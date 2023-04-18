As we file our taxes today, here are some objections to the income tax.

We Were Never Asked

The classic objection to taxation is that we did not consent to these taxes. Here are two arguments against that stance.

The first is that we did actually consent… through our representatives. Among the other flaws in this argument is the fact that the ratio of the represented to the representative is vastly larger than when the country was founded, rendering our “representation” laughable. Gerard Casey summarizes this and other objections to representation:

In the end, representation is a fig leaf that is insufficient to cover the naked and brutal fact that even in our sophisticated modern states, however elegant the rhetoric and however persuasive the propaganda, some rule and others are ruled.

The second would be that to object to the income tax is a form of “liberalism,” an example of “autonomic individualism, the emancipation of people from unchosen bonds” (Charles Haywood). Of course, this could be one motive for objecting to the income tax. But this can prove too much. Rejecting one unchosen bond does not mean one is opposed to all unchosen bonds. Perhaps there are other reasons to object, such as how this unchosen bond is in conflict with other (more meaningful) unchosen bonds.

It is worth noting that the U.S. income tax isn’t exactly an ancient practice of our people. In fact, such taxation was not allowed originally in the Constitution. This was changed only about a century ago with the ratification of the 16th Amendment. So not only is this relatively new, but it was passed along with many other Progressive measures in the Revolution of 1913 that overturned the Constitutional order.

Two, Three, Many 9/11s

Before September 11, 2001, I predicted that there would be “blowback” from the activities of the U.S. in the Middle East. As we watched the terrorist attacks happening at work that day, a coworker reminded me, “You said something like this would happen.”

Even if you care little for the fate of foreigners who are regularly bombed by the U.S. military around the world, perhaps you will be moved by considering the danger created for Americans who become the target of anger brought about by those bombings, assassinations, and color revolutions.

Whether you like this foreign meddling or not, it is funded by our taxes and, thus, perceived as an expression of the will of the American people.

Funding Our Enemies

“Taxes are what we pay for civilized society” — who believes that anymore?

The last several years have shown us that our taxes instead pay for district attorneys who let rioters right back on the streets and investigate parents who speak up at school board meetings. Our taxes also subsidize a demographic replacement of the majority population.

In truth, our taxes fund our enemies. They call us “deplorables,” “bigots,” and people who “cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them.”

And they do this, and much worse, while living off of our taxes.

Enjoy Tax Day!