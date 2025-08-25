One of the persistent maladies that Americans have dealt with in the last several decades is something the Twitter poster Paul Skallas has termed “Refinement Culture.” What this means, in basic terms, is that the relative ignorance of language and customs compels companies to compress their “brand” to appeal to the increasingly retarded consumer base. “Refinement culture” proposes a nominally capitalistic explanation for this phenomenon, but in practice, it seems obvious that this is less an exercise in Gordon Gecko ruthless free enterprise and more a way to spite the chuds.

Cracker Barrel has a storied history as a restaurant chain. It was founded in 1969 by Dan Evins and Tommy Lowe, at key stops along the newly constructed Eisenhower highways in the South and Midwest. The name came from the large barrels of soda crackers that townspeople would sit around in a traditional country store. Evins, a representative of Shell Oil, conceived of it as a novelty to interest travelers to drive up gasoline sales. It was intended to evoke the country stores of a bygone era, before the advent of the Eisenhower Highways, one where people sat down to chew the fat in a homey environment.

One can argue that Cracker Barrel represented a commodification of this old America, but I think that it is entirely reasonable to counter by noting how the massive logistical changes wrought in the United States by the Eisenhower administration meant that this commodification was bringing the “country store” to a place it had not yet been. A new frontier, conquered in a manner worthy of the Americans.

Since the mid-’70s, Cracker Barrel has been enormously successful, spreading all over the country to all sorts of highway exits. Its interiors are distinct and full of the sort of novelties that reminded you of Grandpa’s shed or Grandma’s kitchen.

The decor is the unique passion of the Singleton family. Don and Kathleen Singleton, antique store owners, decorated the first ever store in Lebanon, Tennessee. They continued to decorate every new store until 1979, when their son took over the role. He would hold that position until 2019.

Cracker Barrel has for some time been a publicly traded company. But it is only now that CEO Julie Felss Masino has pioneered a plan to gut the distinct look of the stores. She claims people like what she is doing, in hiring a company called Prophet to “rebrand” the stores. Prophet is owned by a holding company which is controlled by BlackRock, Vanguard, and several other institutional investors you would be familiar with. The antiques that have been collected over a half-century will be exchanged for new HomeGoods-tier dreck.

What Cracker Barrels used to look like.

What the newly remodeled Cracker Barrels will look like.

In the grand scheme of things, losing beloved interior decoration is not a massive blow to Heritage America. What it does represent, however, is an odious sign reminding us how our way of life is being compressed and eliminated. Our memories and mementos, faithfully preserved these long years, will be thrown out to suit new garbage manufactured oceans away.

Whether this ends in “Woke going broke” or increased sales does not particularly matter. In either case, it represents “woke capital” taking yet another piece of Americana and throwing it in the trash while they blow their tongue at their customers, a story that has unfolded many times over these last two decades. It should not stand.

I can say without any hint of irony: they took this from you, and you don’t have to pretend to like it.