the very least, particularly in the Gramscian case, the Patriots need the Hardliners to vanguard the genuine ideas that are mutually agreed upon as the end goal. This agreement was present before Trump was elected, and that agreement didn’t just disappear overnight. The Hardliners understand what the Patriots are doing; in fact, they tried the exact same thing and gave up by March 2025, not because they were bad at it, but because the door closed.

A Hardliner is not interrupting you, as a Patriot, from pursuing Gramscian or Fabian ends; if anything, the existence of Hardliners makes it easier for Patriots to cloak themselves from the GOP. A Hardliner thinks that what the Patriots are doing is counterproductive but is willing to tolerate it so long as genuine civility is maintained among the parties. Unfortunately, civility is not maintained anymore.

Rhetoric has escalated to the point where the State itself is adopting the memes that used to attack the targets identified by notable influencers in the Patriot camp.

The responsiveness of the State in this matter is no joke — influencers such as Mystery Grove have called for this exact tack:

What’s to be done? Having dealt with difficult characters in fringe spaces for a long time, my advice is to simply cut them off, or at least start being more confrontational when they lie or behave badly.… I don’t think anyone should play the denunciation game, but we are well past the time when these people should start getting real consequences for their stupid and counterproductive behavior.… I think that’s a fight the Trump admin can win.… The Trump administration should be more confident when dealing with its right-wing critics. It will win any big confrontation with the influencers.

I was appalled when I saw screenshots of the segments of the Mystery Grove article containing the text I abbreviated being promulgated by influencers and podcasters such as Captive Dreamer and Patrick Casey. Today, I saw this retweet while gathering materials for this article:

The Patriots routinely insist that the “Retard Right” has burned its influence with Trump, as the tweet at the very beginning of the article shows. If that is the case, then why is there a need to arrest people who have no influence with Trump? Again, I point this out not to attack specific people but to highlight that this is getting dangerous, for Patriots and Hardliners alike.

We are at the point where right-wing podcasters are calling for the State to arrest other right-wing podcasters. And as the reply above illustrates, that message is being successfully disseminated. And we know that the State is paying attention. Is it a joke? Whatever it is, we need to de-escalate this, together, or else everyone pays for it when MAGA is destroyed by this division and reconstituted Neocon Zionists seize the State back from Trump. The Patriots and Hardliners can fight forever, and neither side has the resources to eliminate the other, and will face mutual destruction at the hands of the GOP.

From the Hardliner side, no more calling people slaves to Israel. The Hardliners have more explicitly violated the friend–enemy distinction and the principle of NETTR in their rhetoric by calling Patriots Neocons and Zionists, which is worse than “retards” and “Panicans.” But no more “podcaster class” or “influencer class” or “Retard Right” either, and no more tying the Candace Owens albatross around the neck of everyone the Patriots disagree with. Vague euphemisms and slurs, as Auron MacIntyre pointed out in the tweet at the beginning of this article, force division, whether intended to or not. It’s not just “some idiots” who are the problem. Captive Dreamer is pissed at Tucker Carlson and a lot of his guests, most recently Joe Kent. Pete Q. thinks all of the Plan-Trusters are retarded. The Hardliners have Tom Woods, Mark Mitchell, Darryl Cooper, and Curtis Yarvin, while the Patriots have Nick Land, Patrick Casey, Mystery Grove, and John Doyle. We don’t need to pretend for the sake of propriety that we don’t understand who is in which camp. Suffice it to say, each camp contains a broad spectrum of people from the Right.

To conduct diplomacy successfully, the real positions and wants of both sides need to be put on the table, and the people in the camps need to be identified by one another. We know what the divisions are, and they need to be plainly stated. Many of these people will have to have dialogue with each other. This can be done privately, if it’s more conducive to mutual understanding. Very importantly, the slurs need to end. As Moldbug wrote in 2008:

Basic rule of politeness: don’t call people names they don’t call themselves.

We’re going to go through an illustrative Twitter interaction here to understand the mechanics of how we got where we are. First, let me say clearly:

Captive Dreamer is not a Neocon and not a Zionist. I actually believe that, and you should, too. You might believe that he is a useful idiot for Neocons and Zionists, and you might hate him, and that’s fine. Diplomacy is used to settle wars, not to make people like each other. If it turns out that he is actually those things, it will be made clear in time. And no, this isn’t it:

This isn’t the first time Captive Dreamer has done this bit. Is it helpful? Definitely not, and it’s certainly precisely representative of what Auron MacIntyre meant when he described “forcing division.” You can call it trolling or claim that only low-IQ people fall for it, but functionally, forcing division is exactly what it accomplishes, and also directly encourages the brigading Captive Dreamer complained about. This is the Jon Leibowitz “clown nose on, clown nose off” trick. Does he even care about the brigading? Is the brigading the point? Captive Dreamer posted a few weeks ago that he has made $32,000 in ten months on Twitter impressions. Being hated can certainly be profitable. I’ve been brigaded by NAFO many times. I’ve probably manually blocked over a thousand of them; but, I’d definitely take $32,000 to unblock them all and then see all of their replies for ten months.

Here’s how this plays out in practice:

This is a perfect illustration of how troll posts like this, made consistently over the course of months, have led us to where we are now. The post clearly states on it, in official Twitter text, that it is a “paid partnership.” Now, you could argue that the “Yung_Spengler” user should have done a little research, and maybe he’s dumb, too. Schizophrenic? This aligns with the function of “Retard Right” as Paul Fahrenheidt identified earlier, which is language that identifies people with objections as having mental illness. “Trooning out” also identifies mental illness. There is a clear pattern common to these various slurs and a repetition of that pattern.

We then have the second part of the Red Eagle Politics reply (which is not a small account, by the way — it has over 100,000 followers), which is that he agrees with the sentiment! Zionism is not a sentiment but a very specific theological belief. I’m not retarded and understand that the sentiment being referred to is probably not literally Zionism, but a general sympathy toward Jews — but this is the Internet. Millennials know how this works. People are not going to be thoughtful and introspective on the Internet. I’ve also observed that Zoomers tend to take things stated on the Internet much more seriously, and don’t understand Millennial irony-posting as well. Here’s an example of that. You can see from the timestamp (15m) that this is literally transpiring as I am writing this article, providing a perfect story to explain the MAGA Civil War:

Beyond the “paid partnership” humor, there’s also lore one is supposed to know in order to comprehend the troll, and if you don’t somehow know who Ian Miles Cheong is, you’re cattle (a word synonymous with goy)? Aside from language that identifies the opposition as insane, the opposition are now dehumanized as well.

This interaction, repeated 10,000 times, is how we got to the state of chaos we are in now. I’m going to give Captive Dreamer the benefit of the doubt here and believe that he is serious and that he’s not here just to be a clown and cause strife and discord, and that all of the above tweet is just the result of frustration with the “Retard Right.” Understandable. I’m not here to attack Captive Dreamer — remember, this is not about Captive Dreamer, and like it or not, like him or not, he’s the preeminent Patriot among the Plan-Trusters. The other option is to pick random reply guys or just to continue to speak in unhelpful vague terms about no one in particular. Hopefully, the reader can understand — but, since the “paid partnership” came up while I was writing, I figured it best to put it on the table next to the “With Zionists, you win” issue, and explicitly offer and call for good faith on both issues. So, if we’re all serious here, then:

For the Patriots — Stop attacking people you claim are irrelevant podcasters. President Trump is not sending strong attack dog signals to go after Tucker Carlson, or even Candace Owens, or even in general “podcasters” or “influencers” whom you don’t like. The Mystery Grove article called for this — this is not Trump. This is not “Trusting the Plan.” This is you coming up with your own plan and trying to use the Trump Administration to justify and implement the settling of your own personal grudges against Nick Fuentes.

Hardliners have no truck with Groypers. Patriots and Hardliners alike correctly identify Groypers as enemy. “Groypers” is simultaneously too inclusive and exclusive to describe who is in and not in that group, however. We could call it “Third-Worldists,” but that is both a slur used by the Patriots and also not what they all believe. “Fifth Columnists” is accurate but too polemic. We’re going to call them “Maroons” in reference to the red–brown alliance, because it’s the color red and brown make, it sounds like “Moron,” and it describes their tendency to mix the worst parts of red and brown. It should be another word that starts with the letter after “M,” but we can’t use it.

Nevertheless, in keeping with Moldbug’s advice, at least in essence if not literally, “Maroon” is not an obvious slur and could conceivably be something these people call themselves, especially in relation to the red–brown alliance concept.

We have to remember that there are four camps here — Neocons, Patriots, Hardliners, and Maroons. Hardliners incorrectly group the Patriots with genuine Neocons, and the Patriots incorrectly group the Hardliners with Maroons, some of whom are genuine fifth-columnists. Hardliners are hampered by the existence of the Maroons. It would be inaccurate to treat this symmetrically and state that the Patriots are merely hampered by the existence of Neocons, though. Groypers, part of the Maroons, are for the most part a mere irritant. They tend to be gatekept from every organization that knows about their existence that isn’t explicitly a Groyper organization. Republicans also gatekeep Groypers. There is simply no path to power for these people, so the Patriots don’t need to worry about them and don’t need to make sweeping attacks against them that also hit Hardliners. I’ll repeat: Hardliners gatekeep Groypers. These things cannot possibly be equivalent.

Neocons gatekeep Patriots. This is the difference. Groypers are the fringe; Neocons still hold office. Hardliners are right to be skeptical that Patriot tactics won’t ultimately corrupt them. Patriots understandably view this as an attack on their character, and then attack the character of the Hardliners back. There was a time, say, between March and September, where Hardliners simply thought that Patriots were dumb. Patriots believed and still believe the Hardliners are just repeating the mistakes of the Alt-Right. What’s actually happening is that everyone is repeating a mistake of the Alt-Right, which is to fall back into the trap of ideological purity. MAGA demands total Plan-Trusting. Hardliners insist on the JQ.

A few days ago, Patriots were suspicious of Joe Kent for apparently suddenly changing his perspective 180 degrees from previous perspectives. That is always suspicious. Before Trump was elected, there was broad agreement on the Right regarding Zionism and the Israel Lobby, and that, as in his first term, Trump would no doubt have to give some concessions, possibly even major ones, to these interests. That’s just how politics works in the U.S. However, shortly after Trump’s election, suddenly people who used to be on the same page started insisting that Jewish power be de-emphasized, that it’s not as important as people think, et cetera, et cetera — and this happened when Jews are discussed on screens and in real life more openly than anyone can remember. Surely, the Patriots can understand why Hardliners are suspicious of this? It’s not like we haven’t seen this before. This is the entire problem of conservatism.

Hardliners also understand the skepticism Patriots have about Tucker Carlson, whom I identified as probably the top figure in the Hardliners camp. Tucker Carlson has the advantage of not being a Twitter personality and having a show where he can speak for hours uninterrupted if he so wishes and selectively interview whomever he wants, without having to deal with the hellsite. It’s yet another aspect of asymmetry to the camps. Ultimately, we could identify Trump as the leader of the Patriot camp, but he commands a position that is above all of this, so it wouldn’t be very helpful to do that. He’s not on the hellsite.

The asymmetry should not be taken to mean that the Hardliners don’t have the same problems as the Patriots. The you-know-what-slave language is dehumanizing as well, and the Hardliners are just as guilty of it as the Patriots. We are not here to assign blame to Captive Dreamer or Tucker Carlson or anyone else, or argue over which side hit first. Patriots and Hardliners are guilty alike. Matthew 18:15:

But if thy brother shall offend against thee, go, and rebuke him between thee and him alone. If he shall hear thee, thou shalt gain thy brother.

None can honestly claim to have done this, so we can strike any rebukes of mutual guilt.

But back to Tucker Carlson. Hardliners generally believe that his ecumenical attitude toward Muslims is far beyond what most Hardliners would agree with, but understand that Tucker Carlson isn’t running immigration policy. Hardliners groan when he has Ian Carroll on or guests that get into weird UFO or spiritual stuff. They’re now groaning at his conversation with Professor Jiang. They tolerate Candace Owens’s appearance as well as that of Nick Fuentes, two people that Hardliners, like Patriots, have a rock-bottom opinion of. Contrary to the protests from the Patriots, none of this is ruining Tucker Carlson’s ability to conduct major interviews or meet with the President himself.

Hardliners are reasonably skeptical of what President Trump will do for Heritage Americans. Now that 29% of his second term has elapsed, multiply by 3 any progress Trump has made toward something like Moldbug’s “hard reset,” and will we be anywhere near that? Hell, even assume exponentially compounding progress. Cube it. Raise it to the power of three, are we going to be at a “hard reset?” No. This is readily revealed by the fact that Patriots are interested in Vance. If we were confident that Trump was going to do it, then we wouldn’t have to worry about 2028 at all. When Hardliners post memes about Trump “doing nothing,” it doesn’t literally mean they believe that Trump is actually doing nothing any more than Captive Dreamer literally means he is actually a Zionist. The point is that the something has to be something like Moldbug’s hard reset. Hardliners recognize that Trump is a generational figure with unique attributes that allow him to accomplish what no one else can do. Hardliners recognize that MAGA provides necessary cover for Hardliners. Hardliners recognize that MAGA without Trump doesn’t make any sense, and this is a major problem — hence, the urgency in their rhetoric.

Patriots have a reasonable skepticism of Trump, contrary to what Hardliners believe. They aren’t zombified sycophants — even the ones who act like it, such as Kingpilled. They are, in their view, executing a thoughtful and highly practical strategy. As I am wrapping this article up, I am listening to Andrew Isker interview John Doyle, and Doyle agrees with Isker that the America First take on Iran is “I don’t like this, but I guess it’s the reality of doing politics.” This is not what I see Patriots saying most of the time. There is quite a lot of outright “This is awesome!” on the Iran war coming from the Patriots. What Doyle stated is pretty much exactly what the Hardliners believe, but say much less politely. So it’s understandable that the Patriots think that the Hardliners do not have reasonable skepticism and are hysterical — they’re not. To Hardliners, the “Plan-Trusting” looks just as insane as the Hardliners look to the Patriots, believe me. But in reality, both of these sides are much closer than they think. One of the biggest hurdles in overcoming the MAGA Civil War will simply be convincing each side that the other isn’t completely insane.

Hardliners can’t stop Patriots from Trusting the Plan and don’t even have any interest in doing so. Personally, I’ve been a Patriot and declared complete loyalty to Donald Trump until after Biden was inaugurated. I can empathize directly with the sentiment. What Hardliners want is for Patriots to cease declaring them hostēs. Hardliners think that Patriots are retarded, not enemies — when they realize that they are not Neocons. Again, I emphasize the four distinct camps: Neocons, Patriots, Hardliners, Maroons. Patriots must be understood by Hardliners as not Neocons, and Hardliners must be understood by Patriots as not Maroons. Candace Owens is a Maroon. Nick Fuentes is a Maroon, as well as everyone who wants to vote Democrat, as the screenshot of the conversation in Nick Land’s replies identifies.

This is really important for Patriots to understand: Hardliners cannot stop you from Trusting the Plan. And when Hardliners say, “Well, the Plan looks pretty Jewish to me,” Patriots can just ignore this. Patriots don’t need to call the Hardliners insane transexual cattle. It should be obvious why this forces division.

There is not a mass movement to get right-wingers to vote for Democrats. It doesn’t exist — even the Groypers were just posers when they threatened to do this in the past.

A final word on all of this. This is being taken seriously because it is quite deadly serious, as the Eugyppius tweet recognized, and has already been deadly serious for some unfortunate souls. That’s not a theory; it’s a fact. I love Internet humor and don’t take some things on the Internet too seriously, and I appreciate a good troll, but there’s no room for excuses here on either side, like “It’s Twitter, not real life,” or they’re “just a humble poster.” Anyone north of 10,000 followers on Twitter loses the luxury of pretending like he doesn’t matter. Yeah, Twitter is not real life, but it also is real life. And this applies to the Internet generally. When tens of thousands of people in two camps are at each other’s throats over a false dialectic that is tearing the single most important political movement of the 21st century apart, the “clown nose on, clown nose off” routine becomes intolerable. On the Right, people understand that privileges come with duties, including the privilege of having ten or a hundred thousand people following you on social media. It’s long past time for duty to come first.