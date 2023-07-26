Old Glory Club

Wat
Jul 26, 2023

Another part of the competency crisis that I think is very fair to put onto boomers is the purposeful refusal to train or pass on skills. You could say this is part of credentialism (get your Ivy League Degree Kiddo then we can talk) but I really think it is it's own thing. The Fiction of the Baby boomer who pulled themselves up by their bootstraps as a self-made man (See Silverspoon Trust fund kids like George W Bush who made such claims) has created the expectation among them that the next generation will also do like wise all the while they refuse to pass on skills or train the eventual replacements so that they can protect their own position which they have stayed in far too long. As it turns out while to some degree you can learn things yourself some things really should be taught by someone who already knows it. You don't want the self taught guy who managed to vaguely understand how the jet engines he maintenances work keeping your planes in the air, having someone who actually knows and has a developed skill set to train them is paramount unless you enjoy randomly critical failures. The complete offloading of all responsibility to train people and help them develop their skills to institutions was always going to cause a disaster and to be fair I heard people saying this decades ago as well.

Keith Radcliffe
Jul 27, 2023

I'm a boomer. I knew other skilled people who would have loved to train the younger workers. However, management had NO plans on how to pass on the learned skills of those retiring. In the short range, passing on the skills doesn't pay. Before I retired, it was reported that the average employee spends 5 years or less with an employer. Management doesn't want employee's to get too valuable - they get paid more. It is a mess.

When I was in my 20's my grandparents generation despaired of the boomer generation, in a similar way as you expressed in your essay.

