Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tennessee Jed's avatar
Tennessee Jed
11h

What always spoke to me were the portraits - dozens of family portraits of people now gone. Who were they? What was their story? Where do they lie now? It was "serious" country decor - reminding people that you are someone and you come from a place. Like the old inscription: "As you are now, so once was I." And big sharp crazy tools - hay knives, crosscut saws, cant hooks, pickaroons, double barrel shotguns. "What's that, Dad?" "Well, that's what you put on a bull's testicles right before..."

The country is real - it bleeds and screams and feeds us and holds our bones. This acknowledgment seems to be gone.

Plus not to be that guy, but the portion sizes have been dwindling scandalously. If CB goes down, where else will I get a one ounce mini dish of hash browns for $5? Or "plates" of biscuits brought out grudgingly two at a time, making you feel like a Tennessee version of David Copperfield.

At least there's still Waffle House.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RiverHollow's avatar
RiverHollow
7hEdited

Apparently there are two different PR related companies that call themselves "Prophet", one at prophet.com and another at prprophet.ai, who, suffering from tourett's, refer to themselves as "PRophet". PRophet is the one belonging to Stagwell Inc, the holding company. Prophet.com, an independent company, appears to be the one working with Cracker Barrel, which, while not openly held or owned by Blackrock or Vanguard, was founded by Scott Galloway, a mischling of a tribe member from London, so perhaps it's a distinction without a difference.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture