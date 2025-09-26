By guest contributor Charles Carroll.

Introduction

July 4, 2026, will mark the 250th birthday of our beloved nation. It’s so odd to think, on the one hand, that our country is so old, yet, on the other, it’s also so young. Obviously, from our individual perspective, being 250 years old is very old, but from the standpoint of a European nation, America is but a child and an anomaly. Many things make our nation unique, but having a birthday is one of them. The European nations are ancient when compared to ours. They might measure their age in the thousands while we measure ours in the hundreds. Many of them saw the birth of their people in the days of the collapse of Rome or in the middle of the Middle Ages, but as to a specific date when they came to be, that has been lost to time and is now shrouded in legend, requiring the work of a skilled historian endlessly sifting fact from fiction. We are unique because we know the date and facts of our birth on July 4, 1776, and even if we want to date the birth of the American people earlier, say, to the founding of Jamestown or Plymouth Colony, we still have specific dates and concrete historical documents that allow us to tell our origin story accurately.

Maybe I should qualify what I have said above. I said we know our birth story, but how many of us really know it? Without a doubt, if you’re a part of the OGC, then you have more knowledge than the average American, especially regarding history. However, while we may say we know the story of the Founding Fathers, how much do we really know? While we can easily name more Founders than the average American, give a list of some significant dates during the Revolution, or even give much more extended biographies of each of the main Founders such as Washington, Jefferson, or Madison, we should be honest that there’s a lot more to learn and appreciate about this unique era and that we still have a lot more left to learn. The Declaration of Independence was signed by 56 men, while our Constitution was signed by 39 men. Only 6 men signed both, which means that we are looking at a total of 89 Founders who helped birth our nation. This also doesn’t take into account the countless other men who fought in the war or led the states at the state level as well. Given all this, how well do we know their individual stories and the sacrifices they made for their posterity today?

With the leadup to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, I encourage all of us to spend some time to study the lives of many of our Founders, especially the more forgotten of them. Their stories are not only interesting, but they illustrate for us models of virtue to be emulated in our daily private and public lives. We are so used to “carny politics,” as Z Man used to call it, that we have forgotten what serious statesmanship looks like, and a great way for us to return to that is actually to see for ourselves what it looks like. Most importantly, if we want to inculcate a greater sense of American identity, one that leads to fiercely guarding our birthright, it is important that we reflect on what our forefathers have passed on to us. We can only have gratitude when we understand the sacrifices and risks they exposed themselves to. The end of the Declaration reads: “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” These were not mere words on the paper, added for rhetorical effect, but a real pledge to carry on in the face of a real risk of financial ruin, exile, and possibly even death. In order to become a fierce defender of America, you first must learn to have gratitude for what you have been given. I will begin with Charles Carroll of Carrollton (1737–1832) because, if you couldn’t tell by now, I have a vested interest in telling his story.

The Maryland Context

The story of Charles Carroll of Carrollton cannot be properly understood without knowing the history of Catholics in Maryland. Charles Carroll was a devout Catholic living in Colonial Maryland, and as such, he was subject to the same political handicaps that all other Catholics experienced in America. His story shines because, despite these handicaps, he proved his untiring love for America and liberty with his service before, during, and after the Revolutionary War. The story of Catholics after Tudor England and in early Colonial America is a story all in itself, but luckily for you, my personal Substack is being dedicated to a series chronicling that long and hectic history (I am unashamed when it comes to shilling my Substack).

We just need the bare minimum to move on, so we will skip all that hullabaloo with Henry VIII and his successors; instead we will skip to the Calvert family starting in 1634. George Calvert (1579–1632), also known as the First Lord Baltimore, founded a colony in Newfoundland, named “Avalon,” that would be a place of refuge for the politically persecuted Catholics of England. However, after spending only one winter there in 1627, Calvert applied to found a new colony in the Chesapeake that wouldn’t be such a terrible place to live in. While the proceedings were going on, George died, and the title of “Lord Baltimore” and the subsequent project passed to his son, Cecil Calvert (1605–1675), the Second Lord Baltimore. Things would be shortly finalized after George’s death, and the Province of Maryland would be settled in March 1634, though ironically enough, most of the settlers were Anglican instead of Catholic.

While there was going to be interreligious bickering, the Second Lord Baltimore was committed to tolerance and would go to great lengths to ensure that Catholics and Protestants could live together unmolested. While they both flourished, there were still threats on the horizon that threatened the project of toleration. A Virginia man named William Claiborne (1600–1677) and a Maryland native named Richard Ingle (1609–1653) led a revolt and briefly took over the colony during 1644–1646, forcing the colony’s governor, Leonard Calvert (1606–1647), brother of the Second Lord Baltimore, to flee to Virginia to gather enough men to oust the insurgents. While order was restored eventually without bloodshed, further conflict would be on the horizon. A foolish (with hindsight) policy in the name of toleration was pursued under the leadership of the Calvert family that allowed in a large influx of dissenting Puritans from Massachusetts and Virginia. These Puritans would eventually form an electoral majority and take control of the governing council and governorship under the authority of Governor William Stone (1603–1660).

Seeing that things were now becoming hostile to the Catholic cause and people, the Second Lord Baltimore passed the 1649 Act of Toleration that officially protected all Christians, including Catholics, in Maryland. However, this was all being done at the same time as the execution of Charles I and the outbreak of the English Civil War. News soon reached Maryland that Charles was dead and that Parliament had abolished the monarchy. The Puritans then revolted because they could not in conscience submit to a Catholic-run proprietary government that was also royalist-leaning. Once their coup was accomplished, they quickly repealed the Act of Toleration and swiftly passed a new act forbidding the open practice of Catholicism while allowing all other non-Calvinists the freedom to practice their religion, so long as it didn’t harm the peace of the colony. To add further insult to injury, the colony was further subdued by Cromwell and Parliament when they sent, of all people, William Claiborne to force the government of Maryland to be handed over to a ten-man council of Puritans.

It wouldn’t be until 1658 that the Calvert family could regain control of the colony, and some peace and order would be restored. The Toleration Act was quickly reestablished, and it remained the law until 1689, after the events of the Glorious Revolution took place in 1688. With the Stuart Restoration in 1661, things still remained somewhat rocky. There were distant rumblings against the minority Catholics from the Puritans and Anglicans living in the colony, but things would suddenly unravel when the news of the Glorious Revolution reached the Chesapeake in 1689. An apostate Catholic named John Coode (1648–1709) would lead a revolt and overthrow the proprietary government in 1689 and quickly petitioned the new reigning monarchs, William III (1650–1702) and Mary II (1662–1694), to take ownership away from the Calvert family and transform Maryland into a royal colony. The new monarchs obliged, and soon the new Maryland government quickly established Anglicanism as the official religion and likewise issued taxes that would support their church. Under the regime, Catholics could no longer hold office or practice law. A further law passed in 1704 forbade any practice of the Catholic faith, either through the celebration of the Mass, maintaining Catholic schools, or even teaching their children. It was in this context that the Carroll family had arrived in Maryland.

The Carroll Family Sets Foot in the New World

The Carroll family descended from the O’Carrolls in Ireland, who were Irish nobility. During the era of Henry VIII and his successors, the O’Carroll family would remain fierce, Irish Catholics who resisted the crown that not only tried destroying their religion, but would pursue a policy of confiscating their land in order to force the Irish noblemen to submit to becoming royal vassals. By 1615, as a part of a policy of “surrender and regrant,” the O’Carroll family had their land seized by James I, and by 1641, they had joined a rebellion doomed to fail that left them rendered as tenants-at-pleasure as punishment.

Charles Carroll the Settler (1661–1720) was born in Ireland, a little after the Stuart Restoration and the fierce campaigns of Cromwell, and he would be the one to bring the Carroll family to the New World. The Settler was well educated, being sent to the University of Douai in France, a college opened for fleeing English and Irish Catholics, where he was trained to be a lawyer. He would briefly return to England to start up his legal career and study at London’s Inner Temple before deciding to move to Maryland in the hopes of living out his Catholic faith without hassle as well as to make a living in the New World. He was commissioned by the Third Lord Baltimore, Charles Calvert (1637–1715), to become Maryland’s Attorney General in July 1688.

The Settler would set sail and arrive in Maryland around October of that same year. It was while en route to what he thought would be a religious safe haven that he changed the family motto to “Ubicumque cum libertate” (“Anywhere so long as there be freedom”). However, despite his anticipation of a tolerant and free society, that dream would quickly become dashed due to events in England. After his arrival in October, within just two months actually, James II (1633–1701) was deposed by William III and Mary II in the Glorious Revolution of 1688. Within a few years of the Glorious Revolution, the Protestants wrested control of the colony from the Calvert family and successfully applied for the crown to transform the colony into a royal one, which lasted until 1715 when it was resorted to the Fourth Lord Baltimore, Benedict Leonard Calvert (1679–1715), who left the Catholic Church to become an Anglican which lifted all the penalties against him. (The Fourth Lord Baltimore would die shortly after receiving back the colony, and now control was passed on to his son, the Fifth Lord Baltimore, who likewise converted in order to be eligible to control the colony.) Soon a law was passed applying all English penal laws to the Maryland colony, making Anglicanism the official church of Maryland and requiring financial support from all residents. However, eventually the Puritans and Quakers protested enough that the law would be modified to make it that only the Catholics would be compelled to support the established Anglican Church. Likewise, Catholics would be banned from holding office or practicing public law. In 1704, the most drastic law was passed under the name of the “Act to Prevent the Growth of Popery.” This act forbade the saying of the Mass, and offenders could face the penalty of being expelled back to England. However, Parliament back home would suspend this act in 1706 and force it to be repealed finally 13 years later.

Seeing the injustice going on, the Settler would adamantly cling to his faith and Irish heritage, which meant protesting quite vigorously, which, as you may have guessed, ended up landing him in jail. This happened twice to him. Despite all these restrictions, the Settler was able to accumulate vast wealth that insulated him from a lot of the negative effects of the discriminatory laws of the colony. He accomplished this in a few ways. The first, as many did in that era, was strategic marriage. In the Settler’s case, we can describe his strategy as “widow-maxxing.” He first contracted marriage with a widowed mother of four named Martha Ridgley Underwood. Martha was married to two different men, who each died young, who each left all of their accumulated property to her. Upon the death of her second husband, the Settler married her, but she actually died within a year of their marriage, after having given birth to a baby son who likewise died just a few days later. After this sad event, the now-widowed Settler would inherit all the property that his wife had inherited.

The second way he earned his wealth is that he found a way to make money off his legal abilities. While publicly he could not practice law as a Catholic, that didn’t mean he couldn’t do it privately. He offered legal advice to the Third Lord Baltimore and, even better for the Settler, to Colonel Henry Darnall (1645–1711), who was a proprietary agent for Lord Baltimore. Darnall would allow the Settler to marry his daughter Mary, and a little after the wedding, he generously granted the Settler a thousand or so acres of land. By the end of his life in 1720, the Settler would be reputed as the largest landowner in Maryland as well as her wealthiest resident.

His marriage to Mary would lead to having ten children, but only five survived to adulthood. Of the five, only three were boys, but one would die as a young adult leaving behind two boys. One of the boys, the one we care about, was named Charles Carroll of Annapolis (1702–1782). He was sent to study in his youth in French-controlled Flanders (now in Belgium) at a school known as St. Omer’s to prepare himself to study law in England. However, years later, the Settler’s death would cut short his law education in England, and Carroll of Annapolis would have to return to Maryland to take over the Settler’s vast estates. The legacy of the Settler was a mixed bag for Catholics across Maryland as well as for the Carroll family. On the one hand, he made the Carroll family the wealthiest in Maryland, but on the other hand, every time he tried to improve the lot of Catholics politically, the Maryland establishment would continue to retaliate severely. At the end of the day, the Settler positioned himself and his family as the leaders of the Catholics in Maryland; hence now all of the Catholics there were bound to the successes and failures of that family.

This legacy weighed heavily on the shoulders of Carroll of Annapolis, but he would continue his father’s legacy as the new head of the Carroll household and also as the Catholic faction of Maryland. Since at this point, Catholics were locked out of politics, Carroll of Annapolis focused solely on wealth acquisition to the point where he owned a quarter of the land of Annapolis and up to two-thirds of the residents would become his debtors. He would also invest wisely in 1729 in the creation of Baltimore, and later in 1731 he would invest in the Baltimore Iron Works. The Iron Works could be called an “iron plantation” which used slave labor to produce raw iron. This project would lead to Maryland producing up to 20% of all raw iron exports in the Colonies, and eventually would help contribute to the Colonies becoming the third-largest raw iron exporter by 1775.

Birth of Charles and His Early Life Abroad

Carroll of Annapolis would become “married” to Elizabeth Brooke; they would have one child together, Charles Carroll of Carrollton, who was born on September 19, 1737. I say “married” because there is some debate as to the nature of their relationship. Legally, they were in a common law marriage, and that was because Carroll of Annapolis feared that his estate could have been handed off to another man if he died and his widow remarried. A common law marriage protected Carroll of Annapolis from the dower right that granted a widow one-third of her husband’s wealth and placed the other two-thirds under her control to be managed for the children. Another reason is that a Catholic sacramental marriage (one in this case witnessed by a priest) would have been persecuted by the civil laws of Maryland that still had the penal laws on the books. So legally, Carroll of Carrollton would have been a bastard, but sacramentally things were a little more complex.

This marriage could have been a clandestine marriage, one that took place without the witness of a priest but still valid because the law from the Council of Trent on marriage requiring a priest to witness marriages to be considered valid could not be promulgated then in America without bishops there. The fact that this couple was in good standing with the local Catholic Church in the area gives evidence to this fact. From a Catholic standpoint, he wouldn’t have been a bastard, but legally he would have been. Then again they may have just kept it a secret from everyone else, so it’s hard to tell if the clandestine marriage was real or not. Either way, Carroll of Annapolis used this fact to loom over the head of the young Carroll of Carrollton in order to push his son towards vigorous studying abroad. If he did well, he would reward him with legitimacy. While this would lead to some strain in their early relationship, eventually the young Carroll of Carrollton proved his worthiness to his father, and Carroll of Annapolis married Elizabeth in the presence of a priest in February 1757 and later would legally make Carroll of Carrollton his heir in his will in 1759.

By the time Charles was born, Maryland was still relatively young, barely more than a hundred years old, and still had a lack of proper schooling for her children. The gentry of Maryland including the Carroll family were inclined to send their children abroad in Europe for a quality education. As Charles entered his teenage years, he would be sent abroad to France and England to pursue legal studies. In the meantime, Charles was sent to a secret Catholic school in 1747, one run by the Jesuits, known as Bohemian Manor in the Chesapeake Bay. Alongside Charles, two of his cousins attended the same secret school: John Carroll (1735–1815), who had the distinction of becoming America’s first Catholic archbishop, and Daniel Carroll (1730–1796), John’s brother and also one of two Catholics to have signed the Constitution as well as one of the five men who signed both the Constitution and Articles of Confederation.

In 1748, Charles Carroll was sent across the Atlantic with John Carroll to be educated at St. Omer’s as his father once was. After six years there, he would then travel to Rheims, France, to study poetry for a year. After that year was up, he moved to Paris, France, to study philosophy for two years. Once all that had been accomplished, he successfully defended his thesis and earned his degree in 1757. All this education was preparatory work for pursuing studies in law. The start of his proper law education took him to Bourges, France, in order to study French and Roman civil law for a year before moving to London, England, to learn English common law for five years. Of course, being a Catholic hindered much of his ability to learn the law while in England. No Catholic could address a court. Charles was likewise limited to private tutoring and the occasional lectures that took place at Parliament.

Now you may be asking, “But what purpose would a law degree serve Charles if he was barred as a Catholic from practicing law back home?” Charles often wondered this out loud in his letters written back to his father, and it was a great source of tension between the two since the young Charles would rather be back home. The elder Carroll had great foresight for his son. For one, a legal education would best prepare his son for any public role he might take on in the future. If he was called to serve in a public role, the young Carroll would certainly have no time to familiarize himself with the law then while running a household and business. Likewise, he could offer valuable advice and support to his friends and allies in the realm of the law. There was another advantage in that he would need to know the law in order to deal with the other southern plantation owners who were regarded as the most lawsuit-happy in the world. In a particular letter, Carroll of Annapolis presented his case for why the young Charles must continue his law studies despite not being able to become a lawyer:

I have always told you I never intended you should practice ye law; will, therefore, ye knowledge of it be unprofitable to you? Would it not be of infinite advantage to England if every man of property who serves in Parliament were a sound Lawyer and well acquainted with the Constitution?… Will it not enable you to state your own Cases, to instruct those you employ; and, if you find them ignorant, knavish or conceited, direct you to employ others? It is true, I have met with some of these Characters, but had I been a Lawyer, or deemed such, it’s more than probable they would not have ventured to have imposed on me.

With hindsight, we see that his extensive education prepared him quite well for his future role as a public servant. He not only studied law and Catholic doctrine/philosophy (that was a given for any Catholic), but he was exposed to the same Enlightenment thinkers who had a profound influence on the rest of the American Founding Fathers. The most influential on Carroll would be Montesquieu. Yet, something that was unforeseen at the time that shaped Carroll’s beliefs and support for the future revolution was that Carroll was exposed firsthand to the corruption of the British Constitution.

What is often forgotten when talking about the causes of the American Revolution is the public perception of England becoming irredeemably corrupt. As we read in The Ideological Origins of the American Revolution, this feeling was well ingrained on both sides of the pond amongst the populace well before 1763 as evident by the popularity of Cato’s Letters, and Charles was no exception to this feeling of impending doom. Charles would predict of England while still studying there that “a change in our constitution is I think near at hand. Our dear-bought liberty stands upon the brink of destruction.” Charles would monitor the deliberations and voting of Parliament, and would send his father updates on proceedings pertaining to the Colonies back home. He would also send back to his father a copy of the American Act that included a copy of the now-infamous Stamp Act. All of this would greatly influence his zeal for America’s side in this conflict while continuing his sense of the inevitability of the collapse of the British Constitution.

He would write to an English friend in 1765, advising him:

As the English Constitution seems hastening to its final period of dissolution, and the symptoms of a general decay are but too visible, I advise you to sell your estate in England and to purchase lands in this province where liberty will maintain her empire, till a dissoluteness of morals, luxury and venality shall have prepared the degenerate sons of some future age, to prefer their own mean lucre, ye bribes, and the smiles of corruption and arbitrary ministers, to patriotism, to glory, and to ye publik weal — no doubt the same causes will produce the same effects and a period is already set to ye reign of American freedom; but that fatal time seems to be at a great distance…

Seeing the writing on the wall very early on, Charles would write to his father in November 1763 that the Colonies “will, and must be independent,” making him one of the earliest Americans to begin thinking in those terms.

Before we move on to his return home and his eventual admirable career, I will highlight one more fascinating moment in his life abroad that sheds some light on why Charles and Catholics in America would remain loyal and fight for their nation despite being heavily discriminated against. While Charles was away in Europe, the French and Indian Wars (1754–1763) broke out back home. Since the French were Catholic, suspicions against the Catholics rose drastically, bordering on fanatical conspiracies of an impending massacre of Protestants planned out by Catholics. Maryland responded to this climate of fear by passing more anti-Catholic measures that heavily restricted Catholics, especially their priests, such as requiring all priests to post bond to encourage their good behavior. To add insult to injury, Catholics were forbidden from militia duty, and because they couldn’t serve, Maryland imposed a double tax on their lands which especially agitated Carroll of Annapolis.

Starting in 1750, after years of the persecutions of Catholics in the Colonies, the older Carroll had conceived of a plan to found a colony in what is now Arkansas that would be under French rule and thus safe for Catholics. The double tax had pushed the elder Carroll over the edge, not only at the fact that it was siphoning his wealth away, but because he was an ardent patriot who wanted the British to beat the French and control the territory of French America. The elder Carroll had traveled to France to petition the French king for a grant of land in the summer of 1757, which he acquiesced to, despite thinking the plan was too grandiose. The young Charles had mixed feelings on this, but after some time spent in England and the French expulsion of the Jesuits in 1762, Charles would realize that the English system had political liberty despite its flaws while France had none whatsoever. Charles would make up his mind and write to his father:

If you repair to France, there you will only exchange religious for civil tyranny… of the two, the greatest evil. Civil oppression has nothing to console us, religious persecutions are always attended with this consolation at least, of not going unrewarded.

Eventually the French would lose the war, and as a result, the older Carroll’s plan fell apart. As the years went by and he became more and more an ardent and outspoken patriot for the independence of the Colonies, he would regret his project for leaving as he saw the fruits of his son’s work finally relieve Catholic Americans of their burdens.

Charles Carroll would return to Maryland from his studies abroad in February 1765. Charles had been gone for over 17 years, and with all his knowledge and education obtained abroad, he had hoped to focus on continuing to build his family estate while staying out of politics, since as a Catholic that avenue was shut to him. However, he returned during a very turbulent time. The French and Indian Wars may have ended in victory, but it kickstarted a host of new issues between England and her Colonies. As soon as he arrived back in February 1765, King George III (1738–1820) had assented to the Stamp Act in March. From then on, the relationship between England and her Colonies would begin to unravel until war would break out.

‘First Citizen’

Despite having no formal access to joining the political realm, Charles would find a way to make himself useful to the patriot cause. Charles would not only vigorously defend the patriot cause in his first public dispute, but propel himself into the national spotlight, forcing his way into the political scene as a result. The occasion Charles inserted himself in was over Governor Robert Eden’s (1741–1784) illegal action to impose fees on Maryland without the assent of the legislature. Specifically, these fees were related to tobacco, which was highly valuable to Maryland. In fact, tobacco was so valuable that it was often used as a medium of exchange. That is why tobacco was collected from Maryland residents to support the Anglican clergy as well as why there was a fee for the inspection of tobacco that guaranteed the quality of Maryland tobacco exported from and used in Maryland.

A law dating from 1747 had initially established a complex and convoluted system for inspection fees as well as the proper amount needed to support the clergy, but that law had expired by the fall of 1770. The Maryland legislature was divided and could not reach a compromise to renew the law; the lower house wanted to reform it, while the upper house wanted to keep it as-is, since they benefited from the original law. With no compromise in sight, Governor Eden simply issued a proclamation, most likely authored by Daniel Dulany (1722–1797) who we will get to in one moment, that restored the original law. The lower house was outraged at this, since the power to tax and impose fees belonged solely to the legislature, and this was a clear violation of their powers by the executive. Eventually, society factionalized, and those who opposed the fees became known as “Independent Whigs.” This action would agitate all of Maryland and bring Daniel Dulany clashing with Charles Carroll.

Dulany had written his first essay for the Maryland Gazette in January 1773, writing under the pseudonym “Antilon.” The essay consisted of a fictional dialogue between “First Citizen” and “Second Citizen,” where First Citizen is an ill-informed citizen who is against the fee proclamation of Governor Eden and thus an Independent Whig while Second Citizen is the wise and rational proponent and defender of the fees. The essay amounted to depicting those against the fees as being reactionaries and jealous of the Governor’s party while trying to replace the current stable government with a new system dictated by public opinion. All of this was done while ignoring the sincere and rational fears of the Independent Whigs. In many ways this resembled an early version of the Internet argument of “I have clearly depicted you as the Soyjak and myself as the Chad.”

The first essay enraged much of Maryland, and they needed a hero who would present and defend the arguments of “First Citizen.” Charles would be this hero, and he wrote under the name of “First Citizen” in early February of that same year. Charles would write his response in the same newspaper, and took to blaming the Governor’s men as responsible for the crisis, even subtly hinting that Dulany was behind the proclamation, and that they have abandoned their principles for party interests. Charles criticized the patronage system that created jobs for men like Dulany, since it quickly led to corruption by making these men dependent on the government and no longer independent enough to be a representative. Charles’s letter was an immediate sensation, and the Independent Whigs all celebrated Charles for not only his sound arguments, but his calm and rational demeanor. More importantly, Charles was not actually writing anonymously. The people knew it was Charles, a Catholic lacking many political liberties nonetheless, and he was made a celebrity not only in Maryland, but in other Colonies where his counteressays were reprinted.

This would not be the end of the battle between the two, but only the opening shots. Dulany would write three more essays, each a response to another essay Charles had written in reply to the previous. Every time Dulany would write, he would continue to double down on being as nasty and bitter as possible by resorting to insults about Charles’s faith, character, family, and appearance, saying he looked like a monkey. As an anecdote, the comments about Charles’s appearance were an appeal to physiognomy, a very popular topic in that era — I had always thought it was something you guys made up on Twitter.

One of the more egregious attacks on Charles by Dulany was the allegations that Charles was opposed to the Glorious Revolution as a Catholic and that he was an agent of the Jesuits with the intention to destroy English liberties. This appeal to the anti-Catholic sentiments of the Maryland population turned out to be moot when Charles was able to defend the right of the British to depose James II for his actions, yet did not praise the coronation of Mary II and William III. His thoughts on the Glorious Revolution here have been described as “Charles approved of the means, if not the ends; he approved of the actions, if not necessarily the actors.” Ultimately, Dulany’s strategy only served to harm his cause, and by the fourth and final letter, he began to take Charles seriously, yet it was too late. When Charles had published the third letter on May 6, the Independent Whigs would go on to win the elections over the Governor’s party. The result of this correspondence was not only electoral victory for Charles’s side, but now Charles was now nationally respected and publicly thanked by the newly elected officials who helped win their elections, all despite his being a disenfranchised Catholic. As for Daniel Dulany, he would become a loyalist and irrelevant from then on out.

The moral of this chapter of Charles’s life: keep writing your Substacks, chud.

Revolutionary Years

The First Continental Congress met from September 5 to October 26, 1774, in Philadelphia. Charles was slighted by not being picked by Maryland to be a delegate, likely due to his Catholicism, but he still arrived with the delegation as an observer. In a letter, he detailed that despite being passed over for his faith, he was still committed to serving the nation:

If my countrymen judge me incapable of serving them in a public station for believing the moon to be made of green cheese, in this respect their conduct (if not wicked) is not less absurd than my belief, and I will serve them in a private capacity notwithstanding.

Later in the same letter he would write, “Nay, I have done it.” The First Continental Congress wanted to be conciliatory and find a way to remain in union with Britain, yet Charles saw the writing on the wall: “I still think this controversy will at last be decided by arms.”

Although he had been snubbed for a position in the First Continental Congress, Maryland would elect Charles to participate in the Maryland Convention as a delegate from Anne Arundel County, which acted as a “shadow government” as described by Scott McDermott. Charles would be assigned to multiple committees for the governance of Maryland and the war effort starting in December 1774. The most important of Carroll’s early assignments was to the Council of Safety in August 1775. Charged with securing material for the war effort, this assignment would also morph into Charles maintaining order against the insistence of the more radical patriots. For example, Richard Henry Lee (1732–1794) began agitating for the arrest of Governor Eden that led to Samuel Purviance (1728–1788), a member of a separate Maryland committee, taking matters into his own hands and arresting the Governor himself. Seeing the obvious danger of the situation, the Council of Safety demanded that the Governor be allowed to leave the colony in peace, fearing that this precedent of individuals assuming powers from the Council of Safety would lead to anarchy. While they chided Purviance for this offense, they still defused the situation by praising his zeal for the cause.

With the war underway, Charles saw the inevitable outcome and need for forming a new government for Maryland. During late March and early April 1776, Charles would pen two argumentative essays for the Maryland Gazette under the pseudonym “C.X.” The “X” was the Greek letter chi, basically the letter C, so that his pseudonym was his initials. The two essays were the product of his extensive education abroad and personal studying of Enlightenment figures such as David Hume (1711–1776), whom he quotes at the start of each essay. In the first essay, he argues that Maryland must formulate a new government now, when they have the time to reflect and pick the government they want; otherwise, if they choose to delay, then necessity will pick a government for them. In the second, he argues that we need to craft a government that is a reformed version of the English Constitution, and he offers practical advice about implementing these reforms through a strong separation of powers in the three branches of executive, legislative, and judicial.

The Canadian Campaign

While he was publishing these letters, Carroll would be commissioned to go on an ultimately-unsuccessful expedition to Canada to support the American campaign there. The disastrous Battle of Quebec had just taken place on December 31, 1775, in which General Richard Montgomery (1738–1775) was killed and General Benedict Arnold (1741–1801) was wounded in his leg. The Army was in shambles there and began pleading to Congress to send a commission with money. Congress would oblige by sending Charles Carroll, his cousin John Carroll, Benjamin Franklin (1706–1790), and Samuel Chase (1741–1811). Fr. John Carroll was asked in particular to join because he would be able to assuage fears on the part of American-aligned Catholic Canadians that they might lose their access to the sacraments — the local French-Canadian bishop, in response to the American military excursion into Quebec, had ordered all priests under his authority to withhold the sacraments from anyone in his flock from even fraternizing with the Americans. Fr. Carroll was also sent as a part of a failed attempt at P.R. rehabilitation, since just a few years earlier, at the First Continental Congress, the Congress would send the British the following penned by John Jay (1745–1829):

Nor can we express our astonishment that a British Parliament would ever consent to establish in that country a religion that has deluged your island with blood, and dispersed impiety, bigotry, persecution, murder and rebellion through every part of the world.

Congress was outraged at the Quebec Act of 1774 which not only allowed the Catholic Church to exist freely in Quebec, but extended the territory of Quebec to include all the land west of the Appalachians and north of the Ohio River. Yet, while they sent this message to Britain, they would foolishly send a contradictory message to the French Canadians in hopes that they would join them. John Dickinson (1732–1808) would pen to the Canadians:

We are too well acquainted with the liberality of sentiment distinguishing your nation, to imagine that any difference of religion will prejudice you against a hearty amity with us. You know that the transcendent nature of freedom elevates those who unite in her cause, above all such low-minded infirmities. The Swiss Cantons furnish a memorable proof of this truth. Their union is composed of Roman Catholic and Protestant States, living in the utmost concord and peace with one another, and thereby enabled, ever since they bravely vindicated their freedom, to defy and defeat every tyrant that has invaded them.

Congress sent both of these messages out at the same time in October 1774. The French Canadians were obviously skeptical.

The commission left Philadelphia on March 26, 1776, the same day the first C.X. essay was published, and wouldn’t arrive into Quebec until April 27, and they would move towards Montreal two days later. Once they arrived in Montreal, they met up with General David Wooster (1710–1777), and they discovered a large crisis in terms of the soldiers’ well-being. Conscriptions were up, and worse, smallpox was running rife through the American camps. Now with the arrival of British ships in Quebec, the Americans had made the tough decision to move their forces downriver, having to abandon much of their arms behind.

Soon, Benjamin Franklin and John Carroll would have to make their way back to America due to Franklin’s sudden swelling of the legs. Charles Carroll and Samuel Chase opted to remain behind and offer some leadership and stability to the rapidly decaying situation. However, smallpox would claim the life of General John Thomas (1724–1776), and General Wooster fled Canada. The duo of Charles and Chase would also begin clashing with generals who compared the duo to smallpox. Eventually, they joined the retreat on May 31 and returned to Philadelphia on June 11.

Signing the Declaration

Carroll returned in haste because a lot had happened in just a few months. The mood was settling on independence, and Fr. John Carroll had written to Charles while Charles was still stuck in Canada that Congress had instructed the states to form new governments. It became even more critical that Charles should make it back in time to craft a government for Maryland according to his vision.

Chase and Carroll worked together to flip the Maryland Convention towards favoring independence after it initially disavowed any attempts by their delegates to push for independence in Congress. After going through and flipping county by county, eventually Maryland set the date for the convention to vote on independence, and by June 28, Maryland had voted for independence. Charles was deputized along with others in the convention to draft a Declaration of Independence for Maryland. Fortunately, we have a surviving draft in the Maryland State Archives available to read, except it has never been transcribed into text, so you are stuck reading the original cursive.

Now we arrive at Charles’s most well-known achievement in politics and American history. On July 4, 1776, Maryland elected Charles as a delegate. If you’re a history buff, you’d know that the Declaration was approved on July 4, but that the voting to decide independence happened two days earlier on July 2. Charles missed both days. The copy that would be signed would be written on parchment on July 19, and Charles would sign it on August 2. This moment was immortalized in the iconic John Trumbull painting Declaration of Independence that now sits in the United States Capitol rotunda. Consulting a key to the painting, you will find Charles seated on the left side of the painting with his face turned to the left and up as if he’s in conversation with someone standing up behind him.

A few legends have been told over the years concerning that fateful day Charles signed the Declaration. The first that is most commonly told is that after Charles had signed, someone objected that “Charles Carroll” was too common of a name, so if the war ended in a British victory, Carroll could avoid punishment unlike the others. A defiant and brave Carroll then got back up to add “of Carrollton” to his signature so there could be no mistaking his identity. The second story concerns when John Hancock (1737–1793) asked whether Charles would sign the Declaration. Once Charles readily announced his intention to do so, someone joked out loud, “There goes a few millions.”

Maryland Forms Her New Government

After Independence had been declared, Charles focused his sights on establishing the best form of government for Maryland, as he had advocated in his letters written under the pseudonym “C.X.” Maryland was divided between the populist class and the planter class (Charles’s class). The planters were also allied with the merchants and the Catholics of Maryland. The populists, on the other hand, were those who lived in Baltimore and other cities; a class which was rapidly growing, it was composed of artisans, mechanics, and poor whites. The temperament of each side was greatly contrasted, where the planters, being rich land owners, were aristocratic in character and preferred strong property qualifications and a restricted franchise, whereas the populist class were democratic agitators.

Maryland already had strong property qualifications required to vote as well as a policy of no secret balloting (every vote was viva voce). However, an electoral revolt broke out in a few counties that bypassed all of these precautions, and one of the results was that Charles’s county did not elect him for the Maryland Convention. While Charles’s county rejected him, Annapolis would elect him to represent them. Once there, Charles lauded the propertied class representatives for their resistance to all attempts at forming a democratic and populist government in Maryland that would have resembled what Pennsylvania had (which is what some Maryland militias were advocating).

Charles’s influence on the subsequent Maryland Constitution and the Maryland Declaration of Rights is unmistakable because he was one of seven who sat on the drafting committee while his cousin, Charles Carroll the Barrister (1723–1783), is believed to have been the author of the draft. The result was a government that had a strong separation of the three branches as Montesquieu envisioned as evident in the Declaration of Rights he helped draft, which states that the three branches must be “forever separate and distinct from each other.”

However, Charles’s greatest contribution and influence is seen during the Maryland Convention with the creation of the senate there. During the convention, he strongly advocated, and helped to craft, an upper house of the legislature, a senate, which required strong property qualifications to be a member. More importantly, it wasn’t property alone that would get someone into the Maryland Senate, but the electoral college that Charles crafted would elect that candidate there. The electoral college consisted of two delegates from each county of Maryland who also needed to have a certain amount of money to be qualified as an elector. All of this guaranteed an aristocratic charter for the senate as well as their ability to resist demagogues and the mob. The electoral college that elected the Maryland Senate is something Charles would explicitly take credit for as seen in a letter dated December 29, 1817, to Virgil Maxcy (1785–1844): “The mode of choosing the Senate was suggested by me.”

All together, the Maryland Senate would have great influence on the United States and play a part in the crafting of the Federal Constitution as evident by Federalist Paper No. 63, where it defends the United States Senate by recourse to the success of the Maryland Senate: “The Maryland Constitution is daily deriving, from the salutary operation of this part of it, a reputation in which it will probably not be rivalled by that of any State in the Union.”

Despite being able to get a senate elected by an electoral college that demanded strict property qualifications, Charles didn’t get everything he wanted for his ideal senate, or even the government as a whole, where instead of a term of seven years, the senators would only be allowed five, the franchise was expanded to all taxpayers, and the governor was elected to a term of one year by the legislature. All of this led Charles to lament the defects in the new constitution, but, being ever hopeful, Charles believed that time would reveal these defects and that they would eventually find a way to remedy these.

We also see Charles’s influence in the Maryland Declaration of Rights regarding religious toleration. Originally, the draft had this to say about religious toleration: “that the rights of conscience are sacred, and all persons professing the Christian religion ought for ever to enjoy equal rights and privileges in the state.” However, the convention would have it reworded to “all persons professing the Christian religion are equally entitled to protection in their religious liberty” as well as “no person ought by any law to be molested in his person or estate on account of his religious persuasion or profession, or for his religious practice.” Religious toleration would be expanded to all Christians in the state of Maryland from here on out, but full religious toleration for Jews and atheists was not included.

The War Effort

Declaring independence and writing new constitutions is great and all, but it would mean nothing if the U.S. would have gone on to lose the war against Britain. Victory wasn’t guaranteed at the time. Charles would even despair at times to his father about the war effort. Washington’s victories at Trenton and Princeton brought some respite and boosted the spirits of the Americans, but the war was far from being decided. Worse, the trying times began to eat away at Charles’s and his father’s wealth.

A new tender law was passed, with Charles being the sole dissenter in the senate, that required all debts be paid in paper money instead of pounds sterling where there was a massive discrepancy between the face value of the currency and its actual market value. Both Carrolls were large lenders, and this law would ensure that they would never have gotten their money back. Charles would resign himself to the new law, despite his opposition, since he understood that there would be personal costs to supporting any kind of revolution. However, his dad was a hard-headed Irishman, and was making public outcries against those who voted for it as well as personal pleas for his son either to resign or to name which senators voted for it. The result was that the younger Charles feared for the safety of his father who was now going against the popular consensus during wartime, and had to chide him to remain quiet for his own well-being.

While all this was going on, Charles was assigned to serve on the Congressional Board of War and Ordnance in July 1776 where he served as one of the staunchest allies of George Washington (1732–1799) alongside another strong Washington ally, Gouverneur Morris (1752–1816). It was at this time that many began growing frustrated with the lack of success from Washington, mainly since they were not military men who could understand and appreciate Washington’s strategy. At times even Carroll grew frustrated with Washington’s restraint in using the full depth of the power that Congress invested in him. When Carroll visited Valley Forge and witnessed the destitute state of the Army, not only materially but also with respect to their lack of discipline, Charles was one of many to urge Washington to use his power to discipline the troops. For example, when Carroll visited Valley Forge, he made special note to Washington that two officers were drinking a bit too much from the good old liquor bottle. Charles’s solution to Washington was to punish the two heavily so that everyone else would get the message.

Back in Congress, another threat was growing against Washington which saw Charles play a part in resisting. The success of the Battle of Saratoga would compel Congress to create a Secondary Board of War that had General Horatio Gates (1727–1806), the victor of Saratoga, as the president. Worse, Gates found an ally in General Thomas Conway (1735–1795), who was an equally vain and overconfident military man. Both looked down upon Washington, and their presence could have threatened Washington’s position.

The two would eventually become involved in a scandal that has been named the “Conway Cabal,” which was an alleged plot by the two to replace Washington with Gates. Summarized in an intercepted letter by Conway which stated, “I wish I could serve under you,” the plot was accidentally made known by a drunk aid of Gates, and it was immediately relayed to Washington. Later on, Conway appeared before the board to seek a promotion, believing himself worthier than anyone else to deserve it: “Because I can be more useful at the head of a division than at the head of a small brigade. Because in my younger days I had a larger command before the enemy than what I had in your army.” However, Conway would never receive his promotion because Carroll adamantly opposed it; he had become a personal enemy of Conway.

Carroll would focus on the state of Maryland after 1778, where he remained a state senator from 1781 to 1800. Eventually, he even became the president of the Maryland Senate (twice) in 1783, the highest position he ever would have. Being in that position would bring him front row to another iconic moment in American history. When Washington resigned his office at the end of the war, the resignation would take place in Annapolis, where Congress was seated at that particular moment. John Trumbull once again captured this legendary moment in his equally-as-iconic painting General George Washington Resigning His Commission, which also resides in the same rotunda as his painting mentioned earlier. Charles Carroll can be seen behind General Washington’s chair, with Carroll’s two young daughters.

The Constitution and the Federalists

Carroll would be elected to participate in the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787, but he had to decline due to pressing issues back home in Maryland. The currency was beyond debased in Maryland, and now some in the Maryland legislature were threatening secession if they did not get their measures passed for increased inflation of the currency. The state of Maryland was itching to print more paper money, and a proposed bill passed the Maryland lower house which would have led to significant inflation to benefit debtors. If passed, the entirety of the paper money would become worthless despite the tireless efforts of the previous years to have the value finally match the face value on the currency. Carroll would have to remain with his senate to defeat these measures because it would not stop with Maryland if it passed, and sound money was essential to the well-being of any nation, especially one as new and fragile as the early United States.

In his place would go his cousin Daniel Carroll, the brother of Fr. John Carroll, who would find an ally in James Wilson (1742–1798), who equally believed in the sovereignty of the people and wanted to enshrine the principle in the Constitution. Wilson served as a lawyer for a year in Annapolis in 1777, where he became familiar with the uniqueness of the Maryland government, and there was no doubt that he would have had correspondence with Charles. Both worked tirelessly during the Constitutional Convention to lobby for an executive who was independent of the legislature and elected by the people. It was in those two that we see a connection to Charles’s creation of the senatorial electoral college he created in Maryland.

During the convention, there were proposed plans to make the executive headed by more than one man, or have the election of the executive be decided by the legislature. The idea of the executive elected by the people was novel and seen as radical to many in the convention, with some stating that the executive was the “foetus of monarchy.” Wilson, however, wanted the executive elected by the people, partly so that the executive would be independent of the legislature, but also to ensure the confidence of the people in the new executive. Wilson would time and again offer up the electoral college system as a compromise between his idea of the people being allowed to elect the presidency and those who wanted the legislature to be able to elect the executive, which he drew inspiration from in Maryland. It was defeated multiple times when put to the vote, and it was not until the end of the convention, with many things left unfinished, that a committee was set up to decide the plan for the executive in which Wilson sat. The plan that would be adopted was the one with the electoral college as Wilson advocated.

With the ratification of the Constitution, Charles would be elected to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate while also being a state senator back home in Maryland. It’s somewhat hard to tell what he did during those sessions in the federal government due to the secret nature of the early Senate, but we know he often clashed with the pompous nature of then-Vice President John Adams (1735–1826). We know that he also opposed the Eleventh Amendment, wanted to expand the executive’s power, served on a committee for shaping the Bill of Rights, and found himself in the midst of the negotiations for the site of the new capital as well as for the federal governments to assume the debts of the states. In terms of the debt debate, Carroll found himself on the committee to evaluate the merits of it and was the swing vote, according to William Maclay (1737–1804). Eventually the lower house of Maryland would snub Carroll by passing a law prohibiting holding more than one office. Carroll wouldn’t abandon his creation in Maryland, so he would resign from his U.S. Senate seat in order to be able to continue being a senator back in Maryland, where he held his seat until losing reelection in 1800 during the Jeffersonian Revolution.

Retirement and Last of the Founders

Charles retired to the family manor, and spent the rest of his life building the family wealth while occasionally commenting on politics. At times, many would come to seek his endorsement for a shot at the presidency, as John Quincy Adams (1767–1848) did in the 1824 election. Surprisingly, his endorsement went to Andrew Jackson over John Quincy Adams, mainly because he feared that Adams had a vendetta against former Federalists. Outside of these examples, Carroll had no desire to be involved in politics anymore and would continue to invest in projects such as the First and Second Bank of the United States and the Ohio and Baltimore Railroad.

On July 4, 1826, both Thomas Jefferson (1743–1826) and John Adams would pass away, leaving Charles as the sole surviving signer of the Declaration of Independence. This led to his becoming somewhat of a celebrity in the nation, the last living relic of that bygone era. Alexis de Tocqueville (1805–1859) sought to meet the last living signer, a living relic. In his famous Democracy in America he recorded his thoughts about meeting Charles:

The general tone and content of his conversation breathed the spirit of the English aristocracy, mingled sometimes in a peculiar way with the habits of democratic government under which he lived and the glorious memories of the American Revolution. He ended by saying to us: “A mere Democracy is but a mob. The English form of government,” he said to us, “is the only one suitable for you; if we tolerate ours, that is because every year we can push our innovators out West.” The whole way of life and turn of mind of Charles Carroll make him just like a European gentleman.

Charles would live on until 1832, where, at the age of 95, he died on November 14 after receiving his last rites. Like the rest of the Founders, he pledged his life, fortune, and honor to found this wonderful nation as a gift and sacred inheritance to their posterity. May we honor their memory by preserving and building America to be in accordance with their vision.

