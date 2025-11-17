By guest author Timon.

Nine months ago, my Brother said to me, “I am going to do this.” Sorry, reader, but this is to stay purposefully vague. But he set out on this goal and began training. The progress was extraordinary and impressive. Two years prior to this, he began a weight loss journey that took him from close to 350 lbs. to 180 lbs. He always described it as easy, a mission that only required dedication — total focus, and anything is achievable. Now he is going to a test that is not the end of the path he has chosen, but it has set him on an entirely new course for life that will allow a flourishing previously considered impossible.

Watching this transformation has given me immense pride as an older brother. I see that someone in my family, my little brother, was able to make significant changes in his life — and I can, too. While I was a mere skinny-fat person, I too began weight lifting at the same time as he did. His success gave me encouragement to push forward — doing something that I would have never done before. Risks I would not take and perseverance I did not have were unlocked through him.

I have read Caesar’s Commentaries, Plutarch’s Lives, and the biographies of many great men from Peter Kemp to Xenophon. All of them inspired me and gave me ideas of greatness. They serve the purpose of encouraging a man to go forward and take the risk. But all of them combined don’t give me as much encouragement as my Brother.

I recognize this and see that the most impactful things are the accomplishments of the people you spend real time with. Your Family and Friends are not in competition to beat each other, per se, but to inspire you to do your own great things. I don’t want the same for myself as what my Brother is doing, but I still want to achieve great things.

Those in your personal life need to be supporters when you are falling but also hands to grab on to when you want to go up in life. Building your business or career, writing or physical training, you need people who will help but also congratulate you on success. I see too many people who are cruelly jealous of their supposed friends’ success. Every compliment is mixed with a vengeful vinegar.

Hardly anyone is a Roman celebrating a triumph; they do not think they are ascending to godlike grandeur, so we do not need to be the “Remember that you are human” whisperers. It is perfectly okay to give them only compliments. I have friends who have won writing competitions, built families, and created personal wealth that retirees dream of. All of them deserve compliments for their insight, skill, and dedication to their goals. As a friend, I want to support their success, but I also want them to help me in my goals. And I have cultivated friends who do just that. We are here not only to have friends and fun, but to grow.

Some people don’t have friends like this, and I would encourage them to seek out new friends through any possible means. Having close friends you can actually rely on is much different from friends you can vacation with — also, the reliable ones are much better for a trip or weekend.

If you are reading this, you are in some part of the Right, and finding someone you can be your real self with might seem impossible in a city. However, many rural folks may have the same issue if those of their persuasion of the right wing nearby are near brain-dead, or they are essentially illiterate, and thus there too will you struggle. That is why something like the Old Glory Club is essential to finding the particular type of men you want to be around. You are looking at a collection of people who agree with you and want the same thing.

Now, like all friendships, they are not instant. They require work. If that is what you need, and if you don’t have close friends right now, it should be goal number one. You should start working at it. Isolated monks scattered across America might create good posts or articles, but they will not change the world.

Side note: If you happen to be entering college, please do look into joining a fraternity. Talk to the guys, and see whether there is someone you connect with, and join that one. Having to live with strangers really accelerates how quickly you go from first encounter to life-long and loyal friendships.

Find the friends you can agree with, who will build you up, and catch you if you fall. You will need them, and while you might not know each other now, they will need you in the future. In the very online world, we all need real people to talk to. The impact from watching them achieve a goal, however small, compared to the greats of the past, or top achievers online, will greatly outweigh the ones you just read about. I am not saying that reading about great men is worthless; it just seems that seeing real-life achievement, and the time it takes to reach said goal, might help you only more.

We need to build these networks of support as the world only becomes more online. The sensations of friendship we get from tweeting at each other or DMs might stimulate the same part of the brain, but it is not the same. Being in close proximity to my Brother, I was able to see his progress, not just before and after. Life becomes easier with such closeness. I have friends who can help pour concrete or fix my car, but also encourage me to go forward and give insights into starting a family. These friends are here for me wherever I choose to go, and I want to encourage all of you to find the same.

Some friends you find are playing the part of my Brother: through their success, you find encouragement to push yourself. And others will find you playing that part for them; and just because you are pushing yourself, it will encourage them to do the same. Excellence grows through example, and having people in your life who are doing so will only better you.