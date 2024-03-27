Old Glory Club

Alfonz
Mar 27, 2024

Very nicely put. Going back further in history, there is the thesis that the Anglos are descended from a self-selected substrata of the wider German population - marauding young men whose spirit of adventure carried them over the sea to plunder and conquer the British Isles.

This explains differences between Anglos and Germans, and also the origins of the common law system, as these warbands were bonded by contractual loyalty to a chief and to one another, rather than being bound to blood and soil or a specific tribal lord. From here we get to modern British and American jurisprudence, the mercenary spirit of mercantile capitalism and even the modern liberal refusal to ever get into pure ethnic politics. That's certainly how a lot of 20th century German thinkers saw the Anglos.

Riley
Feb 11

Neat read, that Open Spiral

